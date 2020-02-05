Coconut Flour Market – Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019– 2026

Assessment of the Global Coconut Flour Market

The recent study on the Coconut Flour market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Coconut Flour market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Coconut Flour market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Coconut Flour market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Coconut Flour market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Coconut Flour market.

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Coconut Flour market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Coconut Flour market across different geographies such as:

The adoption pattern of the Coconut Flour across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

manufacturers along with a nutritional and healthy source of dietary fibre for consumers.

Unfavourable climatic conditions for the production of coconut

One of the major restraints for the production of coconut flour in the North America region is the unfavourable climatic conditions due to which coconut cannot be produced domestically. The fruit is either exported from Latin America or from the Asia Pacific countries were coconut is available readily. Brazil was the top coconut producing country till 2010; however, now three Asian countries namely Philippines, Indonesia, and India are the major coconut producing countries. Almost 90% of the global supply of coconuts comes from Asia. The Philippines exports more than $1 billion worth of coconuts to the United States alone.

North America Coconut Flour Market Attractiveness Analysis

Among all the types, the market for organic coconut flour is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% in terms of volume during the forecast period. For instance, Bob’s Red Mill Paleo Baking Flour which includes almond flour, arrowroot starch, coconut flour, and tapioca flour was launched by the company in 2016. The product has been quite popular amongst consumers. Companies are catering to the service of grain-free lifestyle, as consumers are looking for more unique gluten free flour blends. The millennial generation is the major contributor to this ongoing trend in the region.

The wide-ranging benefits of coconut flour are boosting its demand in the European and North American markets

Individual consumers are gradually becoming aware about the various beneficial properties of coconut flour. Coconut flour products are surging in the market as an alternative for baking ingredients in the United States and Europe. It is gaining traction amongst consumers during festival seasons such as Christmas and New Year Eve in Europe. The ingredient is being added to supplement healthy diets owing to its benefits such as antibacterial and antifungal properties.”

