Composite Cardboard Tubes Market to be at Forefront by 2017 – 2026
Packaging industry has taken a new turn in the recent years. Apart from protection and product preservation, more emphasis is given on product communication, branding and many such functions that focus on product visibility. Composite cardboard tubes are one such packaging type that play a vital role in enhancing the appeal and image of a particular product for the customer, simultaneously providing protection and augmenting shelf presence. Composite cardboard tubes are usually used for packaging of premium and promotional items.
They are a highly adaptable packaging form as they use comparatively less material than cardboard boxes of similar specifications. In addition, composite cardboard tubes are robust, tough to crush and are characterized by their shape retaining property. Owing to these aspects they are highly preferred for logistics.
According to the recent research carried out by XploreMR, demand for composite cardboard tubes is expected to rise at a value CAGR of 5.7% throughout the period of forecast, 2017-2026. Increasing focus on product promotion and branding is expected to play a major role in the growth in demand of composite cardboard tubes across regions.
The overall demand for composite cardboard tubes is increasing at a steady pace across the globe. However, this type of packaging is expected to witness high demand for Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region in the due course. Emerging economies in this region are marked with increasing number of end user companies that use composite cardboard tubes.
Moreover, transit operations are increasing in this region, APEJ being the first preference for several companies. This region is being tapped by many players that deal with pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and food and beverages, thus positively influencing the overall packaging industry in the region. In addition, the growing demand for efficient yet attractive packaging style is expected to push the sales of composite cardboard tubes in countries such as China and India.
As per research, the demand and sale of composite cardboard tubes in China is higher than other counties, followed by India. The total sale of composite cardboard tubes in APEJ is anticipated to reach a value a little over US$ 800 Mn by the end of the forecast period (2026).
Corrugated Boards to be the Consumers’ First Choice for Packaging Purposes
Corrugated boards are gaining high traction in the packaging world since recent past. They are cost effective packaging solutions and do not require high cost manufacturing tools and equipment. Additionally, they are easy to recycle. The demand for corrugated boards is increasing at a stellar pace and is expected to continue with this trend in the coming years.
The main reason for their increasing demand and adoption is the cushioning they provide to the product thus ensuring safety during transportation, handling and shipping. Depending on the product type and specifications, corrugated boards differ in thickness and also are available in varying sizes. Few other aspects that are supporting the increasing demand of corrugated boards include light weight, ease and convenience, sustainability and better printing capabilities.
Use of Composite Cardboard Tubes to Grow in the Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry
Food and beverages have shown potential use of composite cardboard tubes. However, their use in the cosmetic and personal care industry is also rising at a higher pace. Several cosmetic products and personal care products such as creams, ointments, oils etc., require efficient packaging and safety from temperatures. Composite cardboard tubes offer higher resistance to heat and moderate resistance to pressure, which has been driving the adoption of composite cardboard tubes in this industry.
Ring Pull Style Lid Type to Favour the Growth of the Global Market
With respect to different lid types, ring pull style has gained high popularity owing to ease in handling and lid opening. Even though the sales revenue generated by this type of lid assembly is relatively less, its growth rate is expected to steam up in the years to follow. This type of lid assembly is largely used in food and beverages.
The research report provides analysis on key companies involved in composite cardboard tubes manufacturing. To name a few, major companies such as Ace Paper Tube Corp, Smurfit Kappa Group, Valk Industries, CBT Packaging Ltd., and Visican Ltd., are profiled in this research report.
Global Nursery Planters and Pots Market – Segmented By Application, Type, Product – Growth, Trends & Forecast (2019 – 2024)
The Global Nursery Planters and Pots Market Outlook Report is a comprehensive study of the Nursery Planters and Pots industry and its future prospects..
The Global Nursery Planters and Pots Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Nursery Planters and Pots market is the definitive study of the global Nursery Planters and Pots industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.
The Nursery Planters and Pots industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.
List of key players profiled in the report:
NSI
Anderson Pots
Kunal Garden
Sinorgan SA
Longji Plastic
Henry Molded Products
Nieuwkoop Europe
ELHO
McConkey
HC Companies
Shengerda Plastic
JainPlastopack
Elay Plastic
If you are planning to invest into new products or trying to understand this growing market, this report is your starting point.
Depending on Applications the Nursery Planters and Pots market is segregated as following:
Nurseries
Greenhouse
By Product, the market is Nursery Planters and Pots segmented as following:
Nursery Bed Planters
Nursery Planter Pots
The Nursery Planters and Pots market research report provides a concise and clear overview of this complex and often dynamic industry. The report dives into the trends in the specialty Nursery Planters and Pots industry by looking at the market from a regional perspective, application perspective, and materials point of view. As a market with significant growth potential, we look not only at the market today, but also at how it will develop over the next three years and the trends and developments that will drive growth.
Nursery Planters and Pots Market Overview:
- A 100+ page detailed analysis document, with insightful tables, figures and charts
- Understand the impact of Raw Materials, with precise needs
- Detailed profiles of the Top companies with their market share in each segment
- Report includes: market analysis, main users & suppliers, top selling products and 2023 forecasts
Why Buy This Nursery Planters and Pots Market Report?
Get accurate data and strategic insights on the worldwide Nursery Planters and Pots market & key players.
What is the market share and respective growth rate between the various application segments? Between developed and emerging economic regions?
Apprehend the magnitude of latest manufacturing trends (future trends, upcoming technologies etc).
As global capacity for and production in Nursery Planters and Pots market to increase, which geographic regions will have the largest volume and highest growth rates for Nursery Planters and Pots consumption?
For investors & private equity firms: identify the best companies to invest in.
Smoke Detectors Market Size by Type, Product, Application & Market Opportunities 2019-2024
Smoke Detectors Market report offers detailed analysis and a five-year forecast for the global Smoke Detectors industry. Smoke Detectors market report delivers the insights which will shape your strategic planning as you estimate geographic, product or service expansion within the Smoke Detectors industry.. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Smoke Detectors Market.
List of key players profiled in the report:
Siemens
Notifier/Honeywell
Pansonic
Edwards
Simplex
Horing Lih
Geze
Tyco
Kidde
Radionics
On the basis of Application of Smoke Detectors Market can be split into:
Commercial
Home
On the basis of Application of Smoke Detectors Market can be split into:
Photoelectric Smoke Detector
Ionisation Smoke Detector
Others
The report analyses the Smoke Detectors Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
Region Segmentation of Smoke Detectors Market
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Smoke Detectors market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Smoke Detectors market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.
Scope of the Smoke Detectors Market Report
Smoke Detectors Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
Smoke Detectors Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Analysis By Type:
Regional Analysis – Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024
Smoke Detectors Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Smoke Detectors Market Analysis By Type
Report Highlights
Competitive Landscape: Company Share Analysis
Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.
Market Trends
Porter Five Forces Analysis.
SWOT Analysis.
Company Analysis –
Market Insights of Non Destructive Testing Services Market by Top Key Players, Size, Drivers & Market Dynamics Forces 2024
The Global Non Destructive Testing Services Market Outlook Report is a comprehensive study of the Non Destructive Testing Services industry and its future prospects.. The Non Destructive Testing Services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over XX% during the period 2019−2024.
The global Non Destructive Testing Services market has been subjected to several regulatory compliances and crucial coding terminology over the years. Adherence to regulatory standards remains crucial for vendors.
The study considers the present scenario of the Non Destructive Testing Services market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. This research report on the Non Destructive Testing Services market covers sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.
The competitive environment in the Non Destructive Testing Services market is intensifying. The market currently witnesses the presence of several major as well as other prominent vendors, contributing toward the market growth. However, the market is observing an influx of local vendors entering the market.
The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the Non Destructive Testing Services industry.
List of key players profiled in the report:
PMP
Mitchell Laboratories
Jan-Kens Enameling Co
MISTRAS Group
Element
AMP
Aviation Repair Solution
Triumphgroup (Embee Division)
Acuren
The market study includes insights on segmentation by product type
Ultrasonic Testing
Radiography Testing
Magnetic Particle Testing
Liquid Penetrant Testing
On the basis of Application of Non Destructive Testing Services Market can be split into:
Aircraft Industry
Space Industry
Vendors can consider targeting key regions such as APAC, North America, and Europe to gather maximum customer attention. Countries in the APAC region such as China, India, and Japan among others are expected to display significant growth prospects in the future due to high economic growth forecasts along with huge population statistics leading to high consumption of goods and products.
Non Destructive Testing Services Market segmentation by region:
- APAC
- EMEA
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
The changing regulatory compliance scenario and the growing purchasing power among consumers are likely to promise well for the North America market. New product development and technological advancements remain key for competitors to capitalize upon in the Non Destructive Testing Services industry across the globe.
Key Market Insights:
The report provides the following insights into the Non Destructive Testing Services market for the forecast period 2019–2024.
- Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the Non Destructive Testing Services market for the forecast period 2019–2024.
- Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the Non Destructive Testing Services market.
- Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
- Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.
- Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the Non Destructive Testing Services market.
