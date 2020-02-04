MARKET REPORT
Cold-Pressed Oil Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2019 – 2026
The global cold-pressed oil market size was valued at $24.62 billion in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% to reach $36.40 billion by 2026.
Cold press extraction is one of the methods of mechanical extraction as well as requires less energy than other oil extraction techniques. It eliminates all harmful effects that are born through conventional methods of oil extraction. In addition, it is environment friendly and is used to obtain high-quality oils by performing production at low temperatures using cold press method.
Cold pressed oils are safer than hot pressed oils and avoids adverse effects caused by high temperature. Moreover, these oils have better nutritive properties than refined oils. These oils provide a vital contribution toward a healthy life as they are non-refined, cholesterol free, and are free of any harmful solvent residues. Also, the rise in demand for unrefined oil worldwide and the growth in trend among consumers involving healthy intake of food is anticipated to drive the market. Also, the rise in concern about the environment and surroundings propel the growth of the cold-pressed oil market all around the world.
However, low productivity and allergy to consumers caused by soybean seed, rapeseed, coconut, and others restrict the growth of this market globally. Also, major health issues such as itchy palm and foots, shortness of breath, and nasal blockage are expected to hinder the market growth.
The global cold pressed oil market is segmented based on type, application, and distribution channel. Depending on type, the market is divided into coconut oil, cottonseed oil, olive oil, palm oil, palm kernel oil, peanut oil, rapeseed oil, soybean oil, and sunflower seed oil. By application, it is classified into food industry, agriculture, and cosmetics & personal care industry. Based on distribution channel, it is divided into convenience stores, departmental stores, modern trade units, and online retail.
The report highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and growth strategies adopted by the key players to understand the dynamics and potential of the market. Key players operating in the cold-pressed oil market are profiled to provide a competitive landscape of the marketspace.
The major players profiled in the report are as follows:
• Statfold Seed Oil Ltd.
• Freshmill Oils
• Naissance Natural Healthy Living
• Gramiyum Wood Pressed Cooking Oil
• The Health Home Economist
• Lala’s Group
• Archer Daniels Midland Company
• Cargill
• Bunge
• Wilmar International
• COFCO
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global market.
• The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.
• A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.
• An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.
• The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
• By Type
o Coconut Oil
o Cottonseed Oil
o Olive Oil
o Palm Oil
o Palm Kernel Oil
o Peanut Oil
o Rapeseed Oil
o Soybean Oil
o Sunflower Seed Oil
• By Application
o Food Industry
o Agriculture
o Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry
• By Distribution Channel
o Convenience Stores
o Departmental Stores
o Modern Trade Units
o Online Retail
• By Region
o North America
§ U.S.
§ Canada
§ Mexico
o Europe
§ Germany
§ France
§ UK
§ Italy
§ Spain
§ Rest of Europe
o Asia-Pacific
§ Japan
§ China
§ Australia
§ India
§ South Korea
§ Rest of Asia-Pacific
o LAMEA
§ Brazil
§ Argentina
§ Saudi Arabia
§ South Africa
§ Rest of LAMEA
MARKET REPORT
Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Shares, Trend and Growth Report by 2021
The global market for connected medical device technologies reached nearly $5.0 billion in 2016 and should reach $8.3 billion by 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% from 2016 through 2021.
Report Scope:
This report covers the global market for connected medical devices and a regional analysis of North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific. Component segments include sensors (temperature, position, pressure, flow, level and other), platforms (connectivity, data application integration, device management) and processors. Other technologies such as chemical, force, image, SQUID, biosensors and spintronics are discussed qualitatively. The market for embedded microprocessors and microcontrollers is also sized and analyzed.
Report Includes:
– An overview of the global market for connected medical device technologies.
– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.
– Discussion of underlying technologies driven by the connected medical device trend.
– An in-depth analysis of CMD technologies by type: specifically connected medical device sensors, platforms and processors.
– Information on the changing regulatory landscape and competitive dynamics, including critical success factors, such as research and development capability, installed base, branding and ecosystem influence, and partnerships.
– Profiles of major players in the industry.
Report Summary
“The more we can build the connectivity and platform capability into the devices, the more successful we’ll be,” said Nadia Morris, head of Innovation at the AT&T Foundry for Connected Health in Houston, Texas, “However anything that creates frustration with using a device is one more reason to take it off or not use it.”
As an executive at the center of networking, device manufacturers and medical specialists, Morris is uniquely qualified to set the stage for the future of connected medical devices. Such devices must be complete and easy to use. Yet there are many trade-offs. Connected device manufacturers are challenged with adding more functions to existing and new devices while maintaining regulatory standards for safety and security. These additions must also be done while minimizing cost. However, the benefits are many as manufacturers, service providers and healthcare providers seek to leverage connectivity and data analytics to improve the quality of healthcare.
“We are collaborating with leading device manufacturers to develop one of the world’s largest open ecosystems of connected medical devices,” said Paul O’Donovan, Senior Manager, Customer Operations, Qualcomm Life, Inc. “We continue to develop our medical-grade 2net solution which unlocks vital health and therapy data for integration with virtually any system, application or portal to enable scalable remote care and informed interventions.”
Despite its early stage, connected medical devices already provide a robust market for underlying enabling technologies. Both new and existing devices are becoming connected with either embedded processors or radio technologies, or external connectivity gateways.
As shown in Table 1, manufacturers and component suppliers already participate in a nearly $5 billion industry. The opportunity for connected medical device technologies is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% between 2016 and 2021 to an $8.3 billion market. However, this forecast represents just a small part of the nascent market as connectivity has only begun to penetrate the $483 billion medical device market. BCC Research estimates that in its early phase, connected devices represent approximately 5% of the market and will grow to more than 25% over the next several years.
MARKET REPORT
Research Antibodies Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook size 2022
The global market for research antibodies should reach $3.0 billion by 2022 from $2.4 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%, from 2017 to 2022.
Report Scope:
This study focuses on the market side of research antibodies rather than the technical side. Different market segments for this specific market are covered. For example, application-based market segments include enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), western blotting (WB), immunohistochemistry (IHC), immunofluorescent staining (IF) and flow cytometry (FC); antibody function-based market segments include primary antibodies and secondary antibodies; antibody clonality-based market segments include polyclonal antibodies and monoclonal antibodies, including oligoclonal antibodies; customer type-based market segments include universities/academic institutions, pharmaceutical/ biotech companies and other types of customers such as governmental research labs and CROs; geography-based market segments include the U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. Research and market trends are also extrapolated by analyzing the funding, patent publications and sales trends of major players in the field.
Report Includes:
– 50 data tables
– An overview of the global market for antibodies used in research.
– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.
– Segmentation of the market by regions, product types, research applications, species, and major research areas.
– Details concerning end users, purchasing factors, new market trends, and potential growth opportunities that are available.
– Discussion on the factors affecting strategies of antibody companies, the effect of research funding, and third-party quality evaluation systems.
– Analysis of the competitive landscape and key competitors’ market shares.
– Profiles of major companies: Abcam PLC, Abnova, Active Motif, Agilent Technologies, BD Biosciences, Beckman Coulter Inc., Bethyl Laboratories, BioLegend.
Summary
The global market for research antibodies was estimated at about $2.3 billion in 2016, and is expected $3.0 billion in 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. All regional markets will experience growth but at different rates. The strong R&D investment in the Asia-Pacific market will bring about the most rapid growth of the research antibody market in this region. The U.S. market, which accounted for about 40% of the global research antibody market in 2016, will continue to be impacted by cuts in research funding and will therefore grow at an estimated CAGR of 3.4% from 2017 through 2022. Although it appears that the overall research antibody market is relatively stable in terms of the overall market size, a dramatic change in the leading antibody manufacturing technologies, including significantly enhanced validation technologies product attributes and competitive landscape, is anticipated in next few years. In other words, the market growth in research antibodies is expected to be more focused on “content” than “volume” in next three to five years.
Key Drivers for Market Growth
This report has identified several key drivers for the growth and changes in the research antibody market, including:
– New discoveries in biological sciences.
– New antibody manufacturing technologies and new antibody types.
– The success of antibody-drug conjugate, which will lead to more antibody-related or antibodyfocused research activities.
– Antibody-based drug discovery and development.
– Increased government funding, particularly in emerging markets.
– Need for further human genomic and proteomic research.
– Need for quality antibodies in the current research community.
– New application-focused technology platforms such as Simple Western from ProteinSimple and Mass Cytometry from Fluidigm.
– “Hot” research areas such as stem cell research, genome editing, exosome biology, epigenetics, neuroscience and cancer research.
– Enhanced antibody validation will improve and potentially increase the antibody uses.
This report identifies key revenue segments for the research antibody market from various aspects. Application-based market segments include enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), western blotting (WB), immunohistochemistry (IHC), immunofluorescent staining (IF) and flow cytometry (FC); antibody function-based market segments include primary antibodies and secondary antibodies; antibody clonality-based market segments include polyclonal antibodies and monoclonal antibodies including oligoclonal antibodies; customer type-based market segments include universities/academic institutions, pharmaceutical/biotech companies and other types of customers, such as governmental
research labs and CROs, etc.; and geography-based market segments include the U.S., Europe, Asia- Pacific and Rest of World.
MARKET REPORT
Single-Cell Omics Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook size 2022
The global single-cell omics market is expected to grow from $555.3 million in 2017 to nearly $1.6 billion in 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5% from 2017 to 2022.
Report Scope:
The scope of this report includes single cell analysis technologies, applications, industries, major funding initiatives, patents and companies. The market sizes for single cell products are given for the years 2015, 2016, 2017 (estimated) and 2022 (forecasted).
This report reviews the single cell workflow steps and technologies and provides background on why single cell analysis is important. It then discusses some of the top research initiatives that are contributing to single cell applications. Market driving forces are also discussed.
The structure of several important industry subsectors is reviewed, as well as major industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from Jan. 2016 to Sept. 2017. Industry subsectors analyzed include target enrichment, droplet digital PCR, single cell DNA polymerase, DNA amplification, next generation sequencing (NGS) instruments, single cell proteomics, circulating tumor cell (CTC) capture and detection, liquid biopsy, preimplantation testing and immune sequencing.
The market for single cell analysis technologies is analyzed in depth. The market is analyzed by end user, application field, product type, omics method used, cell type, clinical indication and geography.
Specific geographic markets are discussed, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.
Market data covers the years 2015, 2016, 2017 (estimated) and 2022 (forecast).
More than 90 companies in the single cell analysis industry are profiled in this report.
BCC Research provides a summary of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from Jan. 2016 through Sept. 2017, including key alliance trends.
Report Includes:
– 71 tables
– An overview of the global markets and emerging technologies for single-cell genomics and proteomics
– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
– Cell isolation technologies, including flow cytometry, laser capture microscopy, and micromanipulation
– Sample preparation technologies, including microfluidics, whole genome amplification/pre-amplification
– Analyses of next-generation sequencing, qPCR/PCR, microarrays, mass spectrometry, and microfluidics
– End-use industry coverage, including research, drug discovery and development, diagnostics, and applied
– Evaluation of the market’s dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities
– Profiles of major players in the industry including 1 Cellbio, 10x Genomics Inc., Angle PLC, Aviva Biosciences, Boreal Genomics, Dolomite Bio and Hifibio
Summary
Single-cell omics analysis technologies are emerging as a disruptive force in the life science research, pharmaceutical and diagnostics industries. Single cell analysis is critical for analyzing complex, heterogeneous biological systems that occur at many levels of life sciences from stem cell biology to cancer to forensics.
In cancer, for example, a tumor may shed cells into the bloodstream that give clues about the aggressiveness of that tumor or how it is responding to a particular drug therapy. It is important to analyze these individual cells, called circulating tumor cells, to aid in monitoring the disease or to guide therapy strategies. The emerging field of liquid biopsy addresses this medical need.
Single-cell omics are also important to fundamental biological research, for example, to identify cancer mutation drivers or factors that influence stem cell potency. The trend toward biological drugs, stem cell therapies and new cancer treatments is also beneficial to the single cell analysis markets due to its importance in these fields.
Reasons for Doing This Study:
The life science industry is moving towards digitization with the advent of newer technologies including advanced genetic sequencing and microfluidics systems. As many biological systems contain heterogeneous populations of cells, heretofore many analysis methods measured mixtures of different cell types.
Single cell analysis is a disruptive technology that enables analysis of single cells out of a complex mixture of cells. This type of analysis is key to understanding complex systems in fields as diverse as neurology, stem cell biology and cancer.
At the same time, advances in genome editing, high-throughput systems and microfluidics technologies have enabled the rapid, parallel analysis of smaller samples that are common with single cells. Based on this, single cell analysis markets are rapidly emerging and the need for industry and market characterization is great.
Also, the single cell field is growing beyond basic research into applied fields and molecular diagnostics applications.
The outstanding growth potential for single cell analysis products makes it particularly timely for doing this updated report.
