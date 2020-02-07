Connect with us

Global Market

Cloud Services Market Estimate To Boost Growth In Demand By : Global Forecast, 2015 – 2021

Published

2 mins ago

on

Cloud services are those services that are offered to users via the Internet from the server of cloud computing service provider. Such services provide scalable and easy access to various resources and applications, and are entirely managed by the cloud service providers. The examples of cloud services include web-based e-mail services, online backup solutions and data storage, document collaboration services, technical support services, and database processing among others. Cloud service providers supply the necessary software and hardware required for cloud service, thereby eliminating the need for organizations to deploy their own resources for managing networked services. The other advantage of cloud services over the traditional methods of providing infrastructure is faster deployment of services and reduction in in-house maintenance costs.

On the basis of mode of delivery, the cloud services market is segmented into Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS) and Infrastructure as a service (IaaS). The SaaS mode of delivery is further segmented into SMB and mobile corporate SaaS cloud services, corporate SaaS cloud services, SMB SaaS cloud services and others. North America is the largest contributor to the cloud services market due to the high penetration of internet in this region. This region is followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).

Major benefits offered by cloud services are driving business organizations in implementing the use of cloud services. Cloud services maximize the effectiveness of shared resources and ensure the business organizations higher returns and faster paybacks. In addition, cloud services offer scalable solutions to growing business organizations at low cost of ownership. This drives business organizations to invest in such services that allow them to generate higher revenues by optimizing the available resources. However, the data security issues are the roadblocks that are adversely affecting the growth of this market. The increasing data hacking incidences using sophisticated tools result in loss of sensitive data, causing serious dents in the business revenues. Also, there are constant evolutions of new security threats that are affecting the quality of cloud services. Further, the small and medium businesses find it difficult to repeatedly invest in the customized solutions available for cloud services security. Due to such factors, the business organizations are reluctant in investing in the cloud services and prefer to carry on with conventional methods of network infrastructure.

Some of the major players in the market are improving their existing services by adding new and innovative features. This helps them in staying competitively ahead in the market. For instance,

  • Akamai Technologies Inc. one of the leading cloud services providers
  • recently added Zone Apex Mapping feature to its Ion network acceleration technology.

This feature reduces DNS resolution time and avoids HTTP redirects.

Other major players in the market include VMware Inc. (U.S.)

  • Taleo Corporation (Ireland)
  • Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
  • NetSuite Inc. (U.S.)
  • Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
  • Joyent Inc. (U.S.)
  • International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)
  • Hewlett-Packard (U.S.)
  • Flexiant Limited (United Kingdom)
  • ENKI Consulting (U.S.)
  • Etelos Inc. (U.S.)
  • Citrix Systems Inc. (U.S.)
  • Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)
  • CA Technologies Inc. (U.S.) and SAP AG (Germany).

To get Info on Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies Request Detailed [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/6667

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

  • North America
    • U.S
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK
    • Eastern Europe
    • CIS
  • APAC
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Argentina
    • Brazil
    • Others
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Global Market

Medical Imaging Phantoms Market – Sophisticated Demand by 2025

Published

11 seconds ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

Medical imaging refers to different imaging techniques used to visualize parts of the body, organs or tissues to aid in clinical diagnosis, disease monitoring and treatment. Medical imaging phantoms are devices used as substitute of human tissue which ensures that medical imaging systems provide reliable and quantitative information. These help in providing improved medical imaging technique, speedy clinical trials of drugs, and consistent, accurate, and optimal results.

Demand Scenario

The global medical imaging phantoms market was USD 117.24 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 146.56 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.24% during the forecast period

Request for Report sample : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/3937

Growth by Region

North America leads market owing to the high adoption of superior technologies across all end-user segments, investments in cutting edge research, rising emphasis on remedies for diagnosis concerns and the presence of some of the world’s major pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations. Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are expected to gain market share during the forecast period which is attributed to large number of underserved patients, rise in proportion of urban population, rise in prevalence of chronic disorders and surge in awareness about medical imaging phantoms, favourable insurance policies and rise in disposable income of people.

Drivers vs Constraints

The advantages offered by medical imaging phantoms such as improved medical imaging, reduced exposure to radiation, increase in efficiency of medical devices and rise in the adoption of advanced imaging methods are some of the factors that drives the growth of the medical imaging phantoms market. Some of the factors such as cost concerns, human resource & time constraints, and highly complicated maintenance are anticipated to restrain the global market in the near future.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/3937

Industry Trends and Updates

Development of a universal medical X-ray imaging phantom prototype is undertaken which should be easy to use and would have features like automatic data analysis, pass/fail reporting, and corrective action recommendation. In addition, the presence of a universal phantom would especially be of value in low-income countries where finances and human

resources are limited.

Make an Inquiry before Buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/3937/Single

Continue Reading

Global Market

Application Delivery Network Market Future Demand Analysis with Forecast 2015 – 2021

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

A suite of technologies which provide application visibility, security, acceleration and availability is known as Application Delivery Network (ADN). It is an amalgamation of application delivery control and WAN optimization. The application delivery controller (ADC) device resides at the data center end of ADN and is used for monitoring and controlling the application performance and traffic. As ADC is placed in between the cluster of web servers it facilitates load balancing when there is demand for application mixture across several locations in the network. When degradation across one path occurs, application delivery network automatically routes its requests along the next best trail. ADN helps in payload reduction by using optimized connections for less bandwidth usage and faster speeds. This consequently reduces server costs and bandwidth and helps to improve the customer experience.

Technologies such as Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) technology are being adopted by enterprises, which enable the employees to share critical business data over their iPads, smart phones and laptops among others. However, current corporate networks are not designed to handle large application traffic. Hence, ADN is being used by network vendors in order to address these requirements which offload application provisioning to a secure external network that provides reliable application delivery without latency and load. Factors such as rising demand for cost-effective networks and need for application performance scaling and security helps to drive the growth of ADN market. However, the growth in end-user devices and mobile connections may affect the market growth. Furthermore, the significant increase in mobile data traffic and rising migration towards cloud is expected to create an opportunity for application delivery network.

Several companies are coming up with AND solutions which helps to maintain the competition in the ADN market. For instance, ADN solution developed by Cisco Systems, Inc. focuses on improving business agility and lower the application delivery cost. Some of the other key players in the market include Dell, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Hewlett-Packard (HP) and Array Networks among others.

To get Info on Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies Request Detailed [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/7066

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

  • North America
    • U.S
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK
    • Eastern Europe
    • CIS
  • APAC
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Argentina
    • Brazil
    • Others
Continue Reading

Global Market

Next Generation Biometric Market Forecast Covering Growth Inclinations & Development Strategies until 2015 – 2021

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

The global next generation biometric market is expected to grow at a substantial growth rate due to the rising number of terrorists activities also the increasing theft activities on the part of crucial data and information which have raised concerns regarding the national security. Biometrics technology is basically the identification and verification of humans by their characteristics such as face, fingerprint, voice, iris, palm, signature, vein, and DNA.

The global next generation biometric market is segmented into three major categories, on the basis of type into face recognition, fingerprint recognition, IRIS recognition, palm print recognition, voice recognition, signature recognition, vein recognition, and other next generation biometric recognition technologies, on the basis of application into government, defense, travel and immigration, banking & finance, consumer electronics, healthcare, home security, commercial security and other application. The market is also segmented by function into contact and non contact. The market is further segmented by geography into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and rest of the world regions.

The market is driven by factors such as the growth in e-passport program, government support and extensive use in criminal identification. Growing the need for large scale surveillance at public gatherings and penetration of smartphones will also act as drivers for the global next generation biometrics market.

Some of the factors inhibiting the growth of the global next generation biometrics market are high cost of systems and fear of privacy intrusion. The growing use of biometric technology in e-commerce and cloud computing for biometric technology will serve as an opportunity, fuelling the growth of the global next generation biometric technology market.

Some of the key players dominating the market are

  • 3M
  • Cross Match Technologies Inc.
  • Facebanx
  • Fingerprint Cards AB
  • Fujitsu Ltd.
  • Fulcrum Biometrics
  • NCE Corporation
  • RCG Holdings Limited
  • Safran SA and Siemens AG

among others.

To get Info on Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies Request Detailed [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/7063

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

  • North America
    • U.S
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK
    • Eastern Europe
    • CIS
  • APAC
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Argentina
    • Brazil
    • Others
Continue Reading

Trending