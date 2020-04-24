MARKET REPORT
Cloud Computing in Education Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2017 – 2025
Global Cloud Computing in Education Market: Snapshot
As the rapidly expanding education sector faces sustainability issues and budget restrictions, cloud computing is increasingly being seen as one approach to relieve these pressures. As capacity requirements of an educational institution begin to fluctuate and as new services and applications become available, the association with cloud allows institutions to meet the needs of their constituents in a cost effective and quick manner. As the trend of the greater usage of mobile computing devices gathers strength, cloud computing becomes a more obvious choice for educational institutions as it provides users the access to storage, applications, and a vast number of other resources from almost any device.
Moreover, cloud computing provides an economical and highly flexible means to make the limited resources more useful for a larger set of consumers. The rising set of institutional sourcing options makes it necessary for IT leaders to analyze and integrate more providers and options. Cloud computing presents itself as a viable tool in the scenario owing to the several monetary and flexibility benefits it provides.
Real-life classroom experiences show that cloud is a good tool for collaboration and teaching. As the technology is still emerging, it presents the need for implementation of customized and standardized services. Evaluation in the sector could help bring vast changes in the rural education sector, an application area that presents vast untapped opportunities that companies in the cloud computing sector should consider for promising returns. This report analyzes and discusses the present and the prospective future growth opportunities in the field of cloud computing in education.
Global Cloud Computing in Education Market: Overview
The international market for cloud computing in education is envisioned to leverage the booming opportunities originated from the loud acceptance of upgradable cloud services in the education industry. A countable number of educational institutions have given the green light for cloud computing to meet the requirement of streamlining academic procedures such as evaluation, administration, and most importantly, learning. The global cloud computing in education market is prophesied to win lucrative perks from the demand to implement centralized systems for the purpose of effectively managing academic administration processes, thus curbing the burden on the management staff.
The report offered here on the global cloud computing in education market could see a segmentation pattern which introduces classification criteria such as deployment model, service model, and end user.
The global cloud computing in education market report is a crucial guide for businesses wanting to ensure a visible progress in the industry. With customizations procured as per the needs of the interested parties, the publication holds the potential to rightly direct the existing as well as budding players to penetrate the global market.
Global Cloud Computing in Education Market: Trends and Opportunities
Across the world, the cloud computing in education market is anticipated to gain a strong impetus due to the elevating adoption of the technology in higher education and K-12. For the forecast period, higher education is predicted to mark a larger share in the global market amongst other end users. The domination of this possible end user segment could continue until the end of the forecast period.
Since most end users prefer the services offered by platform as a service (PaaS) providers, this service model market is expected to gain traction over markets in the category. The important change in the cloud ecosystem is principally attributed to the implementation of PaaS. However, software as a service (SaaS) is foreseen to hold a significant percentage of share in the global cloud computing in education market.
Owing to the amplified number of security features offered at a reasonable price, the community cloud as a probable deployment type segment is foretold to grasp a marked share in the world cloud computing in education market.
Global Cloud Computing in Education Market: Regional Outlook
Specifically in the developed countries of Canada and the U.S., the demand for cloud computing in education is prognosticated to move levels higher as they look to ride on the elevating focus on production innovations. Most innovations in this field are judged to receive a strong push from the rigorous research and development activities performed in the cloud computing sector. As a result, North America is expected to leave no doubts in the minds of the research analysts for coming forth as a larger revenue holder in the global cloud computing in education market.
The Asia Pacific market is forecasted to be propelled by the shift toward cloud solutions for sophisticated services such as tracking, sharing, and collaborating sundry variants of a document. Much of this demand is expected to birth from end users such as universities and schools.
There could be a few challenges that the top regions of the cloud computing in education market could face, i.e. rigidly designed cloud-based systems and account management and data protection risks. Nevertheless, such constraints are estimated to lose their effect eventually with the advent of momentous opportunities such as developing potential markets, employment of adaptive cloud services, and application of cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.
Global Cloud Computing in Education Market: Companies Mentioned
Among others, the sovereign brands operating in the worldwide cloud computing in education market could be Ellucian, Amazon Web Services, NetApp Inc., NEC Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, VMware Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco System Inc., and Adobe System Inc. With the intention of popularizing their offerings at a global platform, the major vendors in the market are envisaged to take advantage of acquisitions and mergers and inauguration of novel products.
