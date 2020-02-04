Cider Market Advanced technologies & growth opportunities in global Industry by 2018 – 2026

The report Released by PMR Provides an In-depth intelligence linked to the several factors that are likely to impact earnings of the marketplace, revenue generation, and the demand. Furthermore, the report singles out of the different parameters that are anticipated to influence the dynamics of the market.

According to the findings of the study, the Cider Market is poised to transcend ~ US$ XX's value by the end of 2029 rising at a CAGR of ~ XX% within the forecast period 2018 – 2026. The report contains a thorough evaluation of the raw materials ratio of this Cider in various regions, import-export tendencies and much more to provide readers a fair comprehension of the global market scenario.

Key Findings of the analysis:

• Intricate Assessment of the competitive picture of the Cider Market

• Country-specific Analysis of this supply-demand ration for the Cider in various geographies

• Influence Of technological advancements on the Cider Market

• SWOT Evaluation of each company profiled in the analysis

• Y-o-Y Growth projection for different market segments

The Report intends to get rid of the next doubts related to the Cider marketplace:

· Which market segment is projected to create the most revenue during the forecast period 2018 – 2026?

· Which region is anticipated to introduce opportunities for market players?

· Which are the most sales and distribution stations in the industry?

· What are the possible roadblocks?

· Which marketplace player is predicted to control the Market in terms of market share in 2019?

Key players

Heineken International, Seattle Cider Company, Britannica Company, Vander Mill Ciders, Carlsberg Breweries, The Boston Beer Company, Anheuser-Busch Company, The Cyder Market LLC., Woodchuck, Crispin Cider Co., MillerCoors etc. are some of the major players in the global cider market.

Global Cider market: Key developments

Consumer preference is shifting towards microbreweries producing specialty beverages compared to the mass-produced beverages. Cider market is also affected by the same trend and as a result, many microbreweries are emerging producing cider with a special technique. For example, craft ciders, handmade ciders produced by the special style are becoming a trend.

Efforts are being taken by the cider companies to invent an innovative product and an example of such is ice cider. Ice cider has been introduced in the market made by the fermenting frozen apple juice or frozen apples. The alcohol content of ice cider is above 7%, with no addition of sugar, alcohol or water.

Global Cider market: Opportunity

The market is extremely limited at present compared to the other markets such as the beer market. Still, the dry cider segment of the market is getting traction in the US market and is expected to grow in the future. Cider and beer are both carbonated and golden colored in general and cider can achieve 5% ABV with sweet, fruity flavor providing an excellent alternative to other alcoholic beverages. Currently Asian Pacific and Latin America present tremendous market opportunity owing to the increased interest in the cider as well as the increase in the number of small breweries.

