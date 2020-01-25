MARKET REPORT
Compaction Machines Market 2019 High Demands, Trends Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Strategies, Geographical Analysis and Forecast Till 2028
In 2029, the Compaction Machines market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Compaction Machines market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Compaction Machines market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
In the Compaction Machines market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).
Global Compaction Machines market report on the basis of market players
The report examines each Compaction Machines market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Compaction Machines market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including
follows:
- Heavy compaction machines
- Heavy tandem roller
- 5-8 Tonne
- 8-11 Tonne
- > 11 Tonne
- Single drum roller
- 3-5 Tonne
- 5-8 Tonne
- 8-12 Tonne
- 12-15 Tonne
- > 15 Tonne
- Pneumatic roller
- Heavy tandem roller
- Light compaction machines
- Hand operated machines
- Rammer
- Vibratory plates (forward)
- Vibratory plates ( reverse)
- Walk behind roller
- Light tandem roller
- < 1.8 Tonne
- 8-3 Tonne
- 3-5 Tonne
- Trench roller
- Hand operated machines
The next section of the report analyses the market on the basis of region and presents the projection in terms of value for the forecast period. The global compaction machine market report covers the following regions:
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- U.K
- Spain
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Israel
- Turkey
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
When developing the market forecast, the starting point involves sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast as to how the market is anticipated to take shape during the forecast period. For this, FMI referred to several subject matter experts involved in the road construction and compaction machinery domain. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome based on different analysis based on the supply side, demand side and the dynamics of the market, such as regulation, trends and infrastructure scenario globally. Quantification of data has been considered along with the provisions of the qualitative and quantitative insights collected directly from the market through discussions with regional managers, suppliers, manufacturers, sales person and subject matter experts. Primary research had a major contribution in the analysis of the market for the forecast period.
We have also taken into consideration the year-on-year growth based on historical trend analysis, in order to understand predictability of the market and to identify right opportunities in the global compaction machines market.
As previously highlighted, the global compaction machine market is split into two major segments, namely by product type and by region. Both these segments have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth.
The absolute dollar opportunity provided in the report is critical and is expected to help in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve from a sales perspective in the compaction machines market.
FMI has developed the market attractiveness index for two major segments, namely, product and region. This index helps in identifying the real opportunities in the market.
In the final section of the report, the global compaction machines market landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the global compaction machines product portfolio. Their key developments and strategies have also been included wherever possible. Key market participants covered in the report are Volvo Construction Equipment – Volvo CE, Caterpillar Inc., Terex Corporation, BOMAG GmbH, Wacker Neuson SE, XCMG Co. Ltd, Zoomlion Heavy Industries Science and Technology Co Ltd, Atlas Copco, Wirtgen Group and Sany Heavy Industries Co Ltd.
The Compaction Machines market report answers the following queries:
- Why the demand for segment increasing in region?
- At what rate the Compaction Machines market is growing?
- What factors drive the growth of the global Compaction Machines market?
- Which market players currently dominate the global Compaction Machines market?
- What is the consumption trend of the Compaction Machines in region?
The Compaction Machines market report provides the below-mentioned information:
- Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Compaction Machines in these regions.
- Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Compaction Machines market.
- Scrutinized data of the Compaction Machines on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.
- Critical analysis of every Compaction Machines market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.
- Trends influencing the Compaction Machines market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.
Research Methodology of Compaction Machines Market Report
The global Compaction Machines market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Compaction Machines market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Compaction Machines market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.
