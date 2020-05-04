Cloud-based Database Security Market Segments and Key Trends 2018 – 2025

Cloud-based Database Security Market from PMR’s perspective

In its new business intelligence study, Persistence Market Research (PMR) demonstrates the overall viewpoint of the Cloud-based Database Security Market, from its historical growth to future lookout. The report is scrutinized into several segments, with each segment explained on the basis of market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

The Cloud-based Database Security Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the stipulated timeframe 2018 – 2025. Rising demand for Cloud-based Database Security among the consumers, increasing disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries are set to drive market growth.

Crucial findings of the report:

Important regions holding significant share in the Cloud-based Database Security Market along with the key countries

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Cloud-based Database Security Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Cloud-based Database Security Market players

Regulatory standards imposed on the application of Cloud-based Database Security

Queries addressed in the Cloud-based Database Security Market:

Why are several governments imposing restrictions on the application of Cloud-based Database Security ?

What proprietary technologies are the players using in the Cloud-based Database Security Market?

Which segment will lead the Cloud-based Database Security Market by 2029 by end use segment?

In terms of value and volume, which regions hold the largest share?

At what rate has the Cloud-based Database Security Market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global cloud-based database security market includes IBM Corporation, Fortinet, Inc., McAfee, LLC, Oracle Corporation, Imperva Inc., Informatica Ltd, Gemalto NV, and others. The cloud-based database security players are constantly focusing on improving the database safety stored over cloud. Also, cloud-based database security vendors are continually undergoing constant innovations from the past few years..

Global Cloud-based Database Security Market: Region Wise Outlook

North America region is expected to hold significant market share in the global cloud-based database security market over the forecast period due to the increasing focus of organizations in BFSI sector to improve the cloud-based database security. Western Europe is the second largest market for cloud-based database security due increasing government regulations for improving the safety such as GDPR law. Due to such regulations, the need to maintaining effective security is increasing and which is maintained by using cloud-based database security. The South East Asia and Others of Asia Pacific region cloud-based database security market is expected to grow at significant CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of cloud-based services ultimately fuelling the cloud-based database security market. The MEA cloud-based database security market is expected to grow at moderate CAGR due to less adoption rate for advanced technologies.

