Cognitive Service Market Worth USD 18.2 Bn by 2024 – Exclusive Report by Forencis Research

The Global Cognitive Service Market is estimated to reach USD 18.2 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 42.2%. Rising demand for new generation robots, advancing automated fraud detection systems, increasing growth in large-scale tasks, and rising performance & profit orientation is expected to drive the market. However, slow market adoption act as one of the restraining factor for the market growth. Advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and application programming interface (API) is identified as an opportunity for this market.

Cognitive Service is a type of machine learning technology which is used in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI). It creates applications which support algorithms, website, bots to (see, hear, speak) understand. Some key players of the market are IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Ripple, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., QUALCOMM, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Nokia Corporation and Verbio Technologies, S.L. among other.



Cognitive Service Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

On the basis of service, the market is segmented into knowledge management, data revolution, training, communication, cloud service and others. By technology, the global market is segmented machine learning, natural language processing, optimization and robotics. By application type, the market is segmented into government and education, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, and others.



Cognitive Service Market: Report Scope

The report on this market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.



List of the leading companies operating in the Cognitive Service market include:

IBM Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

Microsoft Corporation

Apple Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

QUALCOMM, Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.,

Nokia Corporation

Verbio Technologies, S.L.

Other Key Companies



Cognitive Service Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research



Cognitive Service Market, by Service

Knowledge Management

Data Revolution

Training

Communication

Cloud Service

Others



Cognitive Service Market, by Technology

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Optimization

Robotics



Cognitive Service Market, by Application

Government and Education

Healthcare

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing

Others



Cognitive Service Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific) North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

(US, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)



Key Questions answered by the report

What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?

What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?

What are the evolving types of the global market?

What are the evolving applications of global market?

What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?

Who are the key players operating in the global market?

How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?



