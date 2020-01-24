Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Size is Set to Register $1565 Million by 2023 | International Company’s – Cerner, Mckesson, Epic Systems, Meditech, IBM

BusinessIndustryReports has recently broadcasted a new study to its broad research portfolio, which is titled as “Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market” Research Report 2019 provides an in-depth analysis of the Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) with the forecast of market size and growth. The analysis includes addressable market, market by volume, market share by business type and by segment (external and in-house).The research study examines the Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) on the basis of a number of criteria, such as the product type, application, and its geographical presence.

Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Overview:

The Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market is Valued at US$ 640 Million in 2014 and will reach US$ 1565 Million by the end of 2023.

Increasing prominence & usage of big data and m-health tools, government support & initiatives, growing incidence of medication errors, high returns on investment for Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) solutions, and growing adoption of cloud computing in healthcare are major key factors that drive the growth of the Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market.

The Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market is segmented based on the Component, Deployment Mode, Product, Type, Model, User Interactivity, Application, Setting and Region. On the basis of Component, the Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market is classified into Hardware, Software and Services. Based on the Deployment Mode, the Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market is divided into Cloud-based and On-premise. Based on the Product, the Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market is sub-segmented into Standalone CDSS and Integrated CDSS. On the basis of Type, the Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market is classified into Therapeutic CDSS and Diagnostic CDSS.

In terms of the Model, the Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market is divided into Knowledge-based CDSS and Non-Knowledge-based CDSS. On the basis of User Interactivity, the Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market is sub-segmented into Active CDSS and Passive CDSS. Based on the Application, the Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market is divided into Conventional CDSS, Advanced CDSS and others. On the basis of Setting, the Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market is classified into Inpatient Settings and Ambulatory Care Settings.

As per the geographic analysis, North America accounted for the largest share in 2017 owing to factors such as regulatory mandates, the prevalence of chronic diseases, rising incidence of medication errors, and increasing HCIT expenditure. North America is followed by Europe and APAC. APAC market is relatively nascent; however, it is projected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

Top Leading Key Players in Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market: Cerner, Mckesson, Epic Systems, Meditech, Philips Healthcare, Wolters Kluwer Health, Hearst Health, Elsevier B.V. (A Division Of Relx Group), IBM, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Current Industry News:

Cerner (June 04, 2019) – Cerner Calls for App Ideas That Improve Consumer Access to Health Records – Cerner challenges innovators and application developers to advance consumers’ access to electronic health records (EHRs) with the 2019 code App Challenge. Participants will join Cerner’s pursuit of the next groundbreaking advancement, with a focus on helping consumers easily access and understand health records.

Cerner’s 40-year history of innovation and technological developments has helped reduce the complexities of health care and drive breakthrough advancements, directly benefiting providers and consumers. By creating a single patient record with a complete picture of a person’s health and financial information, providers can engage people in meaningful and informed discussions to improve health and well-being. Following health care’s digitization era, the focus is on shaping the future with a person-centered mission that requires joint efforts among developers, technology companies and provider organizations. Cerner’s platforms, technology and culture of openness emphasize the importance of collaboration to advance health care.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) in these regions, from 2013 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Report 2019

1 Clinical Decision Support Systems Product Definition

2 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Clinical Decision Support Systems Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Clinical Decision Support Systems Business Revenue

2.3 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Overview

3 Manufacturer Clinical Decision Support Systems Business Introduction

3.1 Cerner Clinical Decision Support Systems Business Introduction

………………. Request free sample to get a complete Table of Content

