Cognitive Media Market – Growth | Share | Size And Forecast By 2025
Cognitive Media Market: Summary
The Global Cognitive Media Market is estimated to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 26.8%, states forencis research (FSR). Cognitive is a system which helps to interact with humans naturally. It is used for data mining, natural language processing and visual recognition. It can connect and understand things which help in decision making and problem-solving. Cognitive includes all conscious and unconscious process such as recognizing, perceiving and conceiving. Cognitive media helps in the understanding of the various products. Some Key Players in Cognitive Media Market are IBM Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Salesforce.com, inc, Adobe Inc, Baidu Research, Veritone, Inc, Albert Corporation and Other Key Companies.
Cognitive Media Market: Drivers & Challenges
Market Drivers:
Rising Demand for Cognitive Computing
Rising demand for cognitive computing technology in the media sector is projected to automate and simplify the workflow which will drive the cognitive media market. Also, the manual process which is time consuming and expensive work, therefore, to improve and enhance work efficiency the media sector is adopting the AI-based solution.Hence, rising demand for cognitive computing is expected to surge the cognitive media market during the forecast period.
Increasing Demand for Machine Learning
Machine learning helps media and advertising sector to predict customer demand by correlating the data. Also, machine learning enables the content writer to be more productive and efficient in the writing content which may help them to increase revenue streams. Natural language processing (NLP) and Natural Language Generation (NLG) are the two technologies used for content creation. Therefore, increasing demand for machine learning is expected to drive the Cognitive Media Market during the forecast period
Market Challenges:
Lack of Human Expertise
With new emerging technology a major limiting factor is the lack of human expertise for data privacy, artificial intelligence and for programming sector. Also, there is a limited number of professionals skilled in the AI market. Hence the lack of human expertise may hinder the growth of cognitive computing in the media sector.
Cognitive Media Market: Key Segments
- Based on Deployment Type: Cloud and On-Premises.
- Based on Technology Type: Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning and Deep Learning.
- Based on Component: Solution and Services
- Based on Application: Predictive Modelling, Forecasting, Document Analysis, Transcription, Fraud Detection, Online Gaming, Security Management and Others
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
Cognitive Media Market: Report Scope
The report on the cognitive media market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
Cognitive Media Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Cognitive Media Market, By Deployment Type
- Cloud
- On-Premises
Cognitive Media Market, By Technology Type
- Natural Language Processing
- Machine Learning and Deep Learning
Cognitive Media Market, By Component
- Solution
- Services
Cognitive Media Market, By Application
- Predictive Modelling
- Forecasting
- Document Analysis
- Transcription
- Fraud Detection
- Online Gaming
- Security Management
- Others
Cognitive Media Market, By Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
PEX/XLPE (Cross-linked Polythylene) Market To Reach USD 6.2 Billion In 2024, Predicts Forencis Research
The global PEX/XLPE (Cross-linked Polyethylene) market is estimated to grow from USD 6.2 Billion in 2019 to USD 8.1 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.4%. The factors responsible for the growth of the PEX/XLPE (Cross-linked Polyethylene) market include Excellent properties as compared to ordinary PE and Resists corrosion and performs well under a wide range of temperatures. Other supportive factors include Cost effective option as compare to copper tubes in plumbing application. The market is expected to register a considerable growth rate during the forecast period.
Global PEX/XLPE (Cross-linked Polyethylene) Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the Global PEX/XLPE (Cross-linked Polyethylene) market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis.
- The primary types of Global PEX/XLPE that are covered in the report include LDPE and HDPE.
- On the basis of Technology includes PE-Xa (Peroxide), PE-Xb (Silane) and PE-Xc (Electron Beam).
- On the basis of end user/application that are covered in the report are Plumbing, Wires & Cables, Others
- On the basis region North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis
PEX/XLPE Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
PEX/XLPE Market by Type
- LDPE
- HDPE
PEX/XLPE Market by Technology
- PE-Xa (Peroxide)
- PE-Xb (Silane)
- PE-Xc (Electron Beam)
PEX/XLPE Market by End-Use Industry
- Plumbing
- Wires & Cables
- Others
PEX/XLPE Market by Region
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Indonesia
- Rest of APAC
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Global Fleet Management Market Industry analysis and Market Forecast 2019 – 2024
The global fleet management market is estimated to grow from USD 15.9 Billion in 2019 to USD 32.5 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 15.4%. The factors responsible for the growth of the fleet management market include increasing focus on operational efficiency and supportive governmental regulations. Other supportive factors include significant growth in fleet management solutions owing to declining IoT connectivity costs and increasing emphasis on cloud computing and data analytics. The market is expected to register a healthy growth rate during the forecast period.
Global Fleet Management Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the Global Fleet Management market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis.
- On the basis of solutions and services the report includes primary types/elements of Global Fleet Management
- On the basis of end-user/application that are covered in the report are Commercial Fleets and Passenger Cars
- On the basis of region North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis.
Global Fleet Management Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Fleet Management Market by Element
- Solutions
- Operations Management
- Tracking and Geofencing
- Routing and Scheduling
- Fleet Maintenance and Diagnostics
- Performance Management
- Driver Management
- Fuel Management
- Fleet Analytics
- Others
- Operations Management
- Services
- Professional Services
- Consulting
- Operation
- Support & Maintenance
- Professional Services
Fleet Management Market by Fleet Type
- Commercial Fleet
- Passenger Cars
Fleet Management Market by Region
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Indonesia
- Rest of APAC
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Automotive Heat Exchanger Market is Estimated to Reach USD 35.2 Billion by 2027
The Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market is estimated to reach USD 35.2 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3 %, says forencis research (FSR). A heat exchanger is a device used for allowing the transfer of heat from one medium to another at dissimilar temperatures. The heat exchanger medium consists of two fluids which flow close to each other but they are separated by material or metals which have good thermal properties. The automotive heat exchanger plays a vital role in maintaining the temperature of the engine and other vehicle components. Moreover, it is also used in cooling applications such as air conditioners. This device is used in the engine bay, exhaust gas, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system.
Automotive Heat Exchanger Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Growing HVAC Usage in Commercial Vehicles
Automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) are used to maintain the internal climate of the vehicle as well as heating and controlling system of engine and other components. In commercial vehicles, the need for HVAC systems is high because the engine generates high power which would need a cooling system. Commercial vehicles are used to transport perishable goods, sensitive chemicals, medical drugs and others which would need the HVAC system to maintain the life of the goods.
Thus, growing HVAC usage in commercial vehicles is expected to drive the automotive heat exchanger market during the forecast period.
- Growing Adoption of Electric Vehicles
Automotive manufacturers are engaged in developing innovative technologies that would provide better connectivity solutions. The development of innovative technologies is an outcome of the growing demand for luxurious and smart vehicles. Rise in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles has boosted the demand for heat exchanger, owing to EVs require better battery thermal management system. Heat exchangers such as plate-to-plate, liquid-cooled plate, are used in the electric vehicles for cooling and improving the battery life. As per the data shared by the Edison Electric Institute, in 2018, the total sales of electric vehicles in the United States raised 81%, when compared to 2017.
Thus, the growing adoption of electric vehicles has expected to drive the automotive heat exchanger market during the forecast period.
Market Restraints:
- High Initial Cost
The initial cost of heat exchangers is high and in addition to it the operational, installation and maintenance cost increases the overall expenditure of this device which acts as a restraint to the market growth. Heat exchangers being a pre-requisite in the automotive applications, the overall cost of these parts is also a deciding factor to determine the overall investment returns. For instance, a premium heat exchanger system would result in low service cost and high durability which results in high service life. On the contrary, low-cost heat exchanger would result in low investments however, the overall maintenance and replacements intervals would be higher.
Thus, the high initial cost of the heat exchanger is a restraining factor for the global market growth during the forecast period.
Automotive Heat Exchanger Market: Key Segments
- Based on Type: Radiator, Oil Coolers, Intercoolers,and
- Based on Design: Shell and Tube, Tube-Fin, Plate Bar, Double Pipe, and
- Based on Application: Engine Bay, Exhaust Gas, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC), and
- Based on Vehicle Type:Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Electric Vehicles (EVs), and
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America with individual country-level analysis.
Automotive Heat Exchanger Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, by Type
- Radiator
- Oil Coolers
- Intercoolers
- Others
Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, by Design Type
- Shell and Tube
- Tube-Fin
- Plate Bar
- Double Pipe
- Others
Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, by Application
- Engine Bay
- Exhaust Gas
- Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
- Others
Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, by Vehicle Type
- Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
- Electric Vehicles (EVs)
- Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)
- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)
- Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV)
- Others
Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Norway
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
