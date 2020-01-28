Cloud IAM Market Report 2020 Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Sales Revenue, Business Strategies, Key Countries Analysis by Leading Players with Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Cloud IAM market size was 1530 million US$ and it is expected to reach 8620 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 24.1% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Cloud IAM market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Cloud IAM market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Cloud IAM access policies are used to assign users and service IDs access to the resources within your account.

The cloud IAM market is segmented by components: access management, user provisioning, directory services, single sign-on, password management and audit, governance and compliance management. Further, the report has also been segmented by end user: small and medium businesses (SMBs) and enterprises; by verticals: BFSI, telecom and IT, energy, oil and gas, public sector and utilities, healthcare, education, manufacturing, retail and others; by region: North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

CA Technologies

IBM Corporation

EMC Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Dell Inc.

Okta

Sailpoint Technologies Inc.

Onelogin Inc.

Ping Identity Corporation

Centrify Corporation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Access Management

User provisioning

Single Sign-On (SSO)

Directories

Password Management

Audit governance and Compliance Management

Market segment by Application, split into

SMB

Enterprises

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Cloud IAM in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud IAM are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Cloud IAM Manufacturers

Cloud IAM Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cloud IAM Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Cloud IAM market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

