Computer-Aided Manufacturing Market Conveying Valuable Data By 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Computer-Aided Manufacturing Market is accounted for $1.98 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.49 Billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the factors such as rising industrial and robotic automation and growing usage of cloud technologies and increasing use in packaging machinery will influence the market growth. However, high cost of operations and setup may hamper the market growth.

Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) commonly refers to the use of numerical control (NC) computer software applications to create detailed instructions (G-code) that drive computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools for manufacturing parts. CAM reduces waste and energy for enhanced manufacturing and production efficiency via increased production speeds, raw material consistency and more precise tooling accuracy.

By Organization Size, the Cloud segment is expected to have a significant growth during the forecast period, as it is offers enhanced speed and scalability. Cloud computing has benefited many enterprises by reducing costs and enabling a focus on core business competence, rather than IT and infrastructure issues. By geography, Asia Pacific held the largest market share due to growing adoption of cloud CAM solutions and rising penetration of IoT in the manufacturing sector.

Some of the key players profiled in the Computer-Aided Manufacturing Market include Autodesk, Dassault Systèmes, HCL, PTC,,Hexagon, CNC Software,Open Mind Technologies, BobCAD-CAM,Siemens, Solidcam, NTT Data Engineering Systems Corporation,3D Systems, ZWSOFT, MecSoft and SmartCAMcnc

Components Covered:

• Services

• Solution

Deployment Types Covered:

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

End Users Covered:

• Aerospace and Defense

• High-Tech

• Automotive

• Medical Devices and Components

• Industrial Equipment

• Energy and Utilities

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

