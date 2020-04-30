Coalbed Methane Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth and 2025 Forecast | Segmentation by Product type, Application and Regions

Coalbed Methane (CBM) Market Research Report 2019 offers an in-detailed business study containing industry share, drivers, types, application, analysis of history, opportunities, and challenges are also taken into consideration to determine the Coalbed Methane (CBM) market’s future. Coalbed Methane (CBM) industry report provides a deep insight of market parameters by accessing the industry growth, size, consumption volume, the upcoming industry trends, and valuation for the forecast year 2025.

Coalbed Methane (CBM) refers to methane that is found in coal seams. It is formed during the process of coalification, the transformation of plant material into coal. CBM is also known as virgin coal seam methane or coal seam gas. It is widely considered a “unconventional” source of natural gas. In the United States, CBM is a valuable resource that accounts for about 5 percent of total U.S. natural gas production annually.

• Exxon Mobil(XTO Energy)

• BP

• ConocoPhillips

• Australia Pacific LNG

• Santos

• Anglo Coal

• Arrow Energy

• Ember Resources

• Encana

• AAG Energy

• …

Segmentation by type: Coal Mines, CBM Wells

Segmentation by application: Power Generation, Industrial Fuel, Cooking Fuel, Vehicle Fuel, Others

Segmentation by regions: Geographical segmentation includes key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Coalbed Methane (CBM) in these regions. Key countries such as the U.S., Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, India, China, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Mexico, and Brazil have been included in the study.

