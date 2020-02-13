Clinical Trial Support Services Market Growth, Opportunities and Top Key 2022

Clinical Trials researches involve researches done on people. It tests whether a particular procedure or a drug is safe and how well it works. They are designed to improve health and quality of life. Clinical Trial Support Services is a resource that standardize clinical and administrative procedures to conduct human research. It does so ensuring that the research withstands any legal scrutiny and follows the clinical practice guidelines.

The following services are provided by Clinical Trial Support Services to the Clinical Investigators: Patient Recruitment, Clinical Research education and training, Clinical trial data management, Clinical research nurse and clinical research coordinator services, Financial services, including invoicing of research sponsors, processing of sponsor payments and payment of study-related expenses, Regulatory submissions to regulatory Health body in the country, including Clinical Trial Applications, Review and negotiation of confidential disclosure agreements, Negotiation of contracts and study budgets, Preparing and submitting ethics applications, Preparing and submitting applications for health region approval, Preparation and processing of regulatory documents, blinding of study drug, and more.

Market Dynamics

The array of new diseases that we are recognizing every day, and our quest to find the cure for the same are driving the need for newer drug development which in turn is driving the need for clinical trials hence the need for clinical trial support services is on a rise. But increasing amount of investment during the entire process of the trial i.e. right from the patient recruitment to the analysis proves to be hindrance in its growth.

Market Segmentation

The Market has been segmented on the basis of Clinical Trial Cycle which includes: Pre-Clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III. The Pre-Clinical includes: Biomarker Discovery/Development, Assay Design and Development for Research Assay, Clinical Trial Strategy Design to Include Diagnostic. Phase I includes Early-Phase Patient Screening, Sample Collection Management, Data Management Assay Redesign, if Necessary, Pre-Sub Meeting (IND/IDE), Assay CLIA Validation for Clinical Trial Assay.

Phase II includes Regulatory Support for IDE Process, Target Patient Population Identification, Sample Collection Management, Data Management, Clinical Trial Testing Services Under CLIA Guidelines, CMO Identification for Research Use Only Kit. Phase III comprises of PMA, NDA Submission , Drug Approval, Global Diagnostic Manufacturing and Commercialization Strategy.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The United States and Canada in North America; China, Japan, India in Asia-Pacific; Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia in Europe; Brazil in South America have the largest market in their respective regions.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Alcura Health, Quintiles, Parexel, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, Covance, ICON Plc.

