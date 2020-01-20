Coated Paper Market To Witness A Considerable CAGR Growth Through The Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Coated Paper Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Coated Paper.

This report studies the global market size of Coated Paper, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Coated Paper Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Coated Paper market, the following companies are covered:

Segmentation

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a major revenue contributor during the forecast period. The booming e-commerce sector, particularly in India and China, is stimulating the demand for coated paper in the region. The growing popularity of home delivery systems and increasing emphasis on advertisement and marketing strategies are also propelling the growth of the region. Moreover, the flourishing growth of the printing and packaging sectors is supplementing the growth of APAC.

Europe and North America are expected to witness sluggish growth owing to the presence of stringent regulatory environment and the rising penetration of electronic media. The growth of the Middle East and Africa can be attributed to the increasing demand from the printing and packaging industries.

Global Coated Paper Market: Competitive Landscape

The global coated paper market is a moderately fragmented arena with high competitive rivalry among key players. Several key players are investing sizeable funds for boosting their geographical outreach and acquiring small businesses. The highly capital intensive nature of the market is prompting companies to shift focus from developed regions to emerging countries, where raw materials and labor are cheaper. Some of the prominent companies operating in the global coated paper market are Sappi Ltd., NewPage Corporation, Nippon, Asia Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd, UPM-Kymmene Corp., Lecta Deutschland GmbH, Oji Holdings Corporation, and Dunn Company.

