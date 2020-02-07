Compressor Rental Market Growth of to Remain Sluggish During2017 – 2025

Compressor Rental Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Compressor Rental is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Compressor Rental in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=665&source=atm

Compressor Rental Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

segmentation. The leading market players are analyzed in terms of their market shares, product portfolios, and business strategies.

Global Compressor Rental Market: Drivers and Restraints

With the development of designs of compressors, more efficiency has been attained so as to meet the demands of various end-users. Some of the compressors being portable, are extensively used in industrial and domestic activities, benefitting the growth of the global compressor rental market. Technological advancement in the field of compressors is expected to boost the adoption rate of compressors. One example is that of air compressors. Traditional air compressors are run at full speed, and have to be stopped when they reach the right pressure. Then, the compressed air is stored to allow pressure hysteresis. As this is a wasteful practice, technological upgrades in air compressors have been carried out to control speed, thereby saving energy, and contributing toward market growth. Air compressors facilitate transfer of air in several industries such as chemical plants, oil extraction, food and beverage, automobiles, and transport. This is expected to expand the global compressor rental market.

On the other hand, factors such as high maintenance costs and the contamination of air caused by oil lubrication are expected to limit growth. Also, oil-free compressors can be noisy, and thus can restrict demand for them.

Global Compressor Rental Market: Key Segments

The compressor rental market can be segmented based on end user, technology, types, and geography. On the basis of their design and function, compressors can be divided into centrifugal compressors and positive displacement compressors. In terms of end user, the market for compressor rentals was dominated by the construction segment. The construction segment gained prominence because the execution of construction and building activities such as blasting, piling, spraying, and operating pneumatic tools require portable air compressors.

Oil-free air compressors have been growing popular recently as they supply non-contaminated air. The portable air compressors, on account of the convenience they offer, are high in demand in off-site operations. The key end-user segments for air compressors can be industrial, commercial, and residential. Industrial air compressors are similar to commercial air compressors; only they are more powerful and bigger in size and volume. Commercial level air compressors are not very portable when compared to residential ones, but they are certainly more powerful. They can run for a long time without a refill. On the residential level, air compressors are used to spray paint, fill air in balloons, balls, and tires. These functions are generally conducted with electric air compressors, which are ideal for domestic purposes. As the demand for air compressors in all these sectors increases, the compressor rental market is slated to present significant opportunities.

Global Compressor Rental Market: Regional Outlook

According to geography, the key segments can be Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and EMEA. The region of Asia Pacific has been exhibiting substantial growth, thanks to the presence of a number of capital-intensive companies that are inclined towards renting compressors instead of buying them. Large- scale construction projects in the countries of Asia Pacific, such as China, Thailand, and India, will further fuel compressor rental market growth.

Global Compressor Rental Market: Vendor Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the global compressor rental market include Caterpillar Inc., Ingersoll Rand, Atlas Copco, Aggreko plc, and United Rentals, Inc. One key development in the competitive landscape is the launch of new GA VSD+ oil-injected, compact, rotary screw compressors by Atlas Copco in 2013. These air compressors are designed to cut energy consumption to half the amount required by traditional compressors of similar type. The leading companies in the global compressor rental market have been emphasizing on better product offerings through increased investments in R&D activities.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=665&source=atm

Reasons to Purchase this Compressor Rental Market Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=665&source=atm

The Compressor Rental Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Compressor Rental Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Compressor Rental Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Compressor Rental Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Compressor Rental Market Size

2.1.1 Global Compressor Rental Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Compressor Rental Production 2014-2025

2.2 Compressor Rental Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Compressor Rental Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Compressor Rental Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Compressor Rental Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Compressor Rental Market

2.4 Key Trends for Compressor Rental Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Compressor Rental Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Compressor Rental Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Compressor Rental Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Compressor Rental Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Compressor Rental Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Compressor Rental Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Compressor Rental Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….