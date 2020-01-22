Cloud Billing Market Projected to Reach US $20555.0 Million Globally with Impressive CAGR by 2024 | Analysis by Top Key Players – Amdocs, Oracle, Nec , Amazon

The global market size is estimated to grow from USD 7100.0 Million in 2019 to USD 20555.0 Million by 2024. Cloud Billing Market is thoroughly analysed by covering major segments of the market. An in-depth market segmentation is covered below that reflects the vital elements included in the wearable gaming accessories market research report. According to market is projected to grow at a stellar CAGR during the period of assessment, 2019-2024.

Global Cloud Billing Market overview:

The report of global Cloud Billing Market includes the competitive landscape section which provides the full and in-depth analysis of the current market trends, changing technologies and developments that will be beneficial for the companies, which are competing in the market. The report offers an overview of revenue, demand, and supply of data, futuristic cost, and growth analysis during the projected the year.

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Cloud Billing industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Cloud Billing market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.136175489785 from 3750.0 million $ in 2014 to 7100.0 million $ in 2019, Market analysts believe that in the next few years, Cloud Billing market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Cloud Billing will reach 20555.0 million $.

The Global Cloud Billing Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Cloud Billing Market is sub segmented into Subscription Billing, Metered Billing, Cloud Service Billing, Provisioning. Based on Application segment, the Cloud Billing Market is sub segmented into Account Management, Revenue Management, Customer Management, Others. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Cloud Billing Market is sub segmented into BFSI, Telecommunications & ITES, Retail, Healthcare and life sciences, Manufacturing, Public sector and Utilities, Education, Media and Entertainment, Others.

On the basis Product Type segment the Cloud Billing Market is sub segmented into Cloud service Billing is expected to grow with the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate during the forecast period while subscription billing is projected with the largest market size in the Cloud Billing Market. The demand for subscription billing is driven by the focus that is shifting from product centric approach to service centric approach and in the system that charges customers based on the products and services they utilize. Similarly, advancement in the cloud technology and increasing popularity towards SaaS based offerings is driving the growth of cloud service billing.

As per regional analysis, North America is expected to have the largest market share in 2016, whereas the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to grow at a higher Compound Annual Growth Rate from 2019 to 2024 in the cloud billing market. The major growth factors that would further drive the adoption of cloud billing include mandatory government regulations, increasing need to focus on customer relationship management, and rising cloud-based solution.

Latest Industry Updates:

Oracle Corporation:- Survey shows desire to boost customer experience driving utilities’ cloud adoption, although cybersecurity remains a top concern

A large majority (71 percent) of utilities now use cloud software, up from just 45 percent three years ago according to a new Oracle survey. Improving customer experience was noted as the key driver for increased cloud investment. But while progress has been made, 85 percent of respondents still cite security as a top concern and noted that regulatory acceptance remains a barrier to cloud adoption.

“Just a few years ago, utilities looked at cloud computing with skepticism at best. Today, many realize it’s essential to their survival,” said Brian Bradford, vice president, industry solutions, Oracle. “Utilities are increasingly seeing cloud as a fundamental asset in meeting ever-evolving expectations, mitigating security concerns, and turning data into an opportunity to modernize and evolve their operations to better serve constituents and customers.”

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Cloud Billing Market are Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Aws), Computer Sciences Corporation (Csc), International Business Machines Corporation (Ibm), Nec Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amdocs Inc, Aria Systems, Inc, Cgi Group Inc, Sap Se, Zuora, Inc

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

1 North America Country (United States, Canada)

2 South America

3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

