Cognitive Data Management Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2024: Cognizant (US), Kingland Systems (US), SAS (US)
Cognitive Data Management Market 2020 report to boot options an outline of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in command of worth for the actual quantity for Cognitive Data Management market which will assist the user to conclude the selection supported a front chart. The Cognitive Data Management Market report to boot contains in-detail information of the key players besides vendors and suppliers. The report to boot focuses on the geographical distribution of the Cognitive Data Management market across the globe with the analysis done by our qualified researchers.
The characteristics of the Cognitive Data Management trade square measure evaluated throughout a qualitative and quantitative due to comparing the Cognitive Data Management market regionally and globally. Moreover, the report is crafted with many graphical representations that embrace graphs, figures, and diagrams that supported the mathematics data besides precise revenue graphs and analysis of the merchandise.
Key Vendors operating in the Cognitive Data Management Market:
Cognizant (US), Kingland Systems (US), SAS (US), CognitiveScale (US), Attivio (US), Informatica(US), IBM (US), Infosys (India), HPE (US), Microsoft (US), DATUM (US), Pingar (New Zealand), Immuta (US), Oracle (US), Expert System (Italy), SAP (Germany)
Applications is divided into:
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
- Government and Legal Services
- Telecom, IT, and Media
- Others (retail, utilities, automotive, and aerospace and defense)
The Cognitive Data Management report covers the following Types:
- Solutions
- Service
Worldwide Cognitive Data Management market analysis by current market trends, product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross & Gross Margin. Cognitive Data Management market report takes care of every opportunity, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive scene for the customers.
Geographically Regions covered in this report:
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Highlights of this Cognitive Data Management Market Report:
- Buyers of the report will have access to unique information about top key players of the global Cognitive Data Management Market
- The report informs readers about future products and technologies to be introduced in the global Cognitive Data Management Market
- Readers are offered with comprehensive analysis on key revenue pockets of the global Cognitive Data Management Market
- The report provides details about long-term and short-term strategies adopted by major players of the global Cognitive Data Management Market
- The authors of the report have provided demand and growth trends of the global Cognitive Data Management Market and also its segments
- In the geographical analysis section, the report discusses about recent market developments in different regions and countries
Industrial Smart Meters Market 2020: Product Types and Application, On Going Trends, Advance Technology, Demand Insights, Regional Outlook and Forecast 2025
The global industrial smart meters market size is projected to be worth USD 997.9 million in 2025. Driven by the increasing need for reducing operational costs in industries arising from high energy consumption, smart meters are likely to witness extensive adoption across the world.
“Smart metering initiatives undertaken by several governments to fight utility loss to drive the global industrial smart meters market”
Adroit Market Research launched a study titled “Global Industrial Smart Meters Market Size by Type (Three-Phase Smart Meter, Single-Phase Smart Meter), by Application (Heavy Industry, Light Industry), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025. The Global industrial smart meters market research report contains 104 tables and 34 figures. The study covers various qualitative and quantitative aspects of the global industrial smart meters market including drivers, restraints, opportunities, estimates and forecast for types & applications and detailed profiles of leading players.
Rapid industrialization over the past few decades especially, in developing economies of the world has led to an increase in the energy demand, globally. Technological advancements resulting in optimizing cost and performance coupled with the rising number of initiatives undertaken by several governments to encourage sustainable development has led to a large-scale deployment of smart grid infrastructure throughout various cities and countries. These factors are expected to drive the global industrial smart meters market in the near future.
Smart meters in industries assist in accurate power outage detection and ensure timely service restoration. This enables minimal disruption to the industrial processes and prevents monetary loss to the business units. Industrial automation has driven the demand for smart meters as they provide accurate analysis of electricity consumption. These factors are expected to play a crucial role in driving the global industrial smart meters market over the next few years.
Several small industries prefer installing a single-phase smart meter due to low power loads. However, industrial processes generally require monitoring of high power and typically involve three phase smart meters. In 2017, 3.14 million three-phase smart meters were installed in the industrial sector worldwide. These meters are more effective than single phase smart meters, as they are suitable for large areas dealing with electricity loads greater than 10kW. Three-phase smart meters sales are expected to increase significantly owing to rapid digitalization in industrial verticals.
In correspondence with the extensive usage of three-phase smart meters, heavy industries was the largest end-use industry in 2017. Heavy industries contributed to 70.1% of the total global revenues generated in the same year and is likely to hover around the same range during the forecast period. Increasing investments by heavy industries in automation to streamline processes has changed the way companies now look at electricity consumption and its associated cost. This factor is expected to play an important role for the future development of the global industrial smart meters market.
The presence of a widespread manufacturing base in Asia Pacific has resulted in the region establishing itself as the market leader presently. Nonetheless, the adoption of smart meters is expected to continue outpacing other regions of the world due to the increasing number of businesses as well as regular investments in upgrading automation. In 2017, 2.69 million smart meters were installed across Asia Pacific and the number of installations is expected to increases year-on-year during the forecast period.
The competitive landscape of the global industrial smart meters market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several local and international players. Key players in this market include Shenzhen Clou Electronics Co., Ltd., Holley Metering Limited, Landis+Gyr, Itron Inc., Siemens AG, Kamstrup A/S, ZIV Group, Jiangsu Linyang Electronics Co., Ningbo Sanxing Electric Co., Ltd., Wasion Group, Zhejiang CHINT Instrument & Meter Co., Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Limited and EDMI Limited among others.
Key segments of the global industrial smart meters market
Type Overview, 2015-2025 (Million Units) (USD Million)
Three-Phase Smart Meter
Single-Phase Smart Meter
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Million Units) (USD Million)
Heavy Industry
Light Industry
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Million Units) (USD Million)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Sweden
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Vehicle Telematics Market 2020 Technology, Current Trends, Increasing Demand, Business Opportunities, Applications, Benefits, Challenges, Key Players, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2025
Technological advancements such as real-time engine diagnostics, GPS tracking, fatigue alert, and drive lane assist are changing the current driving experience and penetration of such features in mid-range vehicles is expected to boost the market for vehicle telematics.
The global market of vehicle telematics is anticipated to rise over the forecast period on the account of growing security related concerns among the consumer. Thus, rising demand for constant motoring of fuel-efficiency as well as car tracking will probably drive the vehicle telematics market growth in upcoming years. Some other major factors expected to fuel the market growth is augmenting usage of smart-phones & tablets and government safety and regulations and guidelines supporting the usage of telematics. Moreover, rising demand for fixed vehicle telematics systems in personal as well as commercial vehicles is also having positive impact over the market.
‘Global Vehicle Telematics Market’ report offers detailed analysis about the market as well as demonstrates the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, demand factors, market size, future estimates and current & upcoming trends in the vehicle telematics market across the globe.
Telematics facilitates better safety models, safety awareness, affordability as well as technological progressions. Moreover, technological advancements for reducing carbon emissions by the means of telematics is estimated to push the vehicle telematics market over the forecast period. Moreover, vehicle telematics technologies enables reducing cost and boosts vehicle as well as driver’s security.
Browse the complete report of Vehicle Telematics Market
Several prominent manufacturers in automobile market use the combination of smart phones, tethered and implant it in the system, in order to enhance the intelligence as well as connectivity. Some of the major car telematics applications offered by major market players across the globe include vehicle diagnostics, roadside assistance & e-call, stolen vehicle tracking, traffic information, navigation & infotainment and accessibility applications. In addition, convenience application is operated through the remote control of vehicle for instance checking door lock or unlock, preconditioning of vehicle and latest parking location. Besides, it enables leasing & rental fleet management plus e-toll collection.
Heavy vehicles used for the transportation and logistics will probably be the major end-user segment of the global vehicle telematics market. The growth of the segment is predicted because of the rising concern of tracking and security of the truck as well as goods.
Furthermore, vehicle telematics offers 3 major applications to its users including pay-per-use & freemium services, Bundled basics & security services and premium subscription services. Amongst them bundled basics & security services are elementary services and are associated with the car security, emergency call services and effective efficiency. Cost of the bundled basics & security services are assembled in the price of the vehicle. Pay-per-use & freemium services are used for entertainment, navigation and alike applications.
Moreover, this service are paid one and the revenue generated through them are shared between the content providers, manufacturers of the vehicles and telecom service providers. Additionally, with the introduction of 3rd generation telematics the global vehicle telematics market is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast spell. Moreover, 3rd generation service will be the blend of valuable responses about the location of the vehicle as well as DIVA (Driver Interactive Vehicle Application) & Vehicle Relationship Manager (VRM), speech activated web service and several other information about the vehicles’ performance.
Key segments of vehicle telematics market
Type Overview, 2014-2025 (USD billion)
- Solutions
- Fleet/asset management
- Navigation & location-based systems
- Infotainment systems
- Insurance telematics
- Safety & security
- Remote alarm & incident monitoring solutions
- V2X
- Others
- Services
- Integration & deployment
- Consulting & design
- Maintenance & training services
Vehicle Type Overview, 2014-2025 (USD billion)
- Passenger cars
- Commercial vehicles
Product Overview, 2014-2025 (USD billion)
- Hardware
- Software
- Provider Overview, 2014-2025 (USD billion)
- Aftermarket
- OEM
Bandwidth Overview, 2014-2025 (USD billion)
- 2G/2.5G
- 3G
- 4G
Regional overview, 2014–2025 (USD billion)
- North America
- USA
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Asia-Pacific
- India
- South Korea
- China
- Japan
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
Some Points from Table of Content:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Research Methodology
Chapter 3 Market Outlook
Chapter 4 Vehicle Telematics Market Overview, By Type
Chapter 5 Telematics Market Overview, By Vehicle Type
Chapter 6 Vehicle Telematics Market Overview, By Product
Chapter 7 Vehicle Telematics Market Overview, By Provider
Chapter 8 Vehicle Telematics Market Overview, By Bandwidth
Chapter 9 Vehicle Telematics Market Overview, By Region
Customer Experience Monitoring Market 2020 In-depth Analysis by Leading Players: RADCOM Ltd. (Israel), IBM (US), Knoa Software
Customer Experience Monitoring Market 2020 report to boot options an outline of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in command of worth for the actual quantity for Customer Experience Monitoring market which will assist the user to conclude the selection supported a front chart. The Customer Experience Monitoring Market report to boot contains in-detail information of the key players besides vendors and suppliers. The report to boot focuses on the geographical distribution of the Customer Experience Monitoring market across the globe with the analysis done by our qualified researchers.
The characteristics of the Customer Experience Monitoring trade square measure evaluated throughout a qualitative and quantitative due to comparing the Customer Experience Monitoring market regionally and globally. Moreover, the report is crafted with many graphical representations that embrace graphs, figures, and diagrams that supported the mathematics data besides precise revenue graphs and analysis of the merchandise.
Key Vendors operating in the Customer Experience Monitoring Market:
RADCOM Ltd. (Israel), IBM (US), Knoa Software, Inc. (US), KoHorts IT Services, LLC (US), Inforonics Global Services, LLC (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Dominion Digital, Inc. (US), BMC Software, Inc. (US), CA Technologies, Inc. (US), CorrelSense, Inc. (US), Riverbed Technology, Inc. (US), Nokia Siemens Networks Oy (Finland), Comarch SA (Poland), Oracle Corporation (US), RadioOpt GmbH (Germany), Aternity, Inc. (US), Compuware Corporation (US)
Applications is divided into:
- Retail
- Bank & Finance Institution
- Hospital
- Others
The Customer Experience Monitoring report covers the following Types:
- Monitoring Platform
- Web Performance Management Solution
- Customer Analytics solution
- Maturity Assessment Tool
- Others
Worldwide Customer Experience Monitoring market analysis by current market trends, product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross & Gross Margin. Customer Experience Monitoring market report takes care of every opportunity, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive scene for the customers.
Geographically Regions covered in this report:
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Highlights of this Customer Experience Monitoring Market Report:
- Buyers of the report will have access to unique information about top key players of the global Customer Experience Monitoring Market
- The report informs readers about future products and technologies to be introduced in the global Customer Experience Monitoring Market
- Readers are offered with comprehensive analysis on key revenue pockets of the global Customer Experience Monitoring Market
- The report provides details about long-term and short-term strategies adopted by major players of the global Customer Experience Monitoring Market
- The authors of the report have provided demand and growth trends of the global Customer Experience Monitoring Market and also its segments
- In the geographical analysis section, the report discusses about recent market developments in different regions and countries
