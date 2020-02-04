Coating Resins Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2026

In 2018, the market size of Coating Resins Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Coating Resins .

This report studies the global market size of Coating Resins , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Coating Resins Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Coating Resins history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Coating Resins market, the following companies are covered:

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, technology, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global coating resins market by segmenting it in terms of type, technology, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for coating resins in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual type, technology, and application segments of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global coating resins market. The global coating resins market is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the market are BASF SE, Royal DSM N.V., Arkema S.A, Allenex Netherlands B.V., DowDuPont, Lanxess, Celanese Corporation, and DIC Corporation. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size (in terms of value and volume) of the global coating resins market for the base year 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on type, technology, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each type, technology, and application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Coating Resins Market, by Type

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Alkyd

Epoxy

Vinyl

Amino

Polyester

Others (Polyaspartics, Silicones, and Fluoropolymers)

Global Coating Resins Market, by Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

High Solids

UV cured

Others (including Powder Coatings)

Global Coating Resins Market, by Application

Architectural Coatings

Industrial Coatings

Automotive Coatings

Wood Coatings

Protective & Marine Coatings

Others (including Can Coatings and Leather Coatings)

Global Coating Resins Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

Analysis of various types, technologies, and applications wherein coating resins are used

Identification of key factors responsible to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the coating resins market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast of the global coating resins market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Coating Resins product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Coating Resins , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Coating Resins in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Coating Resins competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Coating Resins breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Coating Resins market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Coating Resins sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.