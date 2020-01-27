Compressive Study on Burial Insurance Market By Top Key Players Gerber Life, Foresters, Allianz Life, AIG, American National, Assurity, Transamerica, Americo, Baltimore Life, AAA, State Farm, PIB Holding, Sagicor Life, Mutual Of Omaha

Burial insurance is a type of life insurance used to pay for funeral services and merchandise costs after a death. The policy can be bought online or by telephone without waiting for an insurance-company doctor exam. In fact, burial insurance does not require a medical exam at all. Applicants are asked about age, smoking history and whether they have serious conditions. For some policies, acceptance is guaranteed. Others require a two-year premium-paying period before collection is possible and only provide coverage to 100 years of age.

The global Burial Insurance market is valued at xx million USD in 2020 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Burial insurance and final expense insurance policies are typically whole life insurance policies with low death benefits and limited underwriting. Though these policies may be referred to as burial insurance, final expense insurance or funeral insurance, these are just the different names used to market the policies. Burial insurance is primarily designed for seniors that want to make sure their family has money to cover the costs of a funeral or pay off a debt when they pass away.

Companies Profiled in this report includes;

Gerber Life

Foresters

Allianz Life

AIG

American National

Assurity

Transamerica

Americo

Baltimore Life

AAA

State Farm

PIB Holding

Sagicor Life

Mutual Of Omaha

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report's authors in the study. As leading companies take efforts to maintain their dominance in the global Burial Insurance market, the right way to do so is by adopting new technologies and strategies. The report highlights major technological developments and changing trends adopted by key companies over a period of time.

