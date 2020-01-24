MARKET REPORT
Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Size is Set to Register $1565 Million by 2023 | International Company’s – Cerner, Mckesson, Epic Systems, Meditech, IBM
BusinessIndustryReports has recently broadcasted a new study to its broad research portfolio, which is titled as “Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market” Research Report 2019 provides an in-depth analysis of the Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) with the forecast of market size and growth. The analysis includes addressable market, market by volume, market share by business type and by segment (external and in-house).The research study examines the Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) on the basis of a number of criteria, such as the product type, application, and its geographical presence.
Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Overview:
The Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market is Valued at US$ 640 Million in 2014 and will reach US$ 1565 Million by the end of 2023.
Increasing prominence & usage of big data and m-health tools, government support & initiatives, growing incidence of medication errors, high returns on investment for Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) solutions, and growing adoption of cloud computing in healthcare are major key factors that drive the growth of the Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market.
The Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market is segmented based on the Component, Deployment Mode, Product, Type, Model, User Interactivity, Application, Setting and Region. On the basis of Component, the Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market is classified into Hardware, Software and Services. Based on the Deployment Mode, the Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market is divided into Cloud-based and On-premise. Based on the Product, the Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market is sub-segmented into Standalone CDSS and Integrated CDSS. On the basis of Type, the Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market is classified into Therapeutic CDSS and Diagnostic CDSS.
In terms of the Model, the Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market is divided into Knowledge-based CDSS and Non-Knowledge-based CDSS. On the basis of User Interactivity, the Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market is sub-segmented into Active CDSS and Passive CDSS. Based on the Application, the Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market is divided into Conventional CDSS, Advanced CDSS and others. On the basis of Setting, the Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market is classified into Inpatient Settings and Ambulatory Care Settings.
As per the geographic analysis, North America accounted for the largest share in 2017 owing to factors such as regulatory mandates, the prevalence of chronic diseases, rising incidence of medication errors, and increasing HCIT expenditure. North America is followed by Europe and APAC. APAC market is relatively nascent; however, it is projected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.
Top Leading Key Players in Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market: Cerner, Mckesson, Epic Systems, Meditech, Philips Healthcare, Wolters Kluwer Health, Hearst Health, Elsevier B.V. (A Division Of Relx Group), IBM, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Current Industry News:
Cerner (June 04, 2019) – Cerner Calls for App Ideas That Improve Consumer Access to Health Records – Cerner challenges innovators and application developers to advance consumers’ access to electronic health records (EHRs) with the 2019 code App Challenge. Participants will join Cerner’s pursuit of the next groundbreaking advancement, with a focus on helping consumers easily access and understand health records.
Cerner’s 40-year history of innovation and technological developments has helped reduce the complexities of health care and drive breakthrough advancements, directly benefiting providers and consumers. By creating a single patient record with a complete picture of a person’s health and financial information, providers can engage people in meaningful and informed discussions to improve health and well-being. Following health care’s digitization era, the focus is on shaping the future with a person-centered mission that requires joint efforts among developers, technology companies and provider organizations. Cerner’s platforms, technology and culture of openness emphasize the importance of collaboration to advance health care.
Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) in these regions, from 2013 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America
Major Points in Table of Contents:
Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Report 2019
1 Clinical Decision Support Systems Product Definition
2 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
2.1 Global Manufacturer Clinical Decision Support Systems Shipments
2.2 Global Manufacturer Clinical Decision Support Systems Business Revenue
2.3 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Overview
3 Manufacturer Clinical Decision Support Systems Business Introduction
3.1 Cerner Clinical Decision Support Systems Business Introduction
MARKET REPORT
Artificial Kidney Market Analysis -Global Demand, Opportunities, Revenue, Production, and Geographical Forecast To 2024
The Global Artificial Kidney Market Outlook Report is a comprehensive study of the Artificial Kidney industry and its future prospects.. Global Artificial Kidney Market Report is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).
In this report, the global Artificial Kidney market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2024.
The major players profiled in this report include:
Xcorporeal Inc
SynCardia
Fresenius
Asahi Kasei Medical
B. Braun
Baxter
DaVita
Covidien
Kawasumi Laboratories
Merit Medical Systems
Medtronic
Nikkiso
Nipro
The report firstly introduced the Artificial Kidney basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.
On the basis of product, this Artificial Kidney market report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
Product 1
Product 2
Product 3
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Artificial Kidney for each application, including-
Application 1
Application 2
Application 3
Then it analyzed the world’s main region Artificial Kidney market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and Artificial Kidney industry growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The report highlights historic and forecasted market size in terms of revenues & unit sales, average selling price, growth rates, and company market shares.
- Highlights and compares key application/product categories for growth trends and revenue forecast.
- Market size, revenue and unit sales according to each region
- Cross category comparison – Growth and revenue comparison for product categories, historic and forecast through 2024.
- Market share of top key players
- Current trends and recent Developments
Reasons to Purchase Artificial Kidney Market Research Report
- Develop competitive strategy based on competitive landscape
- Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive Artificial Kidney market categories
- Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
- Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
- Prepare management and strategic presentations using the Artificial Kidney market data
- Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance
MARKET REPORT
Gas Spring Market Analysus Report by Product Type, Industry Application and Future Technology 2024
The Gas Spring market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the Gas Spring market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . The Gas Spring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over XX% during the period 2019−2024.
The global Gas Spring market has been subjected to several regulatory compliances and crucial coding terminology over the years. Adherence to regulatory standards remains crucial for vendors.
The study considers the present scenario of the Gas Spring market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. This research report on the Gas Spring market covers sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.
The competitive environment in the Gas Spring market is intensifying. The market currently witnesses the presence of several major as well as other prominent vendors, contributing toward the market growth. However, the market is observing an influx of local vendors entering the market.
The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the Gas Spring industry.
List of key players profiled in the report:
Stabilus
Suspa
Bansbach
WDF
HAHN
Barnes
Zhongde
Dictator
Changzhou
Lant
Shanghai Zhenfei
Aritech
Vapsint
LiGu
Huayang
AVM
ACE Automation
LongXiang
Weijhe
Yili
LiPinGe
IGS
Gaysan
Attwood
Ameritool
Metrol
Camloc
Alrose
Worldwide
Gemini
JuTeng
ZhongYou
The market study includes insights on segmentation by product type
Lift gas spring
Lockable gas spring
Swivel chair gas spring
Gas traction springs
Damper
On the basis of Application of Gas Spring Market can be split into:
Machine tools
Automotive production
Industrial automation
Others
Vendors can consider targeting key regions such as APAC, North America, and Europe to gather maximum customer attention. Countries in the APAC region such as China, India, and Japan among others are expected to display significant growth prospects in the future due to high economic growth forecasts along with huge population statistics leading to high consumption of goods and products.
Gas Spring Market segmentation by region:
- APAC
- EMEA
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
The changing regulatory compliance scenario and the growing purchasing power among consumers are likely to promise well for the North America market. New product development and technological advancements remain key for competitors to capitalize upon in the Gas Spring industry across the globe.
Key Market Insights:
The report provides the following insights into the Gas Spring market for the forecast period 2019–2024.
- Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the Gas Spring market for the forecast period 2019–2024.
- Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the Gas Spring market.
- Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
- Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.
- Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the Gas Spring market.
MARKET REPORT
Viscosity Index Improvers Market Industry Analysis By Key Players, Trends, Segmentation And Forecast By 2019 – 2027
Global Viscosity Index Improvers market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint
TMR (TMR) analyzes the Viscosity Index Improvers market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Viscosity Index Improvers market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Viscosity Index Improvers market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.
Queries addressed in the Viscosity Index Improvers market report:
- What opportunities are present for the Viscosity Index Improvers market players to enhance their business footprint?
- What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Viscosity Index Improvers ?
- Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?
- For what purposes, is Viscosity Index Improvers being utilized?
- How many units of Viscosity Index Improvers is estimated to be sold in 2019?
Scope of the Report
A latest study collated and published by TMR (TMR) analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global viscosity index improvers market for automotive, to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the viscosity index improvers market for automotive, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the viscosity index improvers market for automotive will progress during the forecast period of 2019-2027.
The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the viscosity index improvers market for automotive that aid companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. TMR’s study also elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the viscosity index improvers market for automotive during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the viscosity index improvers market for automotive, and estimate statistics related to market progress in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Kilo Tons).
This study covers a detailed segmentation of the viscosity index improvers market for automotive, along with key information and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the viscosity index improvers market for automotive, wherein, various developments, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.
Key Questions Answered in TMR’s Report on the Viscosity Index Improvers Market for Automotive
The report provides detailed information about the viscosity index improvers market for automotive on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that are playing a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the viscosity index improvers industry, so as to help them make successful strategies and take target-driven decisions.
- Which type of viscosity index improvers for the automotive industry will emerge as a revenue generator for the market during the forecast period?
- How are key market players successfully earning revenue out of the advantages of the viscosity index improvers for automotive industry?
- What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the viscosity index improvers market for automotive between 2019 and 2027?
- What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the viscosity index improvers market for automotive?
- Which application is expected to have maximum potential for viscosity index improvers for automotive during the foreseeing period?
The Viscosity Index Improvers market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.
Key findings of the Viscosity Index Improvers market study:
- Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each Viscosity Index Improvers market player.
- Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the Viscosity Index Improvers market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.
- Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.
- Historical and future progress of the global Viscosity Index Improvers market.
- Year-on-year growth of the global Viscosity Index Improvers market in terms of value and volume.
The Viscosity Index Improvers report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.
