Clinical Oncology Next-generation Sequencing Market to Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue Over2017 – 2025

Clinical Oncology Next-generation Sequencing Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Clinical Oncology Next-generation Sequencing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Clinical Oncology Next-generation Sequencing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Clinical Oncology Next-generation Sequencing Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

leading vendors in the global next-generation sequencing market are:

GATC Biotech Ag

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Macrogen Inc.

Life technologies Corp.

DNASTAR Inc.

Myriad Genetics

Exosome Diagnostics

Biomatters Ltd.

BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute)

Qiagen NV, Perkin Elmer, Inc.

Pacific Bioscience, Inc.

Partek, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Global Clinical Oncology Next-generation Sequencing Market – Drivers and Restraints

Among the several growth influencing factors for the clinical oncology-next generation sequencing market, the biggest factor is the increasing adoption of genomic-centric pharmacology in the treatment of cancer. The clinical oncology-next generation sequencing market makes use of the most advanced genomic techniques and technologies to investigate the genetic changes that occur due to the spreading of cancer in the body. The rapid development and innovations in this segment is thus driving the overall growth of the global clinical oncology-next generation sequencing market.

In addition to this, there has been a considerable rise in investments and funding to the research and development centers concentrating on finding new solutions in sequencing. This factor coupled with expanding healthcare budgets of several developed nations is also providing a big help to the global clinical oncology-next generation sequencing market.

Moreover, the practicing medical professionals and doctors are now familiar with clinical oncology-next generation sequencing and are increasingly using the same for diagnosis and treatment of cancer. This has not only spreading the awareness among the common masses but also helping to scale up the uptake of the global market. Oncologists these days are more reliant clinical oncology-next generation sequencing to select drugs or their combination for treating patients.

Global Clinical Oncology Next-generation Sequencing Market – Geographical Outlook

There are five main geographical segments of the global clinical oncology-next generation sequencing market viz. Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the global market is expected to be dominated by North America over the course of the given forecast period of 2018 to 2028. This growth of the market is due to heavy spending on the development of new R&D facilities that work on clinical oncology-next generation sequencing. In addition to this, the presence of several leading players in the global market has also worked in favor for the growth of the North America market.

Global Clinical Oncology Next-generation Sequencing Market Segmentation:

Product Type

NGS Pre-Sequencing

Sequencing

NGS Data Analysis

Primary, Secondary & Tertiary Data Analysis

Application

Academic & Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma & Biotech Entities

