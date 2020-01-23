Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery Software Market Slated to Grow at an Impressive CAGR of XX% During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

The global Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery Software market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery Software market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery Software market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery Software across various industries.

The U.S. substance abuse treatment market has been studied based on abuse type, treatment type, and end-users segments. In terms of abuse type, substance abuse treatment market is segmented into alcohol dependence, tobacco/nicotine addiction, and opioid addiction. On the basis of treatment type, substance abuse treatment market is further segmented into alcohol addiction treatment, tobacco or Nicotine addiction treatment and drug abuse treatment. Alcohol addiction treatment is further bifurcated into widely preferred drugs, which includes Disulfiram, Acamprosate and Naltrexone. Tobacco or Nicotine addiction treatment segment is further divided into Nicotine Replacement Treatment and Non-Nicotine Medications.

Nicotine Patch, Nicotine Gum, Nicotine Lozenge, Nicotine Spray, Nicotine Inhaler are the OTCs preferred by addicted considered under Nicotine Replacement Treatment sub-segment. While, Bupropion and Varenicline are the medications used to treat nicotine addiction comes under Non-Nicotine Medications sub-segment. Drug abuse treatment segment is further divided into Methadone, Buprenorphine, and Naltrexone. End-user segment of substance abuse treatment market is divided into outpatient treatment centers, residential treatment centers, and inpatient treatment centers. Outpatient treatment centers is expected to be the most lucrative end-user segment and anticipated to expand at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market for these segments has been extensively analyzed based on their utility, effectiveness, sales, and geographic presence. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period from 2014 to 2024 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2016 to 2024 are provided for all segments, considering 2015 as the base year.

U.S. Substance Abuse Treatment Market: Competitive Analysis

A list of recommendations has been provided for new entrants as well as existing market players to help them establish a strong presence in the market and increase their share. The report also profiles major players of the substance abuse treatment market on the basis of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. Some of the major players profiled in this report include Alkermes, Allergan plc, Cipla Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Sanofi, Purdue Pharma L.P., Mallinckrodt.

The U.S. substance abuse treatment market is segmented as follows:

By Abuse Type

Alcohol Dependence

Tobacco/Nicotine Addiction

Opioid Addiction

By Treatment

Alcohol Addiction Treatment Disulfiram Acamprosate Naltrexone

Tobacco/Nicotine Addiction Treatment

Nicotine Replacement Treatment Nicotine Patch Nicotine Gum Nicotine Lozenge Nicotine Spray Nicotine Inhaler

Non-Nicotine Medication Bupropion Varenicline

Drug Abuse Treatment Methadone Buprenorphine Naltrexone



By End User

Outpatient Treatment Centers

Residential Treatment Centers

Inpatient Treatment Centers

By Geography

The U.S.

