Citicoline Market Report Focusing on Current Trends and Leading Fortune Companies by 2018 to 2028

Analysis of the Citicoline Market

According to a new market study, the Citicoline Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX in 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The presented study ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to influence the growth prospects of the Citicoline Market over the assessment period.

The market report throws light on the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Citicoline Market on a global scale. The Five Force and SWOT analysis included in the report provides a fair idea of how the different players in the Citicoline Market are adapting to the evolving market landscape.

The presented study dissects the Citicoline Market into different segments including, region, application, end uses, and more. The Y-o-Y growth of each market segment is accurately tracked and depicted in the report supported by relevant graphs, tables, and figures.

Competitive Landscape

In order to capitalize on the growing demand for citicoline in functional foods, Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., a leading player in the citicoline market, launched two new citicoline powdered supplements and citicoline capsules in 2018.

Intensifying clinical trials for citicoline’s potential use in the treatment of neurological diseases received a substantial boost after research suggested that using the compound with risperidone could effectively relieve primary negative symptoms of schizophrenia.

The pervasive trend of combining citicoline with other compounds to enhance its efficacy continues to drive the citicoline market growth with a study published in 2018 concluding that a combination of citicoline and docosahexaenoic acid exhibit synergistic activities which can substantially boost recovery after transient brain ischemia.

Some of the leading players operating in the citicoline market include Alfa Aesar, Cepham, Inc., EZ Melts, HL-Pharma US, Double Wood LLC, Instas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Kimia Biosciences, Rakshit Drugs Pvt., Ltd., Relentless Improvement LLC, Swanson, Wellona Pharma Private Limited, Healthy Origins, Biochemix Healthcare Pvt., Ltd., Merck KGaA, Grupo Ferrer Internacional, S.A., Piping Rock Health Products, LLC, and NuerAxon Pharma Inc.

Additional Insight:

Retail Pharmacy Remains a Lucrative Distribution Channel

Increasing consumer awareness about citicoline-based medication and supplements coupled with the trend of retail pharmacy store owners maintaining a diverse portfolio of similar drugs is estimated to prove vital to citicoline market growth with the distribution channel expected to hold a significant share of the citicoline market revenue.

Advancements in tablet manufacturing and intensifying research and development focused towards developing tablets with a combination of citicoline and other compounds to study their synergistic effects on various neurological diseases is a vital reason expected to uphold demand for tablets in the market.

Other sales channel such as hospital pharmacy, online channels, specialty stores, and hypermarket and conventional retail systems are also likely to see a rise in the demand for citicoline-based supplements and products. Growing consumer demand for citicoline-based drugs and supplements is prompting manufacturers in the citicoline market to introduce them in various forms such as powders and capsules.

Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

The report on citicoline market is a consequence of an elaborate and robust methodology. A two-step process involving primary and secondary researchers was used to obtain in-depth and actionable insights into the citicoline market. Primary research involved interviewing seasoned experts from the citicoline market while secondary research was conducted by thoroughly studying company press releases, paid sources, trade journals, and other publications pertaining to the citicoline market. Results from both the research steps were triangulated in order to produce an authentic and accurate forecast of the citicoline market.

