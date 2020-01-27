MARKET REPORT
Colorants Market – Analysis of Key Trends and Drivers Shaping Future Growth 2025
A colorant can used either as a dye or a pigment subject to the binder involved in the manufacturing process. Pigment is a material that modifies the color of the transmitted or reflected light resulting from the wavelength-selective absorption. A pigment is required to have high tinting strength compared to the materials it colors. Most pigments used in the manufacture of paints, plastics, etc. are dry colorants, typically milled into a fine powder. This powder is further added to a binder, which is comparatively colorless and neutral material that suspends the pigment and gives the required adhesion to paints. Pigments are mostly used for coloring fabric, food, paint, inks, and other materials. There is a major difference between a pigment and dye. A pigment is insoluble in its binder, while a dye is mostly soluble in its binder or is itself a liquid.
Colorants Market: Drivers and Restraints
Colorants is a key sector of the specialty chemical industry. Increasing demand from the high performance pigments application, recent developments in end-user industries, and rising inclination toward environment-friendly products are the primary factors driving the colorants market. Pigments and dyes are employed in various applications such as textile, paints & coatings, construction, plastics, and printing inks. Overcapacity across the globe, volatility in prices of raw materials, and concerns regarding its environmental hazards are factors restraining the market for colorants.
Colorants Market: Segmentation
Based on application, the colorants market can be segmented into:
- Automotive
- Industrial
- Decorative Paints & Coatings
- Architectural Paints and Coatings
- Plastic
- Films
- Fibers
- Detergent Coloration
- Cosmetics
- Aluminum Finishing
- Electronic Displays
In terms of type, the colorants market can be bifurcated into:
- Dyes
- Pigments
Advanced Infusion Systems Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2016 – 2026
Advanced Infusion Systems Market Assessment
The Advanced Infusion Systems Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019. With a moderate CAGR of xx% throughout the historic period, the Advanced Infusion Systems market is expected to grow at healthy CAGR of xx% over the foreseeable timeframe 2016 – 2026. In this research study, 2018 is considered as the base year.
The Advanced Infusion Systems Market study presents a compilation of market share, demand analysis, and future outlook associated with each segment as well as sub-segment. The key segments include, product type, end use, region, and relevant competitors. Important product-wise segments covered contain product 1, product 2, product 3, and product 4. Key end uses enclosed are end use 1, end use 2, end use 3, and end use 4.
The Advanced Infusion Systems Market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:
- Synopsis of recent R&D activities implemented by each Advanced Infusion Systems Market player
- Segmentation of the Advanced Infusion Systems Market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments
- Factors (Positive and Negative) affecting the growth of the Advanced Infusion Systems Market
- Comprehensive analysis of the impacts of the growth of relevant industries
- Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various Advanced Infusion Systems Market players
The Advanced Infusion Systems Market research answers the following questions:
- Which country in region is expected to hold the largest share by 2019?
- How are the players overcoming the challenges associated with the Advanced Infusion Systems Market?
- What modifications are the Advanced Infusion Systems Market players performing to receive regulatory approvals in specific regions?
- What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors impacting the Advanced Infusion Systems Market?
- What is future prospect of Advanced Infusion Systems in end use segment?
A thorough primary and secondary research has been performed to extract the nuts and bolts of the Advanced Infusion Systems Market. Various service providers, implementation vendors and research in different departments of all gamut of companies were approached to provide a clear-cut picture of the market structure. Further, DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used to offer the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the Advanced Infusion Systems Market.
Key Players
Hospira, Inc., is a leading provider of infusion technologies globally. The key players in this markets are AngioDynamics, Inc., Animas Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Infusion systems by Hospira, Inc. have operations in over 60 key markets across Europe, Asia and The Americas. Q Core Medical is a medical device company focused on the infusion pump market, which is expected to hold a large market share in the upcoming period.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
-
Market Segments
-
Market Dynamics
-
Market Size
-
Supply & Demand
-
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
-
Competition & Companies involved
-
Technology
-
Value Chain
Regional analysis includes
-
North America (U.S., Canada)
-
Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)
-
Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)
-
Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)
-
Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
-
Japan
-
Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
-
Detailed overview of parent market
-
Changing market dynamics in the industry
-
In-depth market segmentation
-
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
-
Recent industry trends and developments
-
Competitive landscape
-
Strategies of key players and products offered
-
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
-
A neutral perspective on market performance
-
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.
NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.
Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market 2020 by Product Type (On-street Vehicles, Off-street Vehicles) and Top Companies- 3M, Amano Corporation, Cubic Corporation, Thales Group, Fujica, Imtech, Xerox Corporation
The Worldwide Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market Report based on end-users and applications and concentrates on the growth rate of each application. The report includes the systematic analysis of the current situation of the market which includes a number of market dynamics. The report studies and analyzes the market on the basis of market size, market scope, and costs. This crowdsourced smart parking market summary includes the estimates, Analysis and discussion of major business trends, market share, business size forecast and profiles of the leading industry Players.
The key players profiled in the market include:
• 3M
• Amano Corporation.
• Cubic Corporation
• Thales Group
• Kapsch TrafficCom AG
• Nortech Control Systems Limited
• Siemens Swarco AG
• Fujica
• Imtech
• Xerox Corporation
• …
The global crowdsourced smart parking market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025. Scope of global fleet management software includes by Product Type (On-street Vehicles, Off-street Vehicles), By Application (Commercial Use, Government Use, Residential Use) and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).
Crowdsourced smart parking is a system that supports drivers to find parking spots via smartphones or electronic street panels. The aim of the system is to automate and reduction time spent on manually searching for a parking spot.
The increasing concern for parking along with increasing adoption of vehicles are expected to drive the crowdsourced smart parking market. However, slow growth of infrastructure are hindering the growth of the market.
The crowdsourced smart parking market is primarily segmented based on product type, application and regions.
Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Crowdsourced Smart Parking Company.
Based on product type, the market is divided into:
• On-street Vehicles
• Off-street Vehicles
Based on application, the market is divided into:
• Commercial Use
• Government Use
• Residential Use
Table of Contents
- Executive Summary
2. Methodology and Scope
3. Crowdsourced Smart Parking market— Market Overview
4. Crowdsourced Smart Parking market by Type Outlook
5. Crowdsourced Smart Parking market by Application Outlook
6. Crowdsourced Smart Parking market Regional Outlook
7. Competitive Landscape
Other Report-
Global Gyrocopters Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025
Global Prosthetic Joint Infections Treatment Market 2019 : Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025
Recent study titled, “Prosthetic Joint Infections Treatment Market” which covers detailed statistical analysis and enlightens market dynamics and trends that provide a holistic picture of the industry. The report mainly identifies methodical outlook of the industry by studying key components impacting the industry such as Prosthetic Joint Infections Treatment market growth, competitive landscape, emerging trends and industry cost structures during the forecast period.
The Global Prosthetic Joint Infections Treatment Market 2019 report includes every aspect of the Prosthetic Joint Infections Treatment industry along with the progress performance. It evaluates the past and current Prosthetic Joint Infections Treatment market values as well as pristine study of the Prosthetic Joint Infections Treatment market to predict future market directions between the forecast periods from 2019 to 2025 providing you with vital data for your business decisions.
The Global Prosthetic Joint Infections Treatment Market study further imparts essential frameworks of the industry along with key development strategies and policies. It examines historic and present industry situations from 2019 to 2025, market demands, business strategies employed by Prosthetic Joint Infections Treatment market players and their approaches.
This report bifurcate the Prosthetic Joint Infections Treatment market based on the key players, Type, Applications, and Regions.
Key Players in Global Prosthetic Joint Infections Treatment Market : Cempra Inc, Motif Bio Plc, Nabriva Therapeutics AG, Telephus Medical LLC, TenNor Therapeutics Ltd
For in-depth understanding of industry, Prosthetic Joint Infections Treatment market study delivers pioneering landscape of market with assorted data attributes based on tables, graphs, and pie-charts. Data is principally derived from secondary sources such as magazines, internet, journals and press releases. Furthermore, all the retrieved information is authorized with the help of primary interviews and questionnaires.
Prosthetic Joint Infections Treatment Market : Type Segment Analysis : Fusidic acid, Lefamulin Acetate, MTF-101, TNP-2092
Prosthetic Joint Infections Treatment Market : Applications Segment Analysis : Hospital, Clinic
The Prosthetic Joint Infections Treatment report provides meticulous study of the key industry players to gain their business strategies, annual revenue, company profile and their contribution to the global Prosthetic Joint Infections Treatment market share. Moreover, it also emphasizes on significant key components of the Prosthetic Joint Infections Treatment industry including the supply chain scenario, industry standards, and import/export details.
Final part of the report exhibits positive and negative aspects of the market that influence decision making of industry professionals along with convoluted and profitable augmentations. The report covers a list of top traders, distributors, and suppliers of Prosthetic Joint Infections Treatment industry with research findings, conclusions, and appendix.
Several leading players of Prosthetic Joint Infections Treatment industry emerge from top leading regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, The Middle East and Africa.
Prominent Features of the Global Prosthetic Joint Infections Treatment Market 2019 Report:
• Telescopic Outlook: The Global Prosthetic Joint Infections Treatment Market 2019 report offers business overview, product overview, Prosthetic Joint Infections Treatment market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio and import/export details.
• Forecast Period: The report evaluates and provides the growth nature of the Prosthetic Joint Infections Treatment market for a period of 7 years.
• Focus on Proven Strategies: The Prosthetic Joint Infections Treatment Market report identifies various approaches and methods implemented and endorsed by the key players to make fundamental business decisions.
• Valuable Statistics: The report examines considerations such as production value, capacity in a statistical format that accurately reveals a comprehendible picture of the Prosthetic Joint Infections Treatment market.
• Readability: Foremost division of the Prosthetic Joint Infections Treatment market report includes graphical representation of data in the form of tables, graphs, and pie-charts that makes the report highly readable and easy to understand.
