Cognitive Assessment Market to Access Global Industry Players like CAMBRIDGE COGNITION LTD., COGNIFIT, COGSTATE
The global cognitive assessment market accounted to US$ 2.53 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 17.08 Bn by 2025.
The cognitive assessment market has experienced significant growth and adoption rate in the recent years and is expected to experience notable growth and adoption in years to come. Cognitive assessment market operates in a highly-fragmented and competitive marketplace. The leading companies in this market continue to broaden their addressable market, by adopting new technologies such as gamification and digitalization, diversifying their client base, and developing new applications. Almost all the prominent players face an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology companies across the world. These innovative products are integrated with radical biotechnology and neuroscience. Numerous therapeutic products have been developed in partnerships with clinical specialists and those products tend to command high price points. Geographically, major cognitive assessment service providers are based in North America, mainly US. However, the market is penetrating at high growth rate in other region as well including APAC and European countries. Asia Pacific region in global cognitive assessment market is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 33.2% in the coming years.
In the corporate sector, cognitive assessment tests are being highly used at the time of open recruitments to find the suitable candidate for the vacant position in the company. This assessment helps the company to test the individuals on the basis of various qualities that the company might need for its position. This helps the company to avoid bad hiring decision and helps as a substitute for insufficient information gleaned from references. This assessment is also used for the current employees of the company for improving their self-awareness, enhance team development, and plan career development. The increasing use of this assessment in more companies in different regions is presently facilitating the surge of global cognitive assessment market and the same is anticipated to support the growth of global cognitive assessment market in the coming years.
The cognitive assessment market is witnessing strong advancements in technology. Several new types of assessments are being added to the services provided by the companies. Furthermore, new technological innovations are being added to the services of the company. For instance, Cambridge Cognition Ltd. has unveiled a new wearable technology like smartwatch which can be used for monitoring mental health of the patients and can be synced with the smartphone app and the data collected can be used for further treatment of the patients. Moreover, other companies in the market are highly investing in the R&D activities for further innovating new assessments and new products in the market for analysis of the cognitive diseases. This will create new opportunities in the market for the companies to increase their customer base and generating higher revenues in the coming years, thereby, catalyzing the cognitive assessment market growth.
Strategic Insights
The market initiative and new development was observed as the most adopted strategy in global cognitive assessment market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players operating in cognitive assessment market landscape are listed below:-
2018: Cambridge entered into a contract with major pharmaceutical company worth USD 0.5 million for using the company’s Cognition Kit digital health software for a clinical trial
2018: Cogstate established a Rare Disease and Pediatric Center of Excellence. This center is established for focusing on all activities associated with the administration and selection of cognitive and behavioral result measures in pediatric clinical trials and rare disease
2017: ERT Clinical acquired iCardiac Technologies (US), this acquisition will permit the company to expand its portfolio of cardiac safety solutions, by the a ddition of iCardiac’s algorithm-driven technology, for the efficient, regulatory-compliant, and cost-effective methods to conduct QT assessments in initial phase of clinical trials
GLOBAL COGNITIVE ASSESSMENT MARKET – SEGMENTATION
BY COMPONENT
- Service
- Software
- Hardware
BY APPLICATION
- Scientific Research
- Clinical Trial
- Academic Assessments
- Corporate Training & Recruitment
- Others
BY END-USER
- Healthcare
- Education
- Enterprise
- Sports
- Government
- Defense
- Others
GLOBAL COGNITIVE ASSESSMENT MARKET – BY GEOGRAPHY
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Australia
- China
- India
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- South America (SAM)
- Brazil
GLOBAL COGNITIVE ASSESSMENT MARKET – COMPANY PROFILES
- CAMBRIDGE COGNITION LTD.
- COGNIFIT LTD.
- COGSTATE LTD.
- MEDAVANTE-PROPHASE, INC.
- NEUROCOG TRIALS
- ERT CLINICAL
- SCIENTIFIC BRAIN TRAINING (SBT) SA
- ORTELIO LTD.
- PEARSON PLC
- THOMAS INTERNATIONAL LTD.
Global Retail Operations Software Market 2020-2025 with key players: SPS, 42 Technologies, Blue Yonder, IBM, JDA Merchandise Management System (MMS), a4RetailStores
Global Retail Operations Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
This report studies the Retail Operations Software market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Retail Operations Software market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.
If you are looking for a thorough analysis of the competition in the global Retail Operations Software market, then this report will definitely help you by offering the right analysis. Under the competitive analysis section, the report sheds light on key strategies, future development plans, product portfolios, and other aspects of the business of prominent players. Main players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.
Market Summary:
The Retail Operations Software market is a comprehensive report which offers a meticulous overview of the market share, size, trends, demand, product analysis, application analysis, regional outlook, competitive strategies, forecasts, and strategies impacting the Retail Operations Software Industry. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market competitive landscape, with the help of detailed business profiles, SWOT analysis, project feasibility analysis, and several other details about the key companies operating in the market.
This report focuses on the global Retail Operations Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Retail Operations Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study: SPS, 42 Technologies, Blue Yonder, IBM, JDA Merchandise Management System (MMS), a4RetailStores, Askuity, Axper, Bluize Venue Management, Brdata, CB4, Dor
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Cloud Based
- Web Based
Market segment by Application, split into
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions and classifications. The Retail Operations Software Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.
Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.
The manufacturers responsible for increasing the sales in the market have been presented. These manufacturers have been examined in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the technology and product type introduced by each of these manufacturers also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent developments that took place in the global Retail Operations Software market and their impact on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Retail Operations Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Retail Operations Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Retail Operations Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Reasons for Buying this Report
- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
- It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments
Table of content:
Global Retail Operations Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
Chapter Five: North America
Chapter Six: Europe
Chapter Seven: China
Chapter Eight: Japan
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: India
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecasts 2019-2025
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
Clinical Trial Management System Market Key Players: International Business Machines Corporation, Cinven, MedNet Solutions, Inc., Microsoft, Apple Inc., Wipro Limited, Bio-Optronics Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporations, DSG, Inc., Forte Research Systems, Inc., Veeva Systems 2016-2028
Clinical Trial Management System Market
The exploration study provides an in-depth overview of the global Clinical Trial Management System market and helps market participants establishes a solid basis in the industry. The research report provides a full market evaluation which includes future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, historical statistics, evidence and market data statistically supported and licensed to the industry.This offers regional analysis of the global Clinical Trial Management System market to reveal key opportunities that are raised in various parts of the world. The analysis is segmented by type of product, application / end-user. In general, the competitive landscape is analyzed along with the business profiles of leading players operating on the global Clinical Trial Management System market.
The global Clinical Trial Management System market report provides an outstanding, first-time present and attentive study of the scale, trends, division and lookout of Clinical Trial Management System market worldwide in production and supply. It also talks about nearly the market size of various sections and their progress features along with growth patterns, various stakeholders such as buyers, retailers, vendors, CEOs, research & media, global director, manager, president, SWOT analysis i.e. weakness, power, opportunities and danger to company and others.
To those industries which are interested in or hope to be involved in the Clinical Trial Management System market, this study should give you a detailed perspective. Few major players in the industry are vital to keep the business awareness up to date.
Major Companies:
International Business Machines Corporation, Cinven, MedNet Solutions, Inc., Microsoft, Apple Inc., Wipro Limited, Bio-Optronics Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporations, DSG, Inc., Forte Research Systems, Inc., Veeva Systems.
The research report published by QMI describes how key developments and emerging factors influence Clinical Trial Management System market’s growth as the study provides with market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, geographic breakdowns, competitive landscape, shares, trend and strategies for this sector. In the report, Clinical Trial Management System market’s revenue is estimated at USD XX million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2028, rising at a CAGR of XX percent.
Highlights of this study are:
-
Market share study of top manufacturing players.
-
Market share debts for regional and country segments.
-
Premeditated references for new competitors.
-
Competitive landscaping planning key common trends.
-
Market-based market estimation tactical endorsements in key business segments.
-
Market trends (Constraints, drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, recommendations and challenges.
-
Profiling business with comprehensive plans, financial and latest innovations.
Objective of this study are:
-
Focuses on the leading manufacturers of Global Clinical Trial Management System market to identify, pronounce, and analyze the value, sales volume, market share, market competition environment, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the coming years.
-
Sharing comprehensive information on key market growth factors like opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges, and risks.
-
The Clinical Trial Management System market should be evaluated with regard to individual future prospects, growth patterns and their presence in the total market.
-
To evaluate fair trends, such as deals, new product releases, extensions and industry acquisitions.
-
To identify the key players carefully and to systematically analyze their growth strategies.
-
Supply chain patterns that chart the new technological advances.
Market Segmentation:
By Mode of Delivery
• On-premise
• Web-based
• Cloud-based
By Component
• Software
• Hardware
• Services
By Type
• Enterprise-based
• Site-based
By End user
• Pharmaceutical Industries
• Contract Research Organizations
• Health Care Providers
By Region:
• North America
◦ North America, by Country
▪ US
▪ Canada
▪ Mexico
◦ North America, by Type
◦ North America, by End-User
◦ North America, by Component
◦ North America, by Mode of Delivery
• Western Europe
◦ Western Europe, by Country
▪ Germany
▪ UK
▪ France
▪ Italy
▪ Spain
▪ The Netherlands
▪ Rest of Western Europe
◦ Western Europe, by Type
◦ Western Europe, by End-User
◦ Western Europe, by Component
◦ Western Europe, by Mode of Delivery
• Asia Pacific
◦ Asia Pacific, by Country
▪ China
▪ India
▪ Japan
▪ South Korea
▪ Australia
▪ Indonesia
▪ Rest of Asia Pacific
◦ Asia Pacific, by Type
◦ Asia Pacific, by End-User
◦ Asia Pacific, by Component
◦ Asia Pacific, by Mode of Delivery
• Eastern Europe
◦ Eastern Europe, by Country
▪ Russia
▪ Turkey
▪ Rest of Eastern Europe
◦ Eastern Europe, by Type
◦ Eastern Europe, by End-User
◦ Eastern Europe, by Component
◦ Eastern Europe, by Mode of Delivery
• Middle East
◦ Middle East, by Country
▪ UAE
▪ Saudi Arabia
▪ Qatar
▪ Iran
▪ Rest of Middle East
◦ Middle East, by Type
◦ Middle East, by End-User
◦ Middle East, by Component
◦ Middle East, by Mode of Delivery
• Rest of the World
◦ Rest of the World, by Country
▪ South America
▪ Africa
◦ Rest of the World, by Type
◦ Rest of the World, by End-User
◦ Rest of the World, by Component
◦ Rest of the World, by Mode of Delivery
Global Online K-12 Education Market Industry: A Latest Research Report to Share Market Insights and Dynamics
“Online K-12 Education-Global Market Status and Trend Report 2014-2026” the new research report adds in kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 139 Pages, with summarizing Top companies and supports with tables and figures.
The recent report titled “The Online K-12 Education Market” and forecast to 2025 published by KandJ Market Research is a focused study encompassing the market segmentation primarily based on type and application. The report investigates the key drivers leading to the growth of the Online K-12 Education market during the forecast period and analyzes the factors that may hamper the market growth in the future. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.
Report Summary:-
- In the first section, the Online K-12 Education Market report presents industry overview, definition, and scope.
- The second part clear about the Online K-12 Education industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions.
- The major market players of Online K-12 Education Industry and their market share, revenue analysis, sales margin, etc. are presented in this in depth analysis.
- The Import-Export policy, capitals utilized, study of raw materials, demand and supply of the products is offered for the better understanding of new competitors and their market position is clarified.
- The Strength, Weakness, Opportunity & Threats are examined in such a manner that it will be helpful for future decision making procedures.
- The researcher analysis is surveyed along with the 5-year forecast scope of the report for Online K-12 Education industry.
- All these will lead to successful & profitable business plans and informed moves. Additionally, the sources of research, research processes, findings, conclusions are offered.
Online K-12 Education-Global Market Status and Trend Report 2014-2026 offers a comprehensive analysis on Online K-12 Education industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. No matter the client is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provides useful data and information. Key questions answered by this report include:
Worldwide and Regional Market Size of Online K-12 Education 2014-2019, and development forecast 2020-2026
Main manufacturers/suppliers of Online K-12 Education worldwide, with company and product introduction, position in the Online K-12 Education market
Market status and development trend of Online K-12 Education by types and applications
Cost and profit status of Online K-12 Education, and marketing status
Market growth drivers and challenges
The report segments the global Online K-12 Education market as:
Global Online K-12 Education Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2026):-
North America, Europe, China, Japan, Rest APAC, Latin America.
Global Online K-12 Education Market: Type Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2026):-
Elementary Education(Grades 1-5), Junior High Education(Grades 6-8), Senior High Education(Grades 9-12).
Global Online K-12 Education Market: Application Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume and Market Share 2014-2026; Downstream Customers and Market Analysis):-
Teacher, Student, Parents.
Global Online K-12 Education Market: Manufacturers Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Online K-12 Education Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):-
K12 Inc, Pearson, White Hat Managemen, Georg von Holtzbrinck, Bettermarks, Scoyo, Languagenut, Beness Holding, New Oriental Education & Technology, XUEDA, AMBO, XRS, CDEL, Ifdoo, YINGDING, Google, Apple, Baidu.
The Report Provides Key Benefits for Market:-
- This in-depth market study will help to analyze and take informed decision in their respective field.
- Complete examination on market dynamics, market status, and competitive Online K-12 Education view is offered.
- Forecast on Online K-12 Education Industry trends will present the market drivers, constraints and growth opportunities.
- All dynamic Online K-12 Education Industry verticals are presented in this study like Product Type, Applications and Geographical Regions.
- This research report will help to understand how the market will grow in the coming years let’s say next 5-6 years and so on.
