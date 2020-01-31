Coiled Tubing Market Predicted to Grow at a Moderate Pace Through2018 – 2028

Coiled Tubing Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Coiled Tubing industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Coiled Tubing manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Coiled Tubing market covering all important parameters.

Segmentation

The key regions studied in the report are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to command a large share in the global coiled tubing market throughout the forecast period. The rising extraction of shale oil and increasing exploration activities are contributing to the growth of the region. The coiled tubing market in North America is centralized in the U.S.

Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit a noteworthy CAGR during the same period, with China being a major contributor. The growth of the coiled tubing market can be attributed to the growing investments by private and public organizations in this field. The Rest of the World region is expected to emerge as a promising segment owing to increasing demand for innovative technologies in the Middle East for oil and gas exploration. The booming crude oil production in the U.A.E, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia is providing a fillip to the growth of the region.

Global Coiled Tubing Market: Key Players Mentioned in the Report

Some of the key players in the coiled tubing market are Halliburton Co., Cwc well services Inc., Sanjel Corp., C&J Energy Services Inc., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., Baker Hughes Inc., and Aker Solutions ASA.

