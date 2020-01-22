MARKET REPORT
Commercial Laundry Machines Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2019 – 2027
“
Overview
Drivers and Restraints
Significant rise in the middle-class population who now has the capacity to purchase and spend money in different areas is considered as a major factor driving growth in the global commercial laundry machines market. Moreover, changing perception related to convenience, comfort, and wellness has further augmented growth in this market. Few other remarkable changes that are occurring globally including increasing working women and rapid urbanization has boosted growth in the commercial laundry machines market at the international level.
Global Commercial Laundry Machines Market: Regional Outlook
With respect to geographical reach, North America is expected to hold key share in the global commercial laundry machines market over the projected tenure. Increasing use of laundry machines in hotels, hospitals, and similar other places are the major factors contributing in the growth of North America commercial laundry machines market. Moreover, preference for giving clothes for laundry on regular basis has further benefitted the growth of commercial laundry machines in this region. Apart from high demand for commercial laundry machines in North America, Asia Pacific region is also showing indications of high demand for commercial laundry machines. Rising trends of tourism that has increasing check-in in hotels and motels are creating high growth opportunity in Asia Pacific commercial laundry machines market. in the coming years, Asia Pacific commercial laundry machines market is expected to growth significantly, thus, this growth will in turn, boost the demand in the global commercial laundry machines market globally.
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
The study is a source of reliable data on:
- Market segments and sub-segments
- Market trends and dynamics
- Supply and demand
- Market size
- Current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive landscape
- Technological breakthroughs
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The analysis of a market presented in our reports provides valuable insights for strategic planning for businesses to obtain competitive advantage. Included in our research reports are valuable projections to understand market share that key players might hold in the future.
The report includes SWOT analysis of key players, which shall be a crucial market intelligence for mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, or partnerships between market stakeholders. In addition, the report carries out robust groundwork for inclusion of market segmentation by type, application, and geography. This helps market stakeholders gauge the best bet to make investments in the Commercial Laundry Machines market over the Commercial Laundry Machines forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Questions Answered in the Commercial Laundry Machines Report
- How much will be overall revenue generation in the Commercial Laundry Machines market by the end of the forecast period?
- Which product segment is likely to gather maximum share by the end of the forecast period?
- Which region is likely to hold maximum revenue share by the end of the forecast period?
- What are winning strategies adopted by key stakeholders in the Commercial Laundry Machines market to consolidate their position?
- What are key developments witnessed in the Commercial Laundry Machines market?
“
MARKET REPORT
Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2026
The “Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.
Main Automation Contractor (MAC) market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands. Main Automation Contractor (MAC) market reports provides all data with easily digestible information to guide every businessman’s future innovation and move business forward.
The worldwide Main Automation Contractor (MAC) market is an enlarging field for top market players,
* ABB
* Yokogawa Electric
* Rockwell Automation
* Emerson Electric
* Schneider Electric
* Control Global
The information for each competitor includes:
* Company Profile
* Main Business Information
* SWOT Analysis
* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share
For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Main Automation Contractor (MAC) market in gloabal and china.
* Product Type I
* Product Type II
* Product Type III
For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.
* Oil & Gas
* Thermal Power Plant
* Manufacturing Industries
* Process Engineering
* Other
This Main Automation Contractor (MAC) report begins with a basic overview of the market. The analysis highlights the opportunity and Main Automation Contractor (MAC) industry trends that are impacted the market that is global. Players around various regions and analysis of each industry dimensions are covered under this report. The analysis also contains a crucial Main Automation Contractor (MAC) insight regarding the things which are driving and affecting the earnings of the market. The Main Automation Contractor (MAC) report comprises sections together side landscape which clarifies actions such as venture and acquisitions and mergers.
The Report offers SWOT examination and venture return investigation, and other aspects such as the principle locale, economic situations with benefit, generation, request, limit, supply, and market development rate and figure.
Quantifiable data:-
- Market Data Breakdown by Key Geography, Type & Application / End-User
- By type (past and forecast)
- Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Market-Specific Applications Sales and Growth Rates (Historical & Forecast)
- Main Automation Contractor (MAC) revenue and growth rate by the market (history and forecast)
- Main Automation Contractor (MAC) market size and growth rate, application and type (past and forecast)
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India
Research objectives and Reason to procure this report:-
- To study and analyze the global consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type, and application, history data from 2019, and forecast to 2025.
- To understand the structure of Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Market by identifying its various sub-segments.
- To better understand the industry leaders/manufacturers, by outlining and analyzing their sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the near future.
- To receive comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the market growth (opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions, mergers in the market.
- To strategically outline the key players in the market and extensively analyze their growth strategies.
Finally, the global Main Automation Contractor (MAC) market provides a total research decision and also sector feasibility of investment in new projects will be assessed. Main Automation Contractor (MAC) industry is a source of means and guidance for organizations and individuals interested in their market earnings.
MARKET REPORT
Global INK Additives Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 | with Top Key Players ALTANA (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Dow (US), Elementis plc (UK), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Huntsman International LLC. (US), Lawter, A Harima Chemicals
The market insights gained through this INK Additives Market research analysis report facilitates more defined understanding of the market landscape, issues that may interrupt in the future, and ways to position definite brand excellently. This INK Additives Market report has been prepared by considering several fragments of the present and upcoming market scenario. It consists of most-detailed market segmentation, thorough analysis of major market players, trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, and insights about new geographical markets. The market insights covered in INK Additives Market report simplifies managing marketing of goods and services effectively.
The analysis and estimations conducted via this INK Additives Market report help to get an idea about the product launches, future products, joint ventures, marketing strategy, developments, mergers and acquisitions and effect of the same on sales, marketing, promotions, revenue, import, export, and CAGR values. This INK Additives Market report assists in determining and optimizing each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. This INK Additives Market report is a wonderful guide for an actionable ideas, enhanced decision-making and better business strategies. The insights provided in this INK Additives Market research report are based upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can rely confidently.
Global INK Additives Market By Type (Rheology Modifiers, Slip/Rub Materials, Defoamers, Dispersants); Technology (Water-based, Solvent-Based, UV-Cured); Process (Flexographic, Lithographic, Gravure, Digital); Application (Packaging, Publishing, Commercial Printing), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Analysis:
Global INK Additives Market to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 677.52 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 993.40 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the Increasing demand for biodegradable and renewable products.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in ink additives market are
• ALTANA (Germany),
• BASF SE (Germany),
• Dow (US),
• Elementis plc (UK),
• Evonik Industries AG (Germany),
• Huntsman International LLC. (US),
• Lawter,
• A Harima Chemicals, Inc.,
• Shamrock,
• MÜNZING Corporation,
• Solvay (Europe),
• Keim Additec Surface GmbH (Germany),
• ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V. (Germany),
• Croda International Plc (UK),
• Honeywell International Inc (US),
• Dorf Ketal,
• PolyOne Corporation,
• Uflex Limited,
• DAIHANINK Co.,
• Royal Dutch Printing Ink Factories Van Son,
• epple,
• Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA and among.
Market Definition:
Ink additives are the chemical substances used in small quantities in printing ink coatings. Printing ink coatings are the formulated coatings that are made from waterborne or solvent borne technologies. There is a growing demand for ink additives in packaging, publishing and commercial printing industries which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.
Market Drivers:
• Development of multipurpose additives, act as a driver to the market.
• Rising demand for biodegradable and renewable products, act as a driver to the market.
Market Restraints:
• Stringent regulatory standards by governments, this significant act as restraints to the market.
• Shift from print to digital media, this significant act as restraints to the market.
Key Developments in the Market:
• In January 2019, Evonik Industries announced to acquired Structured Polymers Inc., it is a start-up firm for 3D printing materials. The acquisition of Structured Polymers’ technology was undertaken to complement the company’s activities with the high-performance polymers for additive manufacturing.
• In March 2018, Solvay SA introduced a new range of products to meet customers’ need in creating binder, color, and performance systems. The new products provide benefits such as better film performance, stain and water resistance, and improvement in the development of environmentally friendly formulations for architectural paints, industrial coatings, adhesives, and printing inks.
Segmentation:
By Type
• Rheology Modifiers
• Slip/Rub Materials
• Defoamers
• Dispersants
By Technology
• Water-based
• Solvent-Based
• UV-Cured
By Process
• Flexographic
• Lithographic
• Gravure
• Digital
By Application
• Packaging
• Publishing
• Commercial Printing
By Geography
• North America
• South America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
Competitive Analysis: Global INK Additives Market
Global ink additives market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ink additives market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Insights in the report:
• Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
• Key market players involved in this industry
• Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
• Competitive analysis of the key players involved
ENERGY
Consumer Drones Market | Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027
A Consumer Drone is also known as a hobby or personal drone. It is a type of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) which is either remotely controlled or can be operated autonomously from the ground. Earlier the use of drones was only limited to its traditional application area which included military, where the consumer drones were used initially for anti-aircraft target practice and then as weapons platforms. Nowadays, consumer drones are also used in a wide array of activities including search and rescue, surveillance, weather monitoring, traffic monitoring, geographical mapping, firefighting, agriculture along with delivery services.
The improvement in the drone technology, increasing adoption of drones for aerial imaging and introduction of drones at a lower price are some of the key factors aiding the growth of the global consumer drones market. However, the major factors which are hindering the growth of the global consumer drone market are government rules and regulations such as height limit and restrictions over flying near airports, defense sector etc.
Also, key consumer drones market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, a key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are 3D Robotics, Guangzhou Walkera Technology CO., LTD, Hobbico, Inc., YUNEEC, Horizon Hobby, Parrot Drones SAS., EHang, Inc., and Delair Tech among others.
Reasons to Buy the Report:
- Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.
- Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.
- Understand where the market opportunities lies.
- Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.
- Pick up on the leading market players within the market.
- Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.
