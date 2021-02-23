Collaborative Commerce Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2017 – 2025

TMR’s latest report on global Collaborative Commerce market

The recent market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Collaborative Commerce market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Collaborative Commerce market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Collaborative Commerce among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market distribution:

market segmented by component is expected to be the largest contributor in the collaborative commerce market in terms of revenue. Transportation collaboration is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the next few years. Inventory collaboration flowed order collaboration segment in the collaborative commerce market segmented by component in terms of revenue.

The collaborative commerce market by market type has been segmented into consumer electronics, apparel, machinery, home and garden, automobiles and motor cycles, beauty and personal care, healthcare and medical products and sports and entertainment. The apparel segment in the collaborative commerce market segmented by market type led the market in terms of revenue. The consumer electronics segment followed the apparel segment in terms of revenue. Most people these days prefer buying appeals with the help of e-commerce, thus having high penetration and knowledge about this segment. Further, beauty and personal care products are expected to grow at a significant rate over the next few years.

Geographically the global collaborative commerce market could be broadly segmented into North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. North America led the collaborative commerce market. High adoption of e-commerce is driving the demand for collaborative commerce market as collaborative commerce is expected to replace the e-commerce market. The collaborative commerce provides added advantage for the manufacturers and retailers thus driving more users to adapt to collaborative commerce from e-commerce. Europe followed North America in the collaborative commerce market in terms of revenue. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the next few years in the collaborative commerce market.

Some of the key players operating in the collaborative commerce market include Microsoft SharePoint, Cisco WebEx Connect, IBM Lotus Connection, Zoho Apps, Google Apps, Adobe, Socialtext, MindTouch, Jive Software and Zimbra Collaboration Suite among others. There is intense competition among the key players operating in the collaborative commerce market. It is necessary for the players to have strong and highly differentiated product line which features best-in-class and user friendly interface.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

