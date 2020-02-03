Colloidal Silica Market – Functional Survey 2019 – 2029

Colloidal Silica Market size will reach xx million US$ by 2029, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Colloidal Silica .

This industry study presents the Colloidal Silica Market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast 2019 – 2029. The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Colloidal Silica market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

The Colloidal Silica Market report covers extensive analysis of the market scope, structure, potential, fluctuations, and financial impacts.

The Colloidal Silica Market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.

Competitive Landscape

In March 2019, a leading player in colloidal silica market, Nouryon (formerly AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals) completed the expansion of colloidal silica in Sweden. The expansion has increased the production capacity of the surface-modified colloidal silica at the company’s Bohus site in Sweden.

In February 2019, W. R. Grace & Co. started the construction of a novel colloidal silica plant at the company’s leading manufacturing and R&D center in Worms, Germany.

In September 2018, a leading player in colloidal silica market, Evonik Industries, shared its plans to expand the company’s hydrophobic fumed silica capacities to cater to the growing demand for specialty silica varieties. The expansion aims at making 20% additional capacity for refinement hydrophilic silica available by the end of 2020.

Ecolab, Inc.

Established in 1923 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, the US, Ecolab, Inc. is a leading player in colloidal silica market, and provides products and services in the field of water, energy, and hygiene and operates in several segments, such as industrial, institutional, and energy.

Cabot Corporation

Founded in 1882 and based in Boston, MA, USA, Cabot Corporation (Cabot) is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company that primarily offers carbon black and rubber blacks.

Nissan Chemicals

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan a leading player in the colloidal silica market, Nissan Chemical Corp., engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals, and operates through segments, including Chemicals, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Functional Materials, Wholesale Business, and Others.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Established in 1882 & based in Pittsburg, USA, PPG Industries, Inc. is a chemical manufacturer that produces and sells coatings, paints, specialty materials, and optical products.

W.R. Grace & Co.

Founded in 1854 and based in Columbia, USA, W. R. Grace & Co is a producer and marketer of specialty chemicals and materials. The product offerings of the company include catalysts, fine chemicals, molecular sieves, and synthetic silica.

