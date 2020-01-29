Client Virtualization Market 2019 Study Reveals Growth Factors by 2027: Top Companies- Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Huawei Technologies, Ncomputing, Oracle, Red Hat

The technology used for isolating a desktop, or an application physically from a remote location is known as client virtualization. The client virtualization market is expanding in terms of revenue in the current scenario, owing to the rise in the overseas business, which requires adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD). The client virtualization market is much prominent in the developed countries and is also gaining traction in the developing countries, which is enabling the companies operating in the market to witness growth over the years.

The rapid rise in concerns related to the data security among small & medium enterprise as well as large enterprise has positively impacted on the growth client virtualization market. Attributing to the fact that, internet penetration has led to the exponential increase in the cyber breach globally across industries which has increased the cyber security concerns. Asia Pacific region possesses a lucrative business opportunities for the market players operating in client virtualization market as the region is experiencing significant growth in number of companies across industries which are incorporating advanced technologies.

Companies profiled in this report include: Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Ncomputing Inc., Oracle Corporation, Red Hat Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Vmware.

The report on client virtualization market provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global client virtualization market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The client virtualization market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The global client virtualization market is segmented on the basis of type, organization size, and industry vertical. The client virtualization market is categorized on basis of different type as desktop virtualization, application virtualization and presentation virtualization. Based organization size, the client virtualization market is segmented into large enterprise and small and medium enterprise. The client virtualization market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail & E-commerce, manufacturing, healthcare, and others.

The reports cover key developments in the client virtualization market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from client virtualization market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for client virtualization in the global market.

