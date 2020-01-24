MARKET REPORT
Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Qualitative Insights On Application 2025
Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market: Snapshot
A number of small, medium, and large enterprises are actively shifting to cloud computing platforms for several advantages it offers, particularly in terms of efficiency and scalability of processes at reduced cost. In this scenario, the supply chain management (SCM) of cloud-based platforms is emerging as a strong necessity for the enterprises. Some of the key factors driving the global cloud supply chain management market are: strong adoption of cloud-based functions in the transportation sector as it allows in reliable tracking of the cargos, persistent need for various enterprises to lower the investment costs, benefits of enhanced business offered by cloud SCM as a result minimized potential failure, and spreading awareness regarding various business improving features offered by it.
The vendors operating in the global cloud supply chain management market can expect a fruitful future, according to this study by TMR Research, which has projected to demand to increase at a promising CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025, owing to aforementioned factors. On the other hand, the companies of this market will have to find a solution to improve data security and ease privacy concerns that are mounting at the same time. In addition to that, compatibility issues owing to the lack of flexibility of existing IT structure of various established enterprises, moderate to low technical expertise in various regions, need for regular upgrades, and complexities in migrating are other glaring factors obstructing the prosperity of the global cloud SCM market. That being said, the vendors of this market are expected to gain huge new opportunities from the prosperity of the ecommerce in the emerging economies and incrementing adoption of new technologies in small and medium enterprises.
Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market: Overview
Computing in the cloud for supply chain management (SCM) is a bold yet highly advantageous process which has gained a significant traction over traditional systems. While traditional supply chain management is much more transactional, the cloud-based approach offers a 360-degree management control and real-time accuracy. Scalability, efficiency, cost containment, integration-capable design, and immediacy are the five critical benefits of choosing cloud-based supply chain management solutions over localized supply chain management. There is no skepticism expected on the part of cloud computing as the future of modern business.
Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market: Key Trends
Across the world, the growth of the global cloud SCM market is anticipated to beef up as companies feel the need to implement a process that can potently develop and manage supply chain and its activities. Some of the primary driving factors of the world market could be reduced cost of ownership and augmenting worldwide awareness about the product among various organizations. According to the research experts, inventory and warehouse management solutions are expected to corner the market with a higher share whereas training and consulting could be crowned with a larger share.
With greater advantages such as reduction in downtime and loss, improved control of pressing applications, and enhanced performance and productivity are predicted to set the tone for the global cloud SCM market. Other reasons for the increased adoption of cloud SCM could include speedy deployments, economical infrastructure cost, and enhanced scalability.
Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market: Market Potential
Technology hunk IBM puts a foot forward for expediting tech innovations in India’s healthcare entrepreneurial ecosystem by helping startups such as Medibox and Oxyent Technologies to scale up. In this regard, the company has started with the IBM Smartcamp for Health Tech challenge that aims to accelerate growth in the B2C and B2B domains through innovations. Medibox believes in fast and efficient supply chain management by digitally connecting stockists and distributors with hospital and retail pharmacies. It offers a cloud-based solution that is compatible with any movable device and comes with a mobile application. It also offers a suite of solutions to convey schemes, offers, and launches across a supply chain when working with marketing and manufacturing firms.
Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market: Regional Outlook
For the forecast period, the international cloud SCM market is envisioned to mark Asia Pacific as one of the regions with the highest CAGRs. North America, on the other hand, could win the honor of holding a larger share in the market.
While the adoption of cloud SCM is prognosticated to grow quickly, companies may encounter a few hindrances in the process, concerning current application migration complexities, data protection, and security reasons. Howbeit, the shifting of workload to the cloud and elevated requirement of sophisticated infrastructure management system could keep the global cloud SCM market in one piece during the times of turmoil. More opportunities are envisaged to find a cementing position in the market on account of decreasing overhead costs and rising awareness about the benefits of cloud SCM among consumers.
Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market: Competitive Landscape
Major companies operating in the world cloud SCM market are prophesied to cater to the needs of the industry through partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and product development strategies. Descartes Systems Group, Inc., JDA Software Group, Inc., Infor, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Logility, Inc., and Manhattan Associates, Inc. are some of the top players making a mark in the market.
About TMR Research:
TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.
Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Business Scenario 2020 | SWOT Analysis by Major Players- Google, Microsoft Corporation, eGain Corporation, QlikTech International AB, Cognii
Verified Market Research published a Cooked Research Report on Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Research Report Analysis the market summary, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation information and different vital side of the business.
New Jersey, United States, – The report titled, Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research.The report has offered exhaustive analysis of the global Artificial Intelligence in Education market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Key drivers that are fuelling the growth are also discussed in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.
Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Market was valued at USD 521.03 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 10381.70 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 45.12 % from 2019 to 2026.
Top 10 Companies in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Research Report:
- Microsoft Corporation
- eGain Corporation
- QlikTech International AB
- Cognii
- Next IT Corporation
- Nuance Communication
- Quantum Adaptive Learning LLC. IntelliResponse System
- IBM Corporation
Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Market: Competitive Landscape
The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Artificial Intelligence in Education market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Artificial Intelligence in Education market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section.
Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Market: Segment Analysis
The global Artificial Intelligence in Education market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Artificial Intelligence in Education market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Artificial Intelligence in Education market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Artificial Intelligence in Education market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Artificial Intelligence in Education market.
Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Market: Regional Analysis
This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors. The regions included in the report are North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Information about different region helps the reader to understand global market better.
About Us:
Verified market research partners with clients to provide insight into strategic and growth analytics; data that help achieve business goals and targets. Our core values include trust, integrity, and authenticity for our clients.
Analysts with high expertise in data gathering and governance utilize industry techniques to collate and examine data at all stages. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, subject expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research reports.
3D Printing Automotive Market Business Scenario 2020 | SWOT Analysis by Major Players- 3D Systems Corporation, Voxeljet AG, Hoganas AB, Local Motors, Optomec
Verified Market Research published a Cooked Research Report on Global 3D Printing Automotive Market Research Report Analysis the market summary, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation information and different vital side of the business.
New Jersey, United States, – The report titled, Global 3D Printing Automotive Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research.The report has offered exhaustive analysis of the global 3D Printing Automotive market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Key drivers that are fuelling the growth are also discussed in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.
3D Printing Automotive Market was valued at USD 0.89 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.62 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 26% from 2019 to 2026.
Top 10 Companies in the Global 3D Printing Automotive Market Research Report:
- 3D Systems Corporation
- Voxeljet AG
- Hoganas AB
- Local Motors
- Optomec
- Ponoko Ltd
- Stratasys
- Exone
- Autodesk
- Arcam AB
Global 3D Printing Automotive Market: Competitive Landscape
The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global 3D Printing Automotive market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global 3D Printing Automotive market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section.
Global 3D Printing Automotive Market: Segment Analysis
The global 3D Printing Automotive market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global 3D Printing Automotive market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global 3D Printing Automotive market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global 3D Printing Automotive market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global 3D Printing Automotive market.
Global 3D Printing Automotive Market: Regional Analysis
This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors. The regions included in the report are North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Information about different region helps the reader to understand global market better.
About Us:
Verified market research partners with clients to provide insight into strategic and growth analytics; data that help achieve business goals and targets. Our core values include trust, integrity, and authenticity for our clients.
Analysts with high expertise in data gathering and governance utilize industry techniques to collate and examine data at all stages. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, subject expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research reports.
Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market Business Scenario 2020 | SWOT Analysis by Major Players- Micron Technology, Intel Corporation, Xilinx, IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services
Verified Market Research published a Cooked Research Report on Global Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market Research Report Analysis the market summary, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation information and different vital side of the business.
New Jersey, United States, – The report titled, Global Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research.The report has offered exhaustive analysis of the global Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Key drivers that are fuelling the growth are also discussed in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.
Global Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market was valued at USD 4.89 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 40.61 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.12 % from 2019 to 2026.
Top 10 Companies in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market Research Report:
- Micron Technology
- Intel Corporation
- Xilinx
- IBM Corporation
- Amazon Web Services
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Darktrace
- Cylance Inc and Vectra AI
-
Global Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market: Competitive Landscape
The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section.
Global Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market: Segment Analysis
The global Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security market.
Global Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market: Regional Analysis
This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors. The regions included in the report are North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Information about different region helps the reader to understand global market better.
About Us:
Verified market research partners with clients to provide insight into strategic and growth analytics; data that help achieve business goals and targets. Our core values include trust, integrity, and authenticity for our clients.
Analysts with high expertise in data gathering and governance utilize industry techniques to collate and examine data at all stages. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, subject expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research reports.
