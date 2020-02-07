Commercial Sauna Equipment Market Research Report Analysis 2019-2025

Musculoskeletal Pains Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Musculoskeletal Pains industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Musculoskeletal Pains manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Musculoskeletal Pains market covering all important parameters.

Trends and Prospects

Research and development activities by several musculoskeletal pains market players to find drugs that can be used to treat musculoskeletal pains is the primary driver of the market. For instance, one of the major players Nordic Bioscience A.s in collaboration with Novaratis AG has developed the drug by the name calcitonin. Currently, the drug is under clinical trial phase three and is predicted to be highly beneficial for the treatment of musculoskeletal pains and thereby boost the market. Hydrocodone bitartrate, bupivacaine transdermal, prednisone, and clibranopadol are some of the other under train drugs. However, side effects such as nausea liver and kidney damage, acid-peptic disorders, and irritation of gastric tract associated with these drugs are restraining the market expansion.

Global Musculoskeletal Pains Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the report segments the global musculoskeletal pains market into the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. Currently, North America contributes to the maximum demand due to robust healthcare infrastructure in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. However, Asia Pacific is expected to rise at the strongest CAGR during the forecast period due to the presence of vast population and improving healthcare facilities in several emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan.

Apart from Novasratis AG and Nordic Bioscience mentioned above, some of the other major market players in global musculoskeletal pains market are DURECT Corporation, Zogenix, Inc., Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Limited, Chelsea Therapeutics, Inc., TransPharma Medical, Ltd. and Purdue Pharma L.P.

