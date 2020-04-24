MARKET REPORT
Cognitive Security Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2018 to 2023
Overview:
The Cognitive Security Market in IT & Telecommunication is defined as security that uses data mining, machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), and human-computer interface for securing data from cyber-attacks and virus. In addition, the cognitive system even helps in analyzing the security developments and discrete the structured and unstructured information data into relevant information. It also provides security to businesses and helps in improving the productivity of the business. The increasing shift toward the use of cognitive security services for data storage of confidential and private data of an organization and the rise in employee mobility contribute to the need for cognitive security in IT & telecommunication.
With the increasing adoption of the cloud-based services in various business platforms, such as enterprize business, has led to the need to secure the information of organizations. The implementation of cloud-based cognitive security by small and medium enterprises is increasing rapidly and fuels the growth of the market.
Market Analysis:
According to Infoholic Research, the cognitive security market in IT & telecommunication is expected to reach $3.68 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 30.36% during the forecast period. Cognitive security is widely being adopted across diverse set of industries for the protection of crucial information that includes public safety and utility companies. An increase in the adoption of the cloud-based services and the Internet across the IT & telecommunication sector, the need to protect the data has rapidly increased.
Furthermore, the Americas is experiencing significant growth due to the developed infrastructure in the region boosting the cognitive security market, followed by APAC and EMEA during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation Analysis:
The report provides a wide-range evaluation of the market. It provides an in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and supportable projections and assumptions about the market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions based on the vendors portfolio, blogs, whitepapers, and vendors presentations. Thus, the research report serves every side of the market, and is segmented based on regional markets, deployment, organization size, and end-users.
Countries and Vertical Analysis:
The report contains an in-depth analysis of the vendor profiles, which includes financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategy, and views; and competitive landscape. The key and the prominent vendors covered in the report include Intel Security, XTN, Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, CA Technologies, Inc., CSC, Fortinet, Inc., Cato Networks, and Check Point Software Technologies. Most of the major players are in the Americas. The vendors have been identified based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D.
The counties covered in report are Canada, the US, China, India, Japan, and Germany. Among these, Japan, the US, and China are expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period (2017-2023) owing to an increase in the penetration rate of e-commere, connected devices, and increasing number of data centers.
Competitive Analysis
The report covers and analyzes the cognitive security market. Various strategies, such as joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, and contracts, have also been included accordingly. In addition, as customers are in search for better solutions, a rising number of partnerships is expected. There is likely to be an increase in the number of mergers, acquistions, and strategic partnership during the forecast period.
The report includes a complete insight of the industry, and aims to provide an opportunity for the emerging and established players to understand the market trend, current scenario, initiative taken by government, and the latest technology related to the market. In addition, it also helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.
Regional Analysis
The Americas is the dominating region, which holds the largest share for of the cognitive security market owing to the high adoption of cloud security by small and medium size enterprises as the benefits and cost factors are advantageous. In addition, they have the largest base for technological innovations and adoption, and are primarily one of the global producers of automation equipment and is home to several domestic industries. Asia Pacific is among the fastest growing markets for cognitive security. The region boasts of major developing economies with focus on the increasing data centers and the growing penetration rate of connected devices across this region. In addition, the government is focused on ICT infrastructure development owing to the increasing demand for safety and security of information. EMEA is the third largest contributor to the cognitive security market due to the increasing demand from the IT industries. The companies are utilizing IoT, analytics, cloud, and various tools to differentiate their services.
Cloud-based solution is the major driving factor in the region. The proliferation of connected devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and drones, is driving the market in the region. The major telecommunication industries are also partnering with cognitive security vendors to secure their products and services. Thus, the Cognitive Security Market in IT & Telecommunication is expected to witness significant growth in this region.
Benefits
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the cognitive security market aiming to secure the data and services, reduce operational cost, improve business efficiency, and operational performance. With the help of cognitive security, various organizations can increase the productivity and efficiency and can ensure the protection of the data. They can easily be integrated with other applications. They can be installed either on-premises or even through the network of the vendors. In addition, the solutions are proven to be reliable and improves scalibility. The report discusses about the organization size, deployment mode, end-users, and regions. Further, the report provides details about the major challenges impacting the market growth.
Electronic Distance Measuring Devices Market Growth Forecast during 2019-2024 – Leica , Topcon , Trimble , SOUTH , FOIF , TJOP , DAD
Global Electronic Distance Measuring Devices Market 2019 provided by Market Research Place offers a strategic assessment of the market. Global Electronic Distance Measuring Devices market is a forecast to bring about a fairly desirable remuneration portfolio by the end of the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The report estimates market size and projection of the market by product, area, and use. The study involves overall growth opportunities and valuation currently this market is holding. In this report, thorough skills have been reprocessed to the estimated size from the revenues of top competitors. According to the report, in this market, raw material affluence, financial stability, technological development, trading policies, and increasing demand are boosting the market growth.
Top key players analysis of the global Electronic Distance Measuring Devices market includes : Leica , Topcon , Trimble , SOUTH , FOIF , TJOP , DAD , BOIF , Hilti , Sokkia , Nikon ,
The report throws light on the prime Electronic Distance Measuring Devices market leaders, modern trends, technological innovations and growth opportunities in the global market. As per the scope of this report, the various types of products have been taken into account for the calculation of the total market size. In the further section, the report broadly analyzes the market dynamics of the market including industry drivers, obstacles, latest discoveries, and openings available for newcomers in the market.
Competitive Outlook:
Then, you will find the competitive scenario of the major market players focusing on their sales revenue, customer demands, company profile, import/export scenario, business strategies that will help the emerging market segments in making major business decisions. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for the Electronic Distance Measuring Devices market category and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants. The report adds purchases and partnership schemes selected by global and local players to boost the number of customers in various geographies.
The report regulates a complete analysis of the parent market including dependent and independent sectors. In this report, analysts have given a clear perspective to clients as to which strategy will help them best to penetrate a market. Moreover, gross margin analysis, consumption ratio, import-export scenario, and SWOT analysis is presented in this report. It further delivers analysis on consumption volume, region-wise import/export analysis and forecast Electronic Distance Measuring Devices market from 2019-2024.
Attractions of The Report:
- The Electronic Distance Measuring Devices industry consumption, capacity, production, status for the period 2014-2019 and forecast 2019-2024
- Latest market dynamics, development trends and growth opportunities are presented along with industry barriers, developmental threats and risk factors
- A concise market view will provide ease of understanding
- The market view will help the players in making the right move
- Porter’s five forces analysis and new entrants SWOT analysis
Aluminum alloy Gas Burner Market Growth Forecast during 2019-2024 – Sabaf , Defendi , Burner Systems International , SOMIPRESS
Global Aluminum alloy Gas Burner Market 2019 provided by Market Research Place offers a strategic assessment of the market. Global Aluminum alloy Gas Burner market is a forecast to bring about a fairly desirable remuneration portfolio by the end of the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The report estimates market size and projection of the market by product, area, and use. The study involves overall growth opportunities and valuation currently this market is holding. In this report, thorough skills have been reprocessed to the estimated size from the revenues of top competitors. According to the report, in this market, raw material affluence, financial stability, technological development, trading policies, and increasing demand are boosting the market growth.
Top key players analysis of the global Aluminum alloy Gas Burner market includes : Sabaf , Defendi , Burner Systems International , SOMIPRESS , AEM , zhongshan Hesheng ,
The report throws light on the prime Aluminum alloy Gas Burner market leaders, modern trends, technological innovations and growth opportunities in the global market. As per the scope of this report, the various types of products have been taken into account for the calculation of the total market size. In the further section, the report broadly analyzes the market dynamics of the market including industry drivers, obstacles, latest discoveries, and openings available for newcomers in the market.
Competitive Outlook:
Then, you will find the competitive scenario of the major market players focusing on their sales revenue, customer demands, company profile, import/export scenario, business strategies that will help the emerging market segments in making major business decisions. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for the Aluminum alloy Gas Burner market category and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants. The report adds purchases and partnership schemes selected by global and local players to boost the number of customers in various geographies.
The report regulates a complete analysis of the parent market including dependent and independent sectors. In this report, analysts have given a clear perspective to clients as to which strategy will help them best to penetrate a market. Moreover, gross margin analysis, consumption ratio, import-export scenario, and SWOT analysis is presented in this report. It further delivers analysis on consumption volume, region-wise import/export analysis and forecast Aluminum alloy Gas Burner market from 2019-2024.
Attractions of The Report:
- The Aluminum alloy Gas Burner industry consumption, capacity, production, status for the period 2014-2019 and forecast 2019-2024
- Latest market dynamics, development trends and growth opportunities are presented along with industry barriers, developmental threats and risk factors
- A concise market view will provide ease of understanding
- The market view will help the players in making the right move
- Porter’s five forces analysis and new entrants SWOT analysis
Micro Linear Actuators Market Growth Forecast during 2019-2024 – Actuonix , Piezosystem Jena , Klinger , Parker , SKF
Global Micro Linear Actuators Market 2019 provided by Market Research Place offers a strategic assessment of the market. Global Micro Linear Actuators market is a forecast to bring about a fairly desirable remuneration portfolio by the end of the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The report estimates market size and projection of the market by product, area, and use. The study involves overall growth opportunities and valuation currently this market is holding. In this report, thorough skills have been reprocessed to the estimated size from the revenues of top competitors. According to the report, in this market, raw material affluence, financial stability, technological development, trading policies, and increasing demand are boosting the market growth.
Top key players analysis of the global Micro Linear Actuators market includes : Actuonix , Piezosystem Jena , Klinger , Parker , SKF , PI , CRD Devices , Newport Corporation , HepcoMotion ,
The report throws light on the prime Micro Linear Actuators market leaders, modern trends, technological innovations and growth opportunities in the global market. As per the scope of this report, the various types of products have been taken into account for the calculation of the total market size. In the further section, the report broadly analyzes the market dynamics of the market including industry drivers, obstacles, latest discoveries, and openings available for newcomers in the market.
Competitive Outlook:
Then, you will find the competitive scenario of the major market players focusing on their sales revenue, customer demands, company profile, import/export scenario, business strategies that will help the emerging market segments in making major business decisions. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for the Micro Linear Actuators market category and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants. The report adds purchases and partnership schemes selected by global and local players to boost the number of customers in various geographies.
The report regulates a complete analysis of the parent market including dependent and independent sectors. In this report, analysts have given a clear perspective to clients as to which strategy will help them best to penetrate a market. Moreover, gross margin analysis, consumption ratio, import-export scenario, and SWOT analysis is presented in this report. It further delivers analysis on consumption volume, region-wise import/export analysis and forecast Micro Linear Actuators market from 2019-2024.
Attractions of The Report:
- The Micro Linear Actuators industry consumption, capacity, production, status for the period 2014-2019 and forecast 2019-2024
- Latest market dynamics, development trends and growth opportunities are presented along with industry barriers, developmental threats and risk factors
- A concise market view will provide ease of understanding
- The market view will help the players in making the right move
- Porter’s five forces analysis and new entrants SWOT analysis
