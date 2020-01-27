Clopyralid Market 2020-2025 by Dow AgroSciences, Lier Chemical, Zhejiang Yongnong Chem, Chongqing Shuanfeng Chemical, Zhejiang Avilive Chemical

Description

Global Clopyralid Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Clopyralid Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Clopyralid is a selective herbicide used for control of broadleaf weeds, especially thistles and clovers. It is an organochlorine pesticide having a 3,6-dichlorinated picolinic acid structure. It is a member of pyridines and an organochlorine pesticide and is derived from a picolinic acid. Increasing demand of clopyralid among end-users and increasing awareness among people towards agriculture & horticulture are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, rising research & development activities is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. In addition, clopyralid prevent spread of diseases, cut costs & increases yield in agriculture and protect native ecosystem & water are another factors that impelling the growth in the market of Clopyralid during the forecast period. However, availability of cheap & less durable counterfeit products is one of the major factors that limiting the growth of the market across the world. The regional analysis of Global Clopyralid Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

Dow AgroSciences

Lier Chemical

Zhejiang Yongnong Chem

Chongqing Shuanfeng Chemical

Zhejiang Avilive Chemical

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Clopyralid 95% TC

Clopyralid 96% TC

Others

By Application:

Agriculture

Horticulture

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Clopyralid Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Clopyralid Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Clopyralid Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Clopyralid Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Clopyralid Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Clopyralid Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion<br< br=””>

