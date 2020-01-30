Cognitive Assessment Market to Access Global Industry Players like CAMBRIDGE COGNITION LTD., COGNIFIT, COGSTATE

The global cognitive assessment market accounted to US$ 2.53 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 17.08 Bn by 2025.

The cognitive assessment market has experienced significant growth and adoption rate in the recent years and is expected to experience notable growth and adoption in years to come. Cognitive assessment market operates in a highly-fragmented and competitive marketplace. The leading companies in this market continue to broaden their addressable market, by adopting new technologies such as gamification and digitalization, diversifying their client base, and developing new applications. Almost all the prominent players face an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology companies across the world. These innovative products are integrated with radical biotechnology and neuroscience. Numerous therapeutic products have been developed in partnerships with clinical specialists and those products tend to command high price points. Geographically, major cognitive assessment service providers are based in North America, mainly US. However, the market is penetrating at high growth rate in other region as well including APAC and European countries. Asia Pacific region in global cognitive assessment market is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 33.2% in the coming years.

In the corporate sector, cognitive assessment tests are being highly used at the time of open recruitments to find the suitable candidate for the vacant position in the company. This assessment helps the company to test the individuals on the basis of various qualities that the company might need for its position. This helps the company to avoid bad hiring decision and helps as a substitute for insufficient information gleaned from references. This assessment is also used for the current employees of the company for improving their self-awareness, enhance team development, and plan career development. The increasing use of this assessment in more companies in different regions is presently facilitating the surge of global cognitive assessment market and the same is anticipated to support the growth of global cognitive assessment market in the coming years.

The cognitive assessment market is witnessing strong advancements in technology. Several new types of assessments are being added to the services provided by the companies. Furthermore, new technological innovations are being added to the services of the company. For instance, Cambridge Cognition Ltd. has unveiled a new wearable technology like smartwatch which can be used for monitoring mental health of the patients and can be synced with the smartphone app and the data collected can be used for further treatment of the patients. Moreover, other companies in the market are highly investing in the R&D activities for further innovating new assessments and new products in the market for analysis of the cognitive diseases. This will create new opportunities in the market for the companies to increase their customer base and generating higher revenues in the coming years, thereby, catalyzing the cognitive assessment market growth.

Strategic Insights

The market initiative and new development was observed as the most adopted strategy in global cognitive assessment market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players operating in cognitive assessment market landscape are listed below:-

2018: Cambridge entered into a contract with major pharmaceutical company worth USD 0.5 million for using the company’s Cognition Kit digital health software for a clinical trial

2018: Cogstate established a Rare Disease and Pediatric Center of Excellence. This center is established for focusing on all activities associated with the administration and selection of cognitive and behavioral result measures in pediatric clinical trials and rare disease

2017: ERT Clinical acquired iCardiac Technologies (US), this acquisition will permit the company to expand its portfolio of cardiac safety solutions, by the a ddition of iCardiac’s algorithm-driven technology, for the efficient, regulatory-compliant, and cost-effective methods to conduct QT assessments in initial phase of clinical trials

GLOBAL COGNITIVE ASSESSMENT MARKET – SEGMENTATION

BY COMPONENT

Service

Software

Hardware

BY APPLICATION

Scientific Research

Clinical Trial

Academic Assessments

Corporate Training & Recruitment

Others

BY END-USER

Healthcare

Education

Enterprise

Sports

Government

Defense

Others

GLOBAL COGNITIVE ASSESSMENT MARKET – BY GEOGRAPHY

North America U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe France Germany Italy Spain UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa

South America (SAM) Brazil



GLOBAL COGNITIVE ASSESSMENT MARKET – COMPANY PROFILES

CAMBRIDGE COGNITION LTD.

COGNIFIT LTD.

COGSTATE LTD.

MEDAVANTE-PROPHASE, INC.

NEUROCOG TRIALS

ERT CLINICAL

SCIENTIFIC BRAIN TRAINING (SBT) SA

ORTELIO LTD.

PEARSON PLC

THOMAS INTERNATIONAL LTD.

