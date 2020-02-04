Global Market
Cold Chain Logistics Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2019-2026
Global Market
U.S. Pin And Sleeve Devices Market Estimated to Discern 2x Expansion by 2019-2026
The U.S. pin and sleeve devices market size was valued at $14,452.5 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $30,549.2 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2019 to 2026. Pin and sleeve devices such as sockets, inlet, receptacles, and plugs play an important role in electronic appliances. These devices provide high quality secured electrical connection to equipment such as compressor, conveyors, motor gensets, portable tools, and lighting. They are also known as high current power sources, developed using quality component and can operate in an abusive environment.
Factors such as increase in installation of plugs and sockets in the U.S. residential sector, rise in demand for dustproof, splash proof plugs & sockets due to high-resistant to current & water both, surge in adoption of electrical appliance across industry verticals, and heavy investment in military and submarine sector majorly drive the growth of the market. However, increase in investment in wireless communication infrastructure act majorly restraints the demand for wired pin and sleeve devices in the U.S. market.
Get Sample Copy Of The [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/13232
Furthermore, wide presence of data centers and increase in adoption of smart plugs and sockets are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players in the U.S.
The U.S. pin and sleeve devices market is analyzed by type and end user.
Based on type, it is segmented into receptacles, inlet, connectors, and plugs. By end user, the market is categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, among which the industrial segment is further sub-segmented into automotive, manufacturing, oil & gas, energy & power, and others.
Request For Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/13232
The key players operating in the market ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric, Meltric Corporation, Schneider Electric, Walther Electric, Inc., Amphenol Corporation, Hubbell Corporation, Mennekes Electrotecnik GmbH & Co. KG, and Legrand SA. are provided in this report.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY PRODUCT TYPE
• Receptacle
• Connector
• Inlet
• plug
BY END USER
• Residential
• Commercial
• Industrial
o Automotive
o Manufacturing
o Oil & Gas
o Energy & Power
o Others
KEY PLAYERS
• Eaton Corporation plc
• ABB Ltd.
• Emerson Electric
• Meltric Corporation
• Schneider Electric
• Walther Electric, Inc.
• Amphenol Corporation
• Mennekes Electronik GmbH Co. KG.
• Legrand SA.
• Hubbell Corporation
Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/13232/Single
Global Market
Dewatering Pumps Market Expansion to Be Persistent During 2019-2026
The global dewatering pumps market size is expected to reach $10,133.4 million in 2026 from $6,374.1 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026.
Dewatering is a process that helps to eradicate water from solid material or soil through centrifugation, filtration, wet classification, or alike solid-liquid separation methods. A dewatering pump is specially designed to handle sediment-laden water from a construction site, sediment basin, or an excavated area.
Several benefits offered by dewatering pumps such as abrasion resistance & enhanced operational proficiency and implementation of stringent energy-saving government regulations to monitor the manufacture of pumps are the key factors that propel the growth of the global dewatering pumps market. In addition, rise in construction activities globally is projected to fuel the development of the industry. Moreover, worldwide increase in consumption of oil & gas products is expected to boost the market growth
Request For Report [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/13234
. However, uneven prices of raw materials is the major challenge faced by the vendors operating in the dewatering pump industry, thereby hampering the market growth. On the contrary, upsurge in demand for water & wastewater management is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the dewatering pumps industry.
The global dewatering pumps market is segmented based on type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into the submersible dewatering pump and non-submersible dewatering pumps. The submersible dewatering pump segment is anticipated to dominate the global dewatering pumps market in the upcoming years. By application, the market is segregated into construction & agriculture, oil & gas, municipal, mineral & mining, and others. The construction & agriculture segment is projected to dominate the global dewatering pumps market throughout the study period.
The global dewatering pumps market is analyzed across four geographical regions, which includes North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the study period, however, LAMEA region is expected to grow at the fastest rate.
COMPETITION ANALYSIS
The key market players profiled in the report of dewatering pumps market include Atlas Copco, EBARA Corporation, Flowserve Corporation, Grundfos, Gorman-Rupp, ITT INC., KSB SE & Co., Sulzer Ltd., The Weir Group PLC, and Xylem. Other companies operating in the market are Honda Power Equipment, BBA Pumps, Designed & Engineered Pumps, Ruhrpumpen, Atlantic Pumps Ltd, Tsurumi Pump, Veer Pump, Wacker Neuson, Mersino Dewatering, Kirloskar Pumps, and Zoeller Pumps.
Many competitors in the dewatering pumps market adopted product launch as their key developmental strategy to improve their product portfolio and sustain the intense competition. For instance, in January 2018, Gorman-Rupp introduced an innovative ValuPrime Line, which is an economical priming-assisted submersible dewatering pump.
Request For [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/13234
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
Ø The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging dewatering pumps market trends and dynamics.
Ø In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2026.
Ø Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.
Ø A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
Ø Key market players within dewatering pumps market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the air filtration media industry.
GLOBAL DEWATERING PUMPS MARKET SEGMENTS
BY TYPE
Submersible Dewatering Pumps
• Non-submersible Dewatering Pumps
BY APPLICATION
• Construction & Agriculture
• Oil & Gas
• Municipal
• Mineral & Mining
• Others
BY REGION
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o UK
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o Japan
o China
o Australia
o India
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• LAMEA
o Latin America
o Middle East
o Africa
KEY PLAYERS
• Atlas Copco
• Ebara Corporation
• Flowserve Corporation
• Grundfos
• Gorman-Rupp
• ITT INC.
• KSB SE & Co.
• Sulzer Ltd.
• The Weir Group PLC
• Xylem
Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/13234/Single
Global Market
Commercial Refrigeration Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression until 2026
Recent Posts
- U.S. Pin And Sleeve Devices Market Estimated to Discern 2x Expansion by 2019-2026
- Orthopaedic Devices Extracts Market, 2019-2025 by Segmentation Based on Product, Application and Region
- Medical Superabsorbent Polymers 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report
- New Trends of Mobile Gamma Cameras Market with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2026
- High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Market Comprehensive & Growth Potential In The Future 2017 – 2025
- Dewatering Pumps Market Expansion to Be Persistent During 2019-2026
- Cold Chain Logistics Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2019-2026
- Industrial Weighing Equipment Market Research Report Analysis 2019-2029
- Multi Purpose Vessels Market Extracts Multi Purpose Vessels Market, 2019-2025 by Segmentation Based on Product, Application and Region
- Market Forecast Report on Quartz Glass Market 2019 – 2025
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT2 weeks ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study
-
MARKET REPORT2 weeks ago
Sawmill Market Key Players, Application and Business Analysis over Distributed Regions – Global Forecast to 2026.
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Earth’s crust has grown much more during the first billion years than ever before