Cloud Services Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Overview, Regions, Development Factors, Company Profiles, and Forecast till 2026

1 hour ago

Organizations are increasingly turning to cloud-based solutions and services as it helps them focus on their core operations. This is further driving the rapid adoption of automation of previously manual processes. It is also expected around 30% of technology providers’ software investments will shift from the cloud-first approach to a cloud-only approach, by the end of 2019. These are a few factors augmenting the growth of cloud services market. However, heavy initial investments and concerns over data security as well as privacy are restraining the growth of cloud services market.

Some of the key players operating in this market IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google, LLC, SAP SE Amazon Web Services, Inc., VMware, Inc., Oracle, Salesforce, Inc., Adobe Fujitsu.

Key Benefits of the Report:

  • Global, regional, country, type, service type, and vertical market size and their forecast from 2015 – 2026
  • Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
  • Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
  • Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points
  • Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market
  • Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies
  • Detailed insights on emerging regions, type, service type, and vertical with qualitative and quantitative information and facts
  • Identification of the key patents filed in the field of cloud services.

Target Audience:

  • Cloud Services Providers
  • Research and Consulting Firms
  • Government and Research Organizations
  • Associations and Research Bodies.

Global Cloud Services Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

The global cloud services market is primarily segmented based on different type, service type, vertical, and regions.

On the basis of type, the market is split into:

  • Public Cloud
  • Private Cloud
  • Hybrid Cloud
  • Community Cloud
  • Others

On the basis of service type, the market is split into:

  • Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
  • Platform as a Service (PaaS)
  • Software as a Service (SaaS)
  • Business Process as a Service (BPaaS)
  • Cloud Management and Security Services
  • Others

On the basis of vertical, the market is split into:

  • BFSI
  • IT & Telecom
  • Healthcare
  • Government & Public Sector
  • Transportation & Logistics
  • Retail
  • Others

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their Market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the Market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

  • Manufacturers
  • Suppliers
  • Distributors
  • Government Body & Associations
  • Research Institutes.

Wind Turbine Alternator Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2023

10 seconds ago

January 27, 2020

Emission trading schemes form the backbone of modern pollution control system across the globe. This is a system in which special economic incentives are given to companies for achieving reductions in the emissions of pollutants. Various countries have adopted emission trading scheme as one of the initiatives for counter attacking climate change and addressing international greenhouse-gas emission. Pollution control norms, global acceptance and cost effectiveness are the key factors on which the market of emission trading scheme depends. Emission trading scheme finds application in healthcare industry, manufacturing industry, aerospace and automotive sector. Increase in research and development activities in different industries is acting as a catalyst for the growth of emission trading schemes market over the forecast period.

Moreover rising awareness of environmental pollution backed by technological innovation and pollution control initiatives by different countries across the globe are the factors driving the emission trading schemes market globally. The highly successful rate of pollution reduction with the use of emission trading schemes is also boosting the market and driving the demand at an exponential rate. Increasing application of emission trading schemes in automobile pollution control and manufacturing sector by proving economic incentives is expected to serve as a market opportunity for future growth.

Asia-Pacific is the most attractive region for emission trading schemes market. The significant increase in application of emission trading in energy incentive sectors like cement, newsprint, steel, aluminium and petroleum in Asia-pacific region is driving the market for emission trading schemes. In addition, presence of unmet needs, government initiatives to increase awareness and improving economic stability are the drivers, driving the emission trading schemes market in the region. Moreover increase in use of modern technologies, continuous research and development by different manufacturing and petroleum companies are the prime drivers of the market in Asia Pacific region. The North America and Europe market for emission trading schemes is expected to grow at a steady pace over the forecast period. Steady recovery from the recent economic meltdown is responsible for the growth in the manufacturing and industrial sector in North America which is driving the market for emission trading schemes in the region. Moreover increasing environmental awareness among the people with the need for reducing carbon footprints backed by government initiatives are expected to boost the market in North America. The necessity to reduce carbon dioxide emission and government rules and regulations about environmental pollution norms in United Kingdom is driving the emission trading schemes market in Europe. Moreover there is an increase in emission trading schemes for reduction of green house gases. This has lead to a significant increase in market demand for emission trading schemes for carbon footprint reduction in Europe market. Europe market faced steep challenge in the recent economic meltdown and is recovering at a steady pace which has also increased the demand for technological innovation and upgradation in the manufacturing industry thereby driving the market for emission trading schemes.

Global key participants in the industry include Green Pro Invest, Ecolutions GmbH, CK Connect Co2, GreenTek Indika, Texas Climate & Carbon Exchange, Bedminster International, Spectro Analytical Labs Limited and Carbon Market Data among others.

Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger Market 2019-2026| Size, Share, Growth, Industry Key Players: Alfa Laval, Danfoss, Kelvion Holding GmbH, SWEP International AB

20 seconds ago

January 27, 2020

Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger Market Report provides Key information on size, share, growth, trend, demand, top player, industry overview, opportunities, Sales Channel. Along with the reports on the global aspect, these reports cater regional aspects as well as global for the organizations

The global Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger market is projected to reach USD 1,373.33 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of more than 5% during 2018 to 2026. Scope of global Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger market includes by Type (Copper and Nickel), by Technology (Single Circuit and Multi Circuit), by End User (Food & Beverage, Petroleum & Chemical Processing, Pharma, Energy & Power, HVAC, Marine), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger is a device used for efficient heat transfer. Increasing exploration of unconventional gas resources, rapid technological advancements, rising investments, high demand for energy are the factors driving the growth of the oil & gas industry. However, availability of substitute products can be a restraining factor for the growth of brazed plate heat exchangers market.

The major Key Players Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Alfa Laval, Danfoss, Kelvion Holding GmbH, SWEP International AB, Kaori Heat Treatment Co., Ltd., AIC, Hisaka Works Ltd., Paul Muller Company, Weil McLain, Baode Heat Exchange Co., Ltd.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Business of Product Type etc.):

  • Copper
  • Nickel

Product Applications (Industry Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

  • Single Circuit
  • Multi Circuit

Product End User:

  • Food & Beverage
  • Petroleum & Chemical Processing
  • Pharma
  • Energy & Power
  • HVAC
  • Marine
  • Others

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Executive Summary

Introduction

Research Methodology

Global Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger Market Overview

Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger Market by Vertical Outlook

Global Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger Market — Product Type Outlook

5.1. Global Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger Market Share, by Product Type, 2019 & 2026

5.2. Copper

5.2.1. Global Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger Market, by Copper, 2015 – 2026

5.3. Nickel

5.3.1. Global Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger Market, by Nickel, 2015 – 2026

Continued…………

Smart Grid Meter Data Management (MDM) System Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2023

30 seconds ago

January 27, 2020

Rapid growth in the global smart grid market is expected to propel growth in the global meter data management (MDM) system market. The increasing deployment of smart meters and advanced metering infrastructure technologies are likely to act as a catalyst to the market’s growth. A meter data management system allows easy information and technology integration of advanced metering infrastructure. It performs long term data storage and captures metering data from advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) head end systems and creates a complete system of record for the metering data. Furthermore, meter data management systems also facilitate the distribution of the meter data across the utilities.

The meter data management strategies are influenced by the vision, goals and objectives of smart grid. The meter data management system edits and validates the received data, then normalize, aggregate, and make the data available to IT applications. An MDM system often interfaces to application such as fraud prevention, billing, or outage management. A meter data management platform provides a platform for building service-oriented architectures (SOA) for rapid deployment and low-cost integration of new capabilities. As meter data management systems are the central collection point for the smart meter data several utilities across the globe prefer installation of a single meter data management system. The meter data management system solution includes meter and network asset monitoring and management, smart meter deployment planning and management, automated smart meter provisioning and billing reduction, workforce management system, asset management, meter-to-cash system and other systems.

The global market for meter data management system is rising and is expected to rise at a significant rate in the future. The market’s growth in the meter data management market is primarily driven by the accelerate deployment of smart meters and advanced metering infrastructure technologies. Additionally, an increased demand for reliable, quality, and safe power further accelerates growth in the global meter data management systems market. The meter data management system further creates an opportunity for distribution utilities to build intelligent applications across the enterprise. Moreover, incentives and efforts from government across the globe are likely to further act a catalyst to the market’s growth. Thus, the market is expected to rise at a significant rate in the future on account of factors mentioned above. However, identifying the role of technology and their value to utilities coupled with lack of robust standards for functionality and communication may hamper growth in the market. Furthermore, incomplete or immature service-oriented architectures at utilities rolling out the smart meters and advanced metering infrastructure may act as a barrier to the growth in the global meter data management systems market.

The global meter data management market is expected to register a significant growth in the future. Presently, North America driven by the on-going rapid deployment of smart metering technologies holds the largest market for meter data management system. Europe is a key region facilitating growth in the global meter data management market. The market growth in these regions is driven by support from government in the form of research and development of advanced metering infrastructure and other smart grid technologies. European Countries such as the UK and Germany are expected to drive the growth of this market. Ample growth opportunities exist in the meter data management market with a significant rise in the deployment of smart meters and other smart grid technologies.

Some of the key market players in Smart Grid Meter Data Management (MDM) Systems market are Aclara, Hansen Technologies, Oracle, Ecologic Analytics, eMeter, OSIsoft, MDUS, and SAP MDUS among others.

