Cloud Collaboration Market to reach USD 47976.0 Million by 2024 | Top Key Players – Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Google, Oracle

The global market size is estimated to grow from USD 19000.0 Million in 2019 to USD 47976.0 Million by 2024. Cloud Collaboration Market 2019 Report analyses the Industry Status, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunity, Competition landscape and Forecast to 2024. This report also provides data on Patterns, Improvements, Target Business Sectors, Limits and Advancements.

Global Cloud Collaboration Market overview:

Detailed Study on Cloud Collaboration Market is growing at a CAGR during Forecasts year 2024. This Report covers the Major Players data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Cloud Collaboration industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Cloud Collaboration market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0688049453115 from 19000.0 million $ in 2014 to 26500.0 million $ in 2019, Market analysts believe that in the next few years, Cloud Collaboration market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Cloud Collaboration will reach 47976.0 million $.

The Global Cloud Collaboration Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, Solution, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Cloud Collaboration Market is sub segmented into Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud. Based on Solution segment, the Cloud Collaboration Market is sub segmented into Unified Communication and Collaboration, Document Management System, Project and Team Management, Enterprise Social Collaboration. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Cloud Collaboration Market is sub segmented into Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Consumer Goods And Retail, Education, Government And Public Sector, Healthcare And Life Sciences.

Considering the End Use industry segment, BFSI vertical is expected to contribute largest market share in the cloud collaboration market. The financial sector is undergoing huge transformation and it is of prime importance to become more agile, innovative, collaborative, and customer centric. The cloud collaboration solution allows the investment banks, private equity, venture capital, asset managers, and insurance firms to securely exchange business information with the partners, clients, and customers.

Latest Industry Updates:

Microsoft:- Through a new agreement, companies will accelerate and modernize customer transitions to SAP S/4HANA and SAP Cloud Platform on Microsoft Azure

Building on a joint commitment to simplify and modernize customers’ journeys to the cloud through project “Embrace,” SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) and Microsoft Corp. on Monday announced an extensive go-to-market partnership — from conceptualization to sales — to accelerate customer adoption of SAP S/4HANA and SAP Cloud Platform on Microsoft Azure.

Today’s new, preferred cloud partnership brings together SAP and Microsoft, along with a global network of system integrators, to offer holistic bundles that provide customers with unified reference architectures, road maps and market-approved journeys to illuminate a clear path toward the cloud. As part of this simplified customer journey, Microsoft will re-sell components of SAP Cloud Platform alongside Azure. This unique offering is aimed at more easily migrating SAP ERP and SAP S/4HANA customers from on-premises to public cloud.

“This partnership is all about reducing complexity and minimizing costs for customers as they move to SAP S/4HANA in the cloud,” said Jennifer Morgan, co-chief executive officer of SAP. “Bringing together the power of SAP and Microsoft provides customers with the assurance of working with two industry leaders so they can confidently and efficiently transition into intelligent enterprises.”

“SAP’s decision to select Microsoft Azure as its preferred partner deepens the relationship between our two companies in a differentiated way and signals a shared commitment to fostering the growth of the cloud ecosystem,” said Judson Althoff, executive vice president, Worldwide Commercial Business, Microsoft. “Today’s news also reflects our commitment to a customer-first mindset and supporting their cloud transformation, which continues to drive how we at Microsoft approach everything from partnerships to product innovation. It takes co-selling to a whole new level.”

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

1 North America Country (United States, Canada)

2 South America

3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the cloud collaboration market from 2019 to 2024 due to the presence of a large number of cloud collaboration vendors. Latin America is in the initial growth phase and is the fastest-growing region for the global cloud collaboration market. The key reasons for the high growth rate in this region are the explosion of new technologies combined with increasing business needs and increase in the number of organizations adopting cloud collaboration solutions and services.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Cloud Collaboration Market are Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc, Google Inc, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.Com, Inc, Jive Software, Inc, Intralinks Holdings, Inc, Mitel Networks Corporation, Box, Inc.

