Industry Analysis
CLOUD GAMING MARKET | BRIEF ANALYSIS BY TOP COMPANIES-Alphabet, NVIDIA, IBM, Microsoft, Alibaba Cloud
Cloud Gaming Market: Summary
The Global Cloud Gaming Market is estimated to reach USD 4.3 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 52.4%, Observes Forencis Research (FSR).
Cloud gaming is defined as a type of game that exists on a company server instead of computer or device of the gamer. To join these game, gamer has to install the client program which have access to the server where the games are running. The input action of the users is sent through the network to the server and the device receives streaming video. In cloud gaming all the heavy lifting is done in the cloud itself which eliminates the requirement of powerful graphic hardware in the user devices. Basic leverage companies get in cloud gaming is that they can upgrade the games by neglecting capabilities of the user devices.
Cloud Gaming Market: Drivers & Challenges
Market Drivers:
Adoption of 5G Technology
5G technology is penetrating the market at faster pace worldwide, this can be beneficial for the cloud gaming industry. 5G network provides high bandwidth and low latency, these aspects can transform conventional gaming industry drastically. Technology improves the quality of game, gives faster downloading speed, enhanced graphic quality, and smoother gaming experience.
Thus, adoption of 5G technology may contribute in the growth of the cloud gaming market, during the forecast period.
Market Challenges:
Data Privacy and Security Issues
The major concern in cloud gaming is privacy and security issues. A loT of data is collected by the data centres, from web cookies, gamer location, and credit card information, which is vulnerable to theft. Hacking the account of the gamer is another possibility which could result into loss of virtual gaming currency and other virtual items purchased by the gamer. In addition, to this other possible threats are also there such as malware attack, phishing, amongst others.
Thus, data privacy and security issues can be challenging for the growth of the cloud gaming market, during the forecast period.
Cloud Gaming Market: Key Segments
- Segmentation based on offering covers: Infrastructure, Platform, and
- Segmentation based on deployment covers:Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud
- Segmentation based on type covers: Video Streaming and File Streaming.
- Segmentation based on device type covers: Console, Mobile Device, Personal Computerand
- Segmentation based on end user covers: Casual Gamer, Hard-core Gamer, Avid Gamerand
- Segmentation based on region covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa andSouth America, with individual country-level analysis.
Cloud Gaming Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Cloud Gaming Market, by Offering
- Infrastructure
- Platform
- Solution
Cloud Gaming Market, by Deployment
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
Cloud Gaming Market, by Type
- Video Streaming
- File Streaming
Cloud Gaming Market, by Device Type
- Console
- Mobile Device
- Personal Computer
- Others
Cloud Gaming Market, by End User
- Casual Gamer
- Hard-core Gamer
- Avid Gamer
- Others
By Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Global Market
Personal Care Ingredients Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2019-2024
The Global Personal Care Ingredients Market is estimated to reach USD 12.7 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5.8 %. Personal Care Ingredients are raw materials used in the manufacturing of personal care products. They enhance the collagen production, fight inflammation, oppose glycation, free radical damage, and impart similar other properties to the application areas. Active Ingredients and Inactive Ingredients are two major types of Personal Care Ingredients. Inactive ingredients provide physical and process able properties while active ingredients impart active properties to a product that results in long term benefits upon application. The Personal Care Ingredient market is governed by an emphasis on product differentiation and value addition through increased R&D expenditure.
Personal Care Ingredients Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Growing Demand for Multifunctional Ingredients and Excipients
Multifunctional ingredients help to optimize multifunctional personal care formulations while fulfilling the need of both consumers and manufacturers. The multifunctional products consist of both active as well as specialty chemicals. The active multifunctional ingredients can provide more than one particular function at a time. For instance, the blemish balm (BB) creams offer multifunctional benefits and aligning skincare with makeup coverage. However, increasing consumer expectations with respect to product advancement have surged the demand for multifunctional personal care products. For example, two in one shampoo, body wash with moisturizer and similar other products are expected to drive the demand for multifunctional ingredients.
Hence, the growing demand for multifunctional ingredients and excipients is expected to drive the personal care ingredients market during the forecast period.
- Growing Awareness of Men’s Grooming Products
Men nowadays are more focused on wellness, health, and style and tend to invest more in personal grooming. Companies have involved in developing a wide range of products that address a variety of men’s functional concerns. Moreover, the growth of online retail for personal care products has boosted the growth of men’s grooming where most of the young population prefer buying personal products online.
Thus, the emergence of conscious male consumers is expected to boost the market growth in male-focused grooming products during the forecast period.
Market Restraints:
- Threat of Pseudo Products
The beauty products industry is massive and involves products from teeth whitening toothpaste to expensive shampoos. However, there is a presence of established players along with the local players within this market. Products manufactured from original raw materials are expensive and are not affordable to people with lower incomes. Thus, some players forge the product which may be less costly but can hamper human health.
Personal Care Ingredients Market: Key Segments
- On the basis of Raw Material: Emulsifiers, Surfactants, Emollients, Rheology Control Agent, Conditioning Polymer, UV Absorber, and Others
- Based on Product Type: Natural, Organic andSynthetic
- Key Segments by Application: Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Makeup, and Others
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis.
Global Personal Care Ingredients Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Raw Materials
- Emulsifiers
- Emollients
- Surfactants
- Conditioning Polymer
- Rheology Control Agent
- UV Absorbers
- Others
Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Product Type
- Synthetic
- Natural
- Organic
Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Application
- Skin Care
- Oral Care
- Hair Care
- Makeup
- Others
Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Industry Analysis
Adhesive Tapes Market Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information by 2027
Adhesive Tapes Market: Summary
The Global Adhesives Tapes Market is estimated to reach USD 77.62 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3%, predicts forencis research (FSR).
Adhesives tapes can be stated as the adhesive coated fastening taper designed specially to join or adhere two objects together. Adhesives tapes are more preferred options as these are easy to use, and acts a substitute to the conventional fasteners, glue or other method of bonding objects together. Adhesives tapes offers better adhesion with cost effective solution, which finds application across industrial domains.
Adhesives Tapes Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Soaring Demand from Packaging Sector
The packaging sector is witnessing upward growth, owing to betterment in shipping methods along with higher adoption of the flexible packaging options. Adhesives tapes in packaging is gaining higher importance owing to its use in sealing the heavy duty goods, which requires higher protection from the external barriers. Increasing usage of adhesives tapes in transportation of perishable goods, temperature and pressure sensitive goods to offer more efficient transit, is further escalating the demand for adhesive tapes. Ongoing demand of the varied adhesive solutions that provides higher protection from the leakage and seeping of the solid goods or fluids, is also increasing the market growth.
Growing Automotive and Construction Sector
Adhesive tapes are used widely in the vehicles to promote adhesion in engine compartment, electrical components, monitor, automotive interior and exterior. In construction, adhesive tapes are used for protecting the joints, sealing application, fixing the flooring material, and for varied purpose in interior and exterior of the building. Growing construction and automotive sector across the globe is pushing the demand for adhesive tapes. Rise in global population, increase in disposable income, higher demand for residential apartment along with betterment in living standard is expected to fuel market growth.
Market Restraints:
Regulation Imposed on the Adhesive Tapes
The adhesive tapes market growth in mainly hampered owing to the regulation imposed by the regulatory authorities. Restriction related to the use of the chemicals such as toluene, formaldehyde, Di-2-ethylhexyl phthalate owing to health hazards associated with these chemicals impacts the overall tape related business. To avoid this regulation has been imposed by the regulatory bodies. Increasing count of the countries adopting stricter regulation is hindering the market growth.
Adhesives Tapes Market: Key Segments
- On the basis of Type: Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSAs), Heat Activated Tape, Water Activated Tape andSelf-adhesive Tapes
- On the basis of Resin: Rubber, Acyclic, Silicone, Urethane andOthers
- On the basis of Application:Electrical, Construction, Medical, Automotive and Others
- On the basis of Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africawith individual country-level analysis.
Key Companies Covered
- 3M (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- NITTO DENKO CORPORATION
- tesa SE
- Lintec Corporation
- Shurtape Technologies, LLC
- Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG
- Intertape Polymer Group
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- BASF SE
- Other Key Companies
Adhesives Tapes Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Adhesives Tapes Market, by Type
- Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSAs)
- Heat Activated Tape
- Water Activated Tape
- Self-adhesive Tapes
Adhesives Tapes Market, by Resin
- Rubber
- Acyclic
- Silicone
- Urethane
- Others
Adhesives Tapes Market, by Application
- Electrical
- Construction
- Medical
- Automotive
- Others
Adhesives Tapes Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Global Market
Diesel Particulate Filter Market Research Report Explores The Comprehensive Analysis By Forencis Research
The Global Diesel Particulate Filter Market is estimated to reach USD 22.3 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 11.7 %. Diesel particulate filter (DPF) is a device which filters harmful carbon particles from the engine exhaust and prevents them from reaching to the environment. This is mainly used to reduce emissions from diesel vehicles. This filter is designed to capture and retain the exhaust soot until it is emptied or burned through a process which is called as regeneration. This process completely burns off the collected soot in the filter and reduces harmful emission. DPF can be maintained properly when it fully able to regenerate itself. Diesel Particulate Filters are fitted to meet emission regulations and it is an offence to use a vehicle that no longer complies with the emission standards.
Diesel Particulate Filter Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Strict Emission Regulations for Controlling Air Pollution
Stringent emission regulations are introduced as there is a need to protect the environment and reduce the black clouds which is generated due to emissions released from diesel vehicles. European Union has imposed mandates to meet a certain Euro emissions standard for production of new car. The aim of emissions standards is to reduce harmful emissions like Nitrogen oxides (NOx), Carbon monoxide (CO), Hydrocarbons (HC) and Particulate matter (PM). Rise in pollution caused by emission of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) is generating higher demand for Diesel Particulate Filter. As per report published by European Parliament, 72% of total CO2 emissions of the European Union comes from automotive vehicles. Hence to reduce the emission of poisonous gases, strict emission regulations are made which drives the DPF market during the forecast period.
- Rising Demand for Durable Automotive Components
Durability is the crucial aspect for any automotive vehicle, where, it defines the life of the component that can work with highest efficiency. In case of the filters, the durability is even more important as it helps in purifying the gases released by the vehicles which contains hazardous compounds for a longer time span. However, DPF has to be used and if it gets congested, it can be cleaned by black flushing with air which can extend the life of DPF which drives the market during next five years.
Market Restraints:
- High Maintenance Cost
Diesel Particulate filter needs to be properly cleaned and looked after if blockage builds up. It can cause irreparable damage to the exhaust system resulting in massive repair cost and harmful particulate matter entering the environment. Filters requires maintenance and servicing as it gets congested. Maintenance of DPF units can cost many thousands of dollars which is an extremely expensive exercise. This is one of the factor expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.
Diesel Particulate Filter Market: Key Segments
- By Regeneration Method: Active Regeneration, Passive Regeneration
and Forced Regeneration
- On the basis of Material: Cordierite, Silicon Carbide (SiC), Aluminum Titanate (Al2TiO5) and
- By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV).
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, andSouth America, with individual country-level analysis.
Global Diesel Particulate Filter Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Diesel Particulate Filter Market, by Regeneration Method
- Active Regeneration
- Passive Regeneration
Diesel Particulate Filter Market, by Material
- Cordierite
- Silicon Carbide (SiC)
- Aluminum Titanate (Al2TiO5)
- Others
Diesel Particulate Filter Market, by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicles
- Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
Diesel Particulate Filter Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
