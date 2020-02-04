MARKET REPORT
Coating Resins Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2026
In 2018, the market size of Coating Resins Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Coating Resins .
This report studies the global market size of Coating Resins , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Coating Resins Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Coating Resins history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Coating Resins market, the following companies are covered:
competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, technology, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view of the global coating resins market by segmenting it in terms of type, technology, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for coating resins in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual type, technology, and application segments of the market in all regions.
The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global coating resins market. The global coating resins market is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the market are BASF SE, Royal DSM N.V., Arkema S.A, Allenex Netherlands B.V., DowDuPont, Lanxess, Celanese Corporation, and DIC Corporation. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.
The report provides the estimated market size (in terms of value and volume) of the global coating resins market for the base year 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on type, technology, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each type, technology, and application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.
Global Coating Resins Market, by Type
- Acrylic
- Polyurethane
- Alkyd
- Epoxy
- Vinyl
- Amino
- Polyester
- Others (Polyaspartics, Silicones, and Fluoropolymers)
Global Coating Resins Market, by Technology
- Water-based
- Solvent-based
- High Solids
- UV cured
- Others (including Powder Coatings)
Global Coating Resins Market, by Application
- Architectural Coatings
- Industrial Coatings
- Automotive Coatings
- Wood Coatings
- Protective & Marine Coatings
- Others (including Can Coatings and Leather Coatings)
Global Coating Resins Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments
- Analysis of various types, technologies, and applications wherein coating resins are used
- Identification of key factors responsible to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the coating resins market at the global, regional, and country levels
- Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast of the global coating resins market between 2018 and 2026
- Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level
- Porters’ Five Forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Coating Resins product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Coating Resins , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Coating Resins in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Coating Resins competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Coating Resins breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Coating Resins market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Coating Resins sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Shares, Trend and Growth Report by 2021
The global market for connected medical device technologies reached nearly $5.0 billion in 2016 and should reach $8.3 billion by 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% from 2016 through 2021.
Report Scope:
This report covers the global market for connected medical devices and a regional analysis of North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific. Component segments include sensors (temperature, position, pressure, flow, level and other), platforms (connectivity, data application integration, device management) and processors. Other technologies such as chemical, force, image, SQUID, biosensors and spintronics are discussed qualitatively. The market for embedded microprocessors and microcontrollers is also sized and analyzed.
Report Includes:
– An overview of the global market for connected medical device technologies.
– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.
– Discussion of underlying technologies driven by the connected medical device trend.
– An in-depth analysis of CMD technologies by type: specifically connected medical device sensors, platforms and processors.
– Information on the changing regulatory landscape and competitive dynamics, including critical success factors, such as research and development capability, installed base, branding and ecosystem influence, and partnerships.
– Profiles of major players in the industry.
Report Summary
“The more we can build the connectivity and platform capability into the devices, the more successful we’ll be,” said Nadia Morris, head of Innovation at the AT&T Foundry for Connected Health in Houston, Texas, “However anything that creates frustration with using a device is one more reason to take it off or not use it.”
As an executive at the center of networking, device manufacturers and medical specialists, Morris is uniquely qualified to set the stage for the future of connected medical devices. Such devices must be complete and easy to use. Yet there are many trade-offs. Connected device manufacturers are challenged with adding more functions to existing and new devices while maintaining regulatory standards for safety and security. These additions must also be done while minimizing cost. However, the benefits are many as manufacturers, service providers and healthcare providers seek to leverage connectivity and data analytics to improve the quality of healthcare.
“We are collaborating with leading device manufacturers to develop one of the world’s largest open ecosystems of connected medical devices,” said Paul O’Donovan, Senior Manager, Customer Operations, Qualcomm Life, Inc. “We continue to develop our medical-grade 2net solution which unlocks vital health and therapy data for integration with virtually any system, application or portal to enable scalable remote care and informed interventions.”
Despite its early stage, connected medical devices already provide a robust market for underlying enabling technologies. Both new and existing devices are becoming connected with either embedded processors or radio technologies, or external connectivity gateways.
As shown in Table 1, manufacturers and component suppliers already participate in a nearly $5 billion industry. The opportunity for connected medical device technologies is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% between 2016 and 2021 to an $8.3 billion market. However, this forecast represents just a small part of the nascent market as connectivity has only begun to penetrate the $483 billion medical device market. BCC Research estimates that in its early phase, connected devices represent approximately 5% of the market and will grow to more than 25% over the next several years.
Research Antibodies Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook size 2022
The global market for research antibodies should reach $3.0 billion by 2022 from $2.4 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%, from 2017 to 2022.
Report Scope:
This study focuses on the market side of research antibodies rather than the technical side. Different market segments for this specific market are covered. For example, application-based market segments include enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), western blotting (WB), immunohistochemistry (IHC), immunofluorescent staining (IF) and flow cytometry (FC); antibody function-based market segments include primary antibodies and secondary antibodies; antibody clonality-based market segments include polyclonal antibodies and monoclonal antibodies, including oligoclonal antibodies; customer type-based market segments include universities/academic institutions, pharmaceutical/ biotech companies and other types of customers such as governmental research labs and CROs; geography-based market segments include the U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. Research and market trends are also extrapolated by analyzing the funding, patent publications and sales trends of major players in the field.
Report Includes:
– 50 data tables
– An overview of the global market for antibodies used in research.
– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.
– Segmentation of the market by regions, product types, research applications, species, and major research areas.
– Details concerning end users, purchasing factors, new market trends, and potential growth opportunities that are available.
– Discussion on the factors affecting strategies of antibody companies, the effect of research funding, and third-party quality evaluation systems.
– Analysis of the competitive landscape and key competitors’ market shares.
– Profiles of major companies: Abcam PLC, Abnova, Active Motif, Agilent Technologies, BD Biosciences, Beckman Coulter Inc., Bethyl Laboratories, BioLegend.
Summary
The global market for research antibodies was estimated at about $2.3 billion in 2016, and is expected $3.0 billion in 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. All regional markets will experience growth but at different rates. The strong R&D investment in the Asia-Pacific market will bring about the most rapid growth of the research antibody market in this region. The U.S. market, which accounted for about 40% of the global research antibody market in 2016, will continue to be impacted by cuts in research funding and will therefore grow at an estimated CAGR of 3.4% from 2017 through 2022. Although it appears that the overall research antibody market is relatively stable in terms of the overall market size, a dramatic change in the leading antibody manufacturing technologies, including significantly enhanced validation technologies product attributes and competitive landscape, is anticipated in next few years. In other words, the market growth in research antibodies is expected to be more focused on “content” than “volume” in next three to five years.
Key Drivers for Market Growth
This report has identified several key drivers for the growth and changes in the research antibody market, including:
– New discoveries in biological sciences.
– New antibody manufacturing technologies and new antibody types.
– The success of antibody-drug conjugate, which will lead to more antibody-related or antibodyfocused research activities.
– Antibody-based drug discovery and development.
– Increased government funding, particularly in emerging markets.
– Need for further human genomic and proteomic research.
– Need for quality antibodies in the current research community.
– New application-focused technology platforms such as Simple Western from ProteinSimple and Mass Cytometry from Fluidigm.
– “Hot” research areas such as stem cell research, genome editing, exosome biology, epigenetics, neuroscience and cancer research.
– Enhanced antibody validation will improve and potentially increase the antibody uses.
This report identifies key revenue segments for the research antibody market from various aspects. Application-based market segments include enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), western blotting (WB), immunohistochemistry (IHC), immunofluorescent staining (IF) and flow cytometry (FC); antibody function-based market segments include primary antibodies and secondary antibodies; antibody clonality-based market segments include polyclonal antibodies and monoclonal antibodies including oligoclonal antibodies; customer type-based market segments include universities/academic institutions, pharmaceutical/biotech companies and other types of customers, such as governmental
research labs and CROs, etc.; and geography-based market segments include the U.S., Europe, Asia- Pacific and Rest of World.
MARKET REPORT
Single-Cell Omics Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook size 2022
The global single-cell omics market is expected to grow from $555.3 million in 2017 to nearly $1.6 billion in 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5% from 2017 to 2022.
Report Scope:
The scope of this report includes single cell analysis technologies, applications, industries, major funding initiatives, patents and companies. The market sizes for single cell products are given for the years 2015, 2016, 2017 (estimated) and 2022 (forecasted).
This report reviews the single cell workflow steps and technologies and provides background on why single cell analysis is important. It then discusses some of the top research initiatives that are contributing to single cell applications. Market driving forces are also discussed.
The structure of several important industry subsectors is reviewed, as well as major industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from Jan. 2016 to Sept. 2017. Industry subsectors analyzed include target enrichment, droplet digital PCR, single cell DNA polymerase, DNA amplification, next generation sequencing (NGS) instruments, single cell proteomics, circulating tumor cell (CTC) capture and detection, liquid biopsy, preimplantation testing and immune sequencing.
The market for single cell analysis technologies is analyzed in depth. The market is analyzed by end user, application field, product type, omics method used, cell type, clinical indication and geography.
Specific geographic markets are discussed, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.
Market data covers the years 2015, 2016, 2017 (estimated) and 2022 (forecast).
More than 90 companies in the single cell analysis industry are profiled in this report.
BCC Research provides a summary of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from Jan. 2016 through Sept. 2017, including key alliance trends.
Report Includes:
– 71 tables
– An overview of the global markets and emerging technologies for single-cell genomics and proteomics
– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
– Cell isolation technologies, including flow cytometry, laser capture microscopy, and micromanipulation
– Sample preparation technologies, including microfluidics, whole genome amplification/pre-amplification
– Analyses of next-generation sequencing, qPCR/PCR, microarrays, mass spectrometry, and microfluidics
– End-use industry coverage, including research, drug discovery and development, diagnostics, and applied
– Evaluation of the market’s dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities
– Profiles of major players in the industry including 1 Cellbio, 10x Genomics Inc., Angle PLC, Aviva Biosciences, Boreal Genomics, Dolomite Bio and Hifibio
Summary
Single-cell omics analysis technologies are emerging as a disruptive force in the life science research, pharmaceutical and diagnostics industries. Single cell analysis is critical for analyzing complex, heterogeneous biological systems that occur at many levels of life sciences from stem cell biology to cancer to forensics.
In cancer, for example, a tumor may shed cells into the bloodstream that give clues about the aggressiveness of that tumor or how it is responding to a particular drug therapy. It is important to analyze these individual cells, called circulating tumor cells, to aid in monitoring the disease or to guide therapy strategies. The emerging field of liquid biopsy addresses this medical need.
Single-cell omics are also important to fundamental biological research, for example, to identify cancer mutation drivers or factors that influence stem cell potency. The trend toward biological drugs, stem cell therapies and new cancer treatments is also beneficial to the single cell analysis markets due to its importance in these fields.
Reasons for Doing This Study:
The life science industry is moving towards digitization with the advent of newer technologies including advanced genetic sequencing and microfluidics systems. As many biological systems contain heterogeneous populations of cells, heretofore many analysis methods measured mixtures of different cell types.
Single cell analysis is a disruptive technology that enables analysis of single cells out of a complex mixture of cells. This type of analysis is key to understanding complex systems in fields as diverse as neurology, stem cell biology and cancer.
At the same time, advances in genome editing, high-throughput systems and microfluidics technologies have enabled the rapid, parallel analysis of smaller samples that are common with single cells. Based on this, single cell analysis markets are rapidly emerging and the need for industry and market characterization is great.
Also, the single cell field is growing beyond basic research into applied fields and molecular diagnostics applications.
The outstanding growth potential for single cell analysis products makes it particularly timely for doing this updated report.
