MARKET REPORT
Coal Gasifier Market Overview, Segment Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
“Global Coal Gasifier Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” is the latest addition to Researchmoz.us industry research reports collection.
Coal Gasifier Market report shows the most recent industry refreshes alongside authentic components that offer consideration regarding worldwide market and offers a certified and composed examination. The Coal Gasifier Market report concentrate total business structure, monetary components and actualities identified with the mechanical situation, additionally featuring available size and estimation of Coal Gasifier Market during the gauge time frame to 2025.
The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are : Shell, GE, UGI, Lurgi AG, Thvow, Taiyuan Heavy Industry, Yankuang Group, Dalian Jinzhou Heavy Machine .
The following images displays an interpretative demonstration of the total industry size evaluation process used for this research.
Coal Gasifier Market : Covering both the industrial and the commercial aspects of the Coal Gasifier Market, the report encircles several crucial chapters that give the report an extra edge. The Coal Gasifier Market report deep dives into the several parts of the report that plays a crucial role in getting the holistic view of the report. The list of such crucial aspects of the report includes company profile, industry analysis, competitive dashboard, comparative analysis of the key players, regional analysis with further analysis country wise. Moreover, one of the uniqueness in the report is that it also covers the country-level analysis of the regulatory scenario, technology penetration, predictive trends, and prescriptive trends. This not only gives the readers of the report the actual real-time insights but also gives country-wise analysis, that plays a vital role in decision making. The inclusion of the report is not limited to the above mention key pointers. The report also emphasizes on the market opportunities, porters five forces, and analysis of the different types of products and application of the Coal Gasifier Market.
Key Benefits-
- Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
- The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the market.
- Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.
- And More….
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Coal Gasifier market share and growth rate of Coal Gasifier for each application, including-
- Electric Power
- Chemical
- Other
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Coal Gasifier market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
- Atmospheric Pressure Gasification
- Pressurized Gasification
Coal Gasifier Market: Regional analysis includes:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Key Questions Answered in this Coal Gasifier Market report:
- What is the total market size by 2025 and what would be the expected growth rate of market?
- What is the revenue of Coal Gasifier market in 2014-19 and what would be the expected demand over the forecast period?
- What are the key market trends?
- What are the factors which are driving this market?
- What are the major barriers to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the Coal Gasifier market opportunities for the existing and entry level players?
- What are the recent developments and business strategy of the key players?
Research Antibodies Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook size 2022
The global market for research antibodies should reach $3.0 billion by 2022 from $2.4 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%, from 2017 to 2022.
Report Scope:
This study focuses on the market side of research antibodies rather than the technical side. Different market segments for this specific market are covered. For example, application-based market segments include enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), western blotting (WB), immunohistochemistry (IHC), immunofluorescent staining (IF) and flow cytometry (FC); antibody function-based market segments include primary antibodies and secondary antibodies; antibody clonality-based market segments include polyclonal antibodies and monoclonal antibodies, including oligoclonal antibodies; customer type-based market segments include universities/academic institutions, pharmaceutical/ biotech companies and other types of customers such as governmental research labs and CROs; geography-based market segments include the U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. Research and market trends are also extrapolated by analyzing the funding, patent publications and sales trends of major players in the field.
Report Includes:
– 50 data tables
– An overview of the global market for antibodies used in research.
– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.
– Segmentation of the market by regions, product types, research applications, species, and major research areas.
– Details concerning end users, purchasing factors, new market trends, and potential growth opportunities that are available.
– Discussion on the factors affecting strategies of antibody companies, the effect of research funding, and third-party quality evaluation systems.
– Analysis of the competitive landscape and key competitors’ market shares.
– Profiles of major companies: Abcam PLC, Abnova, Active Motif, Agilent Technologies, BD Biosciences, Beckman Coulter Inc., Bethyl Laboratories, BioLegend.
Summary
The global market for research antibodies was estimated at about $2.3 billion in 2016, and is expected $3.0 billion in 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. All regional markets will experience growth but at different rates. The strong R&D investment in the Asia-Pacific market will bring about the most rapid growth of the research antibody market in this region. The U.S. market, which accounted for about 40% of the global research antibody market in 2016, will continue to be impacted by cuts in research funding and will therefore grow at an estimated CAGR of 3.4% from 2017 through 2022. Although it appears that the overall research antibody market is relatively stable in terms of the overall market size, a dramatic change in the leading antibody manufacturing technologies, including significantly enhanced validation technologies product attributes and competitive landscape, is anticipated in next few years. In other words, the market growth in research antibodies is expected to be more focused on “content” than “volume” in next three to five years.
Key Drivers for Market Growth
This report has identified several key drivers for the growth and changes in the research antibody market, including:
– New discoveries in biological sciences.
– New antibody manufacturing technologies and new antibody types.
– The success of antibody-drug conjugate, which will lead to more antibody-related or antibodyfocused research activities.
– Antibody-based drug discovery and development.
– Increased government funding, particularly in emerging markets.
– Need for further human genomic and proteomic research.
– Need for quality antibodies in the current research community.
– New application-focused technology platforms such as Simple Western from ProteinSimple and Mass Cytometry from Fluidigm.
– “Hot” research areas such as stem cell research, genome editing, exosome biology, epigenetics, neuroscience and cancer research.
– Enhanced antibody validation will improve and potentially increase the antibody uses.
This report identifies key revenue segments for the research antibody market from various aspects. Application-based market segments include enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), western blotting (WB), immunohistochemistry (IHC), immunofluorescent staining (IF) and flow cytometry (FC); antibody function-based market segments include primary antibodies and secondary antibodies; antibody clonality-based market segments include polyclonal antibodies and monoclonal antibodies including oligoclonal antibodies; customer type-based market segments include universities/academic institutions, pharmaceutical/biotech companies and other types of customers, such as governmental
research labs and CROs, etc.; and geography-based market segments include the U.S., Europe, Asia- Pacific and Rest of World.
Single-Cell Omics Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook size 2022
The global single-cell omics market is expected to grow from $555.3 million in 2017 to nearly $1.6 billion in 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5% from 2017 to 2022.
Report Scope:
The scope of this report includes single cell analysis technologies, applications, industries, major funding initiatives, patents and companies. The market sizes for single cell products are given for the years 2015, 2016, 2017 (estimated) and 2022 (forecasted).
This report reviews the single cell workflow steps and technologies and provides background on why single cell analysis is important. It then discusses some of the top research initiatives that are contributing to single cell applications. Market driving forces are also discussed.
The structure of several important industry subsectors is reviewed, as well as major industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from Jan. 2016 to Sept. 2017. Industry subsectors analyzed include target enrichment, droplet digital PCR, single cell DNA polymerase, DNA amplification, next generation sequencing (NGS) instruments, single cell proteomics, circulating tumor cell (CTC) capture and detection, liquid biopsy, preimplantation testing and immune sequencing.
The market for single cell analysis technologies is analyzed in depth. The market is analyzed by end user, application field, product type, omics method used, cell type, clinical indication and geography.
Specific geographic markets are discussed, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.
Market data covers the years 2015, 2016, 2017 (estimated) and 2022 (forecast).
More than 90 companies in the single cell analysis industry are profiled in this report.
BCC Research provides a summary of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from Jan. 2016 through Sept. 2017, including key alliance trends.
Report Includes:
– 71 tables
– An overview of the global markets and emerging technologies for single-cell genomics and proteomics
– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
– Cell isolation technologies, including flow cytometry, laser capture microscopy, and micromanipulation
– Sample preparation technologies, including microfluidics, whole genome amplification/pre-amplification
– Analyses of next-generation sequencing, qPCR/PCR, microarrays, mass spectrometry, and microfluidics
– End-use industry coverage, including research, drug discovery and development, diagnostics, and applied
– Evaluation of the market’s dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities
– Profiles of major players in the industry including 1 Cellbio, 10x Genomics Inc., Angle PLC, Aviva Biosciences, Boreal Genomics, Dolomite Bio and Hifibio
Summary
Single-cell omics analysis technologies are emerging as a disruptive force in the life science research, pharmaceutical and diagnostics industries. Single cell analysis is critical for analyzing complex, heterogeneous biological systems that occur at many levels of life sciences from stem cell biology to cancer to forensics.
In cancer, for example, a tumor may shed cells into the bloodstream that give clues about the aggressiveness of that tumor or how it is responding to a particular drug therapy. It is important to analyze these individual cells, called circulating tumor cells, to aid in monitoring the disease or to guide therapy strategies. The emerging field of liquid biopsy addresses this medical need.
Single-cell omics are also important to fundamental biological research, for example, to identify cancer mutation drivers or factors that influence stem cell potency. The trend toward biological drugs, stem cell therapies and new cancer treatments is also beneficial to the single cell analysis markets due to its importance in these fields.
Reasons for Doing This Study:
The life science industry is moving towards digitization with the advent of newer technologies including advanced genetic sequencing and microfluidics systems. As many biological systems contain heterogeneous populations of cells, heretofore many analysis methods measured mixtures of different cell types.
Single cell analysis is a disruptive technology that enables analysis of single cells out of a complex mixture of cells. This type of analysis is key to understanding complex systems in fields as diverse as neurology, stem cell biology and cancer.
At the same time, advances in genome editing, high-throughput systems and microfluidics technologies have enabled the rapid, parallel analysis of smaller samples that are common with single cells. Based on this, single cell analysis markets are rapidly emerging and the need for industry and market characterization is great.
Also, the single cell field is growing beyond basic research into applied fields and molecular diagnostics applications.
The outstanding growth potential for single cell analysis products makes it particularly timely for doing this updated report.
MARKET REPORT
Energy-Efficient Technologies Market Report Focusing on Current Trends and Leading Fortune Companies by 2022
The global markets for residential energy efficiency technologies reached nearly $89.4 billion in 2016. This market should reach $96.8 billion in 2017 and $124.2 billion in 2022, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2017 to 2022.
Report Scope:
The scope of this investigation includes new construction and retrofits for major residential energy efficiency technology categories that are popular or gaining market share in regional or national level markets. Residential energy efficiency technologies help to reduce energy consumption within single family residences, as well as multiple family dwelling units including apartments, condominiums, and townhouses. Specific technology categories considered in this report comprise the individual technologies identified in the following table. Within this framework, market breakdowns are provided for the following categories as relevant to new residential building construction and retrofits, shown in the table. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
Report Includes:
– 50 data tables and 59 additional tables
– An overview of energy-efficient technologies for global residential markets
– Analyses of market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
– Information on residential buildings, including single-family dwellings, as well as duplexes and residential complexes, including apartments and condominiums (multifamily dwellings)
– Details concerning various residential energy-efficiency technologies that are available, their applications, and a background section describing the importance of residential energy-efficiency technologies in terms of benefits to residential building owners and benefits to utilities and grid systems operators (the latter of which help to drive incentives)
– A high-level overview of industry activity within the residential energy-efficiency technologies market, based on available data
– A regional breakdown of the market into North American, European, and Asian markets
– Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry
Summary
Global markets for energy efficiency technologies are undergoing diverse pressures and drivers, that range from strong tailwinds to significant cost- and industry-based hurdles and challenges. Significant recent advancements in energy-efficient thermostats and other efficiency oriented home control and automation technologies, for example, are supporting increased interest by consumers. This has resulted in quickly increasing installation rates to date and associated market growth, with strong anticipated growth in the near- to mid-term. However, these technology-oriented segments still maintain considerable cost barriers that hinder more widespread market development, above current penetration levels that hover around 10% to 15% at best. Meanwhile, global markets for LED lighting are undergoing considerable change, where elevated supply continues to support lower prices. This trend is driving considerable innovation in the industry as manufacturers look to outpace competitors. At the same time, manufacturers are in a difficult position, because LED prices continue to drop as LEDs transition to an increasingly commodified product.
The heating and cooling segment, which here includes energy-efficient HVAC as well as tankless and heat pump water heaters, continues to develop incrementally toward higher efficiencies. These developments are spurred along largely by regulatory shifts requiring increased energy efficiency for these major household energy consumers. However, increasing market share of efficient water heaters threatens to disrupt conventional tank-based water heaters in select markets. Residential users are also becoming more accustomed to the idea of tankless systems, as technological improvements in tankless water heaters have allayed many of their concerns regarding reliability and temperature fluctuation.
Tankless manufacturers are also beginning to consider visual design as a key facet of their consumer marketing efforts. As a result, tankless water heaters are now available in an array of subdued colors, with increased attention to form factor. Building envelope, a key mainstay of residential energy efficiency, continues to grow in implementation and penetration globally, although markets remain stronger in regions with extreme or highly variable climates.
The following figure and table summarize global markets for residential energy efficiency technologies. As shown, global markets increased from $89.4 billion in 2016 to an estimated $96.8 billion in 2017. Markets will advance to $124.2 billion by 2022, for an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. Note, however, that many of the individual technologies considered in the full market report will grow at considerably higher or lower rates, in each of the three overarching categories shown in the summary table. Nonetheless, markets for heating and cooling will advance from REDACTED billion in 2017 to REDACTED, in 2022, at a CAGR of REDACTED. Differential growth rates in the building envelope
and lightingcategory shown below will combine to drive markets from $62.4 billion in 2017 to $72.2 billion in 2022, for a CAGR of 3.0%. Finally, rapidly advancing technologies in the energy-efficient residential controlsmarket, which includes efficient thermostats and home automation, will advance at a strong CAGR ofREDACTED, from REDACTED in 2017 to REDACTED in 2022. Individual technologies considered, withbreakdowns, in the full report include: Energy-efficient HVAC, Tankless Water Heaters, Heat PumpWater Heaters, LED lighting, Weather Barriers and Efficient Insulation, Low Emissivity Windows andWindow Barriers, Efficient Thermostats, and Smart Home Automation. Market breakdowns are alsopresented byglobal region (North America, Europe, and Asia), with additional breakdowns for select countries: United States, Canada, Germany, France, Great Britain, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, Japan,India, and Rest of Asia.
