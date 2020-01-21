Comprehensive Report on Smart Fleet Management Market Size, Analysis, Growth Overview, and Forecast Report 2027

The “Global Smart Fleet Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart fleet management market with detailed market segmentation by mode of transportation, connectivity, application, and geography.

Smart fleet solutions are utilized to simplify the creation of effective maintenance plans in the automotive industry. These solutions incorporate AI, IoT, and data analytics to enhance vehicle budget, driver management, fuel management, and vehicle telematics of aircraft & marine. It integrates commercial, technical, or operational requirements and restrictions. The solutions enable real-time fleet status and fleet data access to the fleet managers to enhance performance and increase driver productivity.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Cisco Systems, Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, IBM Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG,, Robert Bosch GmBH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Harman International Industries, Inc.), Siemens AG, Trimble Navigation Ltd.,, Verizon Communications, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

The global smart fleet management market is segmented on the basis of mode of transportation, connectivity, and application. Based on mode of transportation, the market is segmented as roadways, marine, railways, and airways. On the basis of the connectivity, the market is segmented as short range communication, long range communication, and cloud. The market on the basis of the application is classified as tracking, optimization, ADAS, and remote diagnostics

Following key questions are answered through this report:

What are the restraining factors in front of the businesses?

Which factors are driving the market growth?

What are the recent trends in the global market?

What are the global opportunities for getting new clients rapidly?

What are the key regions for expanding the market globally?

What are the threats and challenges in front of the businesses?

Who are the key players in the global Smart Fleet Management Market?

This report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive scenario of the Global Smart Fleet Management market. The report includes massive data relating to the recent product and technological developments observed in the market, complete with an analysis of the impact of these advancements on the market’s future development. The research report analyzes the global Smart Fleet Management market in a detailed manner by explaining the key aspects of the market that are expected to have a quantifiable influence on its developmental prospects over the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Smart Fleet Management Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Porters Five Force Analysis

6 Global Smart Fleet Management Market Segmentation

7 Market Effect Factors Analysis

8 Competition by Manufacturers

