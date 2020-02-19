Global Market
Command and Control Systems Market Growth and Top Key Players Analysis Report 2022
A subsidiary of the C4ISR market, the global command and control systems market is expected to register moderate growth rates within the forecast period spanning 2017-2022. Valued at US$ XX in 2017, the market is projected to reach a valuation worth US$ XX by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate amounting to XX% during the period 2017-2022.
Market Dynamics
Crunching of defence budgets in key market regions such as the USA and Europe have led the global command and control systems market into a downturn. However, contrary to the slowdown presented by the market’s global scenario, fast paced growth trends are to be expected in Japan, South Africa, India, China, and other emerging economies in the Eastern European and Asian regions.
The market is expected to recover globally in the latter half of the forecast period owing to an expected quantum shift in systems technology.
Post 2020, the market is expected to witness a significant boost because of the culmination of the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II family’s full production worldwide
This family of strike fighters make extensive use of command and control systems, and is thus, expected to promote better sales in the forthcoming years.
The market is also set to perform exceptionally well in the Asian economies, notably India and China. With India’s spiked defence budget and the constant threats she faces from neighbouring countries, new growth opportunities for the command and control systems market are under way. Also, growing domestic production and government granted incentives are among other factors set to enhance the market’s prospects in emergent markets, especially in the Asian and Middle-Eastern countries.
Geographical Analysis
Regionally, the market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East and Africa. Presently, the North American and European segments dominate the others in terms of total market share. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period, especially with the commissioning of the F35 Lightning II joint strike fighters in the region.
Key players
Key players in the global command and control systems market include Harris Corporation, General Atomics, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, BAE Systems, Elbit Systems, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon.
Asia-Pacific Small UAV Market Growth Rate, Opportunities and Market Forecast to 2022
There are a lot of geopolitical tensions amongst countries in the Asia-Pacific region.China was second on the list of the biggest military spenders in 2013. India is also on a buying spree for military hardware. There is arise of security concerns between the countries and also inside the countries in the Asia-Pacific region. In order to protect both the inside and borders of the country the demand for Small unmanned aerial vehicle will increase.As Asia Pacific has shown a trend to adopt technology more easily compared to other regions the Small unmanned aerial vehicle Market will witness high growth over the timeframe of 2014-2020.
Market Dynamics
Unmanned aerial vehicles are expected to become an integral part in the military system because of their use in border patrolling and surveillance. The growing demand of UAVs in civil and commercial application, increased procurement of military UVAs are expected to fuel the UAV market in the near future.Small UAV find their use in various fields apart from the military applications like thecivil and commercial field. Small UAVs are being used for anti-piracy operations, border patrolling, disaster relief operations, movie shooting and logistics.
However, the market growth of small unmanned aerial vehicles market will be dependent on how the countries define policies which ease the way for the commercial drone industry and reduce the market barriers to operate at varying degrees of autonomy.
Market Segmentation
The Asia Pacific Small UAV Market has been segmented
On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Single-Rotor VTOL Small UAV, Multi-Rotor VTOL Small UAV, Heavy Fixed-Wing Small UAV, Light Fixed-Wing Small UAV, Nano UAV and others
On the basis of the Propulsion Systems used, they are segmented into Hydrogen Cell Propulsion System, Hybrid Propulsion System, Solar Propulsion System and Lithium-Ion Battery Propulsion System
On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Military, Law Enforcement, Civil & Commercial.
On the basis of size, the market has been segmented into Micro, Mini, and Nano
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific holds 28% of the global market shares. The market in Asia-pacific can be geographically segmented into the regions of China, Australia, India, South Korea, Japan and the rest of Asia-Pacific. China dominates the Small UAV market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Key Players
Some of the key players in the Asia-Pacific Small UAV market are Lockheed Martin, Thales SA, Boeing Corporation and Airbus Group.
Business Jets Market Size, Share, Trends, Supply Demand Forecast 2017-2022
Businesses and corporate houses have been undergoing considerable growth and revival in recent times owing to the slow recovery of the global economy. This in turn urges companies to invest in resources that aid business persons to undertake business trips to various places and reach in the least time possible, i.e. in business jets. While business jets help in corporate travels, they are also a measure of the company’s success, and are thus seen as a valuable investment by many.
Valued at US$ XX in 2017, the global business jet market is anticipated to grow to a valuation worth US$ XX by the end of 2022, registering a CAGR of XX% over the period 2017-2022.
Technology
The emergence of additive manufacturing, i.e. laser sintering and industrial 3D printing, has significantly spurred the prospects for the market’s growth in the forthcoming years. With 3D printing, manufacturers can now design and create components one layer at a time using a computer-controlled interface.
Seeing how this technology helps suppliers in producing small micro-components of almost any shape/geometry, demand among end-users have reached an all-time high as it allows manufacturers to reduce the overall size of the aircrafts’ components.
Market Dynamics
The global business jet market is expected to register a healthy growth in revenue over the forecast period. This comes as a result of many factors, chief ones being the rise in the number of corporate businesses worldwide, newer manufacturing technologies, and the advent of new development programmes and financing techniques. While the aviation industry remains in a slowdown, the slow recovery of the global economy is expected to aid an increase in the number of business jets delivered globally. With growing demand and stiff competition comes better financing and interest options to the customers. Banks and financial institutions are targeting prospective customers through attractive financing terms and lowered interest rates.
Market Segmentation
The market is segmented into light business jets, mid-size business jets, and large business jets on the basis of aircraft type. Amongst these, the mid-size business jets emerged to be the dominant segment in terms of total market share. Owing to the increasing number of strategic business units under corporates and rising M&As among companies, the number of business corporations have increased worldwide, thus augmenting the need to transport business persons to various places in less time. This in turn ensures the retention of the mid-size segment’s dominance in the forthcoming years.
Regional Analysis
Geographically, the market is segregated into the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and EMEA (Europe, Middle-East, and Africa). The Americas dominated the global market in 2017 in terms of total units delivered. The Americas are also envisaged to be the largest market for business jets over the forecast period. This comes as a result of many present-day conditions, including the fact that the US alone has over 15,000 business jets including both piston-twin general aircrafts and fixed wing turbine jets.
Key players
Key players in the global business jet market include Airbus, Boeing, Gulfstream Aerospace, Bombardier,Embraer, Dassault Aviation, Beechcraft, Diamond Aircraft, Eclipse Aerospace, and Honda Aircraft.
Defence Sector in Iran Market Size, Share, Opportunities and Market Forecast to 2022
Iran is one of a few nations that is trying to achieve a totally self-sufficient armaments capability but still it depends on imports for most of its requirements. So, positive growth can be predicted for the Defence sector in Iran.The principal driving factor for Iran to push toward self-sufficiency is its fear of economic and technological isolation from a world.
Iran’s defencesector includes industries that are producing mini-submarines, small arms, missiles, multiple rocket launchers, vehicles, mortars, artillery, mines and ammunition and also providing aircraft servicing and manufacture. The main reason for the development and manufacture of advanced armaments in Iran is because ofthe absence of a well-developed industrial and research infrastructure and also lack of strong technical expertise.Hence Iran aims at overcoming this weakness by strengthening of Iran’s electronics industry which is the main pillar of the future defence industrial base.
Iran’s economy deteriorated in the aftermath of revolution, collapsing oil prices and wars for the greater state control over resources and responsibility for domestic services. The situation has been aggravated by the rise in population. Internal conflicts in Iran between protectionist advocates and free trade proponents have further deteriorated the development in the field of technology and infrastructure by being a hurdle to the funds for investment. Significant funding is being provided to the Arms imports in Iran till date.
Iranhas the indigenous capacity to produce lower technology weaponry. However,Iran is still import-dependent on countries like Russia, for advanced technology systems and their maintenance.Many of its products are actually reverse engineered and are of much lower quality than the competition. about the current effectiveness of conventional Iran military strength.
The Defence sector of Iran can be segmented into Vehicles, Fighter Aircraft, Infantry Weapons, Other Fixed Wing Aircraft, Submarines, Ships, Helicopters and Missile Systems.
There are many opportunities for the Global defence players in the Defence industry of Iran. Russia is the first to make use of that opportunity as it has lifted its weapons export ban on Iran. Russia is now going ahead with the sale of the S-300 Missile system to Iran. Companies belonging to other countries have a very good chance to capture market in the very promising Defence sector of Iran.
