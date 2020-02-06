Global Market
Concrete Construction Materials Market- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
the Global Concrete Construction Materials Market report focuses on the information related to the several market segmentations, geographical segmentation, market dynamics, market growth factors, and a complete study of the competitive overview of this market. In addition, the Market research report covers a detailed study of company profiles, which are implementing several strategies to gain their status in the global market. However, the company profiling of the top vendors comprises their market size, product consumption, new product launches, and deep information about the strategies they implement.
Key Players Dominating This Market are:
- IHI
- BASF
- Alumasc
- DuPont
- Amvic Systems
- Forbo
- Bauder
- Kingspan
- LafargeHolcim
- PPG Industries
The research scope provides comprehensive market size, and other in-depth market information details such as, market growth supporting factors, restraining factors, trends, opportunities, market risk factors, market competition, product and services advancements and launches, product/services related regulations overview, and recent developments for the mentioned forecast period. In addition, the report provides key examination of market players operating in the specific market and analysis and outcomes related with the target market for more than 20 countries.
The Concrete Construction Materials Market is Segmented as:
-
By Type (Cement, Fine Aggregate, Coarse Aggregate, and Chemical Admixtures),
-
By Application (Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, and Industrial Construction)
-
By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Why to Choose This Report:
- Complete in-depth analysis on market dynamic powers, market status and competitive situation is offered in this report which helps one to gain facts of the industry in detailed way.
- The ten-year forecast report shows; how the market is expected to grow in the near imminent.
- All strong Concrete Construction Materials Industry verticals are presented in this study like Product Type, Applications and Geographical Regions.
- Forecast Concrete Construction Materials Industry trends will present the market drivers, constraints and growth opportunities.
- Wide-ranging market dynamics will facilitate key insights for informed decision making.
Abrasives Market Global Industry Analysis, Competitive Insight and Key Drivers; Research Report 2019: 2024 | Buffing, Honing, Drilling, Grinding
Abrasives Market: Summary
The Global Abrasives Market is estimated to reach USD 45.1 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.42 %, Predicts Forencis Research (FSR).
Abrasives are referred to as the quality of material, usually, a mineral which is utilized to shape or finish work pieces through polishing and rubbing. They are extensively used in a wide range of industries, technologies and domestic applications in the process such as cutting, drilling, honing, lapping, buffing, sharpening, amongst others. Hardness is one of the important properties required in abrasives materials and hardness should be greater than the substance of material that is been worked. Additionally, toughness (or rigidity), grain shape & size, the character of fracture, and purity are some of the other properties of abrasives taken into consideration.
Abrasives Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Rise in Construction Industry
Abrasives are being used in the construction of bridges and buildings where metalworking applications such as wed preparation or smoothing of welding seams. Additionally, abrasives in construction buildings are used in floor, ramps, steps, and stairways which are subject to slipping hazards. Likewise, many materials used in constructions are been shaped by mechanical methods and abrasive methods such as grinding, lapping, polishing, and amongst others. The construction industry is expected to bloom during the forecast period owing to factors such as a rise in disposable income, increasing urbanization, self-reliant construction culture, and amongst others. Thus, growth in the construction industry is expected to boost product market growth during the forecasted period.
Increase in adoption for Digitalization
Digital transformation has continued impacting the organization and is expected to rise in the coming years. Increasing investment, initiatives of the executives, IoT, and artificial intelligence and amongst others are some of the factors expected to boost the demand for digitalization. Abrasives are used in the manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCB) which are key elements in any electronic device like computers, laptops, routers, and others. Electronic devices used for digitalization are manufactured with the help of abrasives. Thus, increasing adoption for digitalization is expected to surge the growth of the abrasive market.
Market Restraints:
Stringent Regulations
Abrasives are widely used in various industries such as construction, automotive, electronics & electrical, manufacturing, and others. During the process of manufacturing, some types of emissions are likely to results such as chlorides and volatile organic compounds. These emissions may be harmful to humans. Some government bodies such as Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and others have imposed regulations during the manufacturing and use of abrasive products. For instance, the European Standard, EN 13743 stats the safety requirements for coated abrasive products which help to reduce or removal of hazards resulting from the design and application of the coated abrasive products and clamping devices. However, stringent regulations imposed by the government may hinder the growth of the abrasive market.
Abrasives Market: Key Segments
- Key Abrasives Market Segments by Type:Bonded, Coasted, Super, and Others
- Key Segments by Material: Natural andSynthetic
- Key Abrasives Market Segment by Application: Buffing, Honing, Drilling, Grinding, andOthers
- Key Segments by End Users: Automotive, Manufacturing, Construction, Electronics & Electrical, and others
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, andSouth America, with individual country-level analysis
Abrasives Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Abrasives Market, by Type
- Bonded
- Coated
- Super
- Others
Abrasives Market, by Material
- Natural
- Synthetic
Abrasives Market, by Application
- Buffing
- Honing
- Drilling
- Grinding
- Others
Abrasives Market, by End User
- Automotive
- Manufacturing
- Electronics & Electrical
- Construction
- Others
Abrasives Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America | Global Flooring Market 2019 – Key Stakeholders, Subcomponent Manufacturer, Industry Association 2024, Says FSR
Flooring Market: Summary
The Global Flooring Market is estimated to reach USD 343.6 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5.2%, Predicts Forencis Research (FSR).Flooring represents an important part of any infrastructure. It can be termed as the covering over the floor, which provides cleaner, smoother, and durable surface. Flooring not only impart protection to the surface through covering, but can also give better aesthetic appeal of the room or the area of use. Various types of flooring can be done over a surface depending upon the purposes such as wood flooring, vinyl flooring, stone and marble flooring, tile flooring, asphalt flooring, and mud flooring Due to various advantages and wide range of flooring available, it is extensively used in residential, commercial and industrial sector.
Flooring Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Ongoing Construction Activities Across Residential and Non Residential Sector
The flooring market is mainly driven in past few years owing to the rising count of the construction projects for development and boosting the infrastructural growth across both developing and developed economies. As per the report published by Oxford Economics, the global construction volume is likely to grow by 85% at the end of the year 2030. Globally, with the rising need for better and more sustainable infrastructure, there exist the higher requirement for the new construction, which gives further opportunities for new construction projects. Also, the continuous renovation and refurbishment activities by the potential customers is also expected to increase the demand for flooring during forecast period.
Growing Global Population, Rise in Per Capita Income Along with Betterment in Living Standard
With the growing global population at the alarming rate, the demand for construction is on peak. The growing population worldwide in combination with the rise in disposable income of the potential customer is fueling the demand for flooring uphill. To drag this further, the increase in the standard of living owing to high per capita income, has created higher demand for different types of flooring. Also, increasing migration of the population from the rural and sub-urban areas to the urban regions has also created higher demand for more residential apartments in the urban areas, which is expected to push the demand for flooring.
Market Restraints:
High Raw Material Prices
The growth of the global flooring market is mainly hampered by the high prices of the raw materials. With the volatile raw material cost, higher pressure is exhibited in the tariffs and margins for flooring materials and ultimately impacts the market demand. Also, the hike in the polymer cost along with the oil prices affects the manufacturers along with the suppliers, leading to the cost increase on the year on year basis.
Flooring Market: Key Segments
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global flooring market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by tactful feedbacks.
- On the basis of type, the market is segmented into: Tiles Flooring, Wood and Laminate Flooring, Mosaic Flooring, Stone Flooring, Carpet Flooring, andOthers
- By application, the market is segmented into: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, andOthers
- On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, andSouth America with individual country-level analysis.
Flooring Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Flooring Market, by Type
- Tiles Flooring
- Wood and Laminate Flooring
- Mosaic Flooring
- Stone Flooring
- Carpet Flooring
- Others
Flooring Market, by Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Others
Flooring Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Schneider Electric SE KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, General Electric Company | Global Flow Meters Market to Reach USD 8.4 Billion by 2024, Says FSR
Flow Meters Market: Summary
The Global Flow Meters Market is estimated to reach USD 8.4 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.2 %. Measurement of flow of liquids or gases plays a pivotal role in the industrial plants or facilities, as it is directly linked efficient functioning of industrial processes. To carry out flow measurements, flow meters are generally used. Flow meters can be referred to the devices, which act as an integral tool for measuring the flow of the liquid or gases in an open or closed duct. Alternatively, flow meters are also known as flow gauge, flow sensor, flow indicator, and liquid meter. Flow meters provide accurate flow measurement for any individual flow measuring application. Broad range of flowmeters are used in various industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, and food & beverage among others.
Flow Meters Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Growing Demand of Flow Meters from End-Use Industries
The demand for flow meters across end-use industries is growing at a significant pace, which is expected to boost the market during the forecast period. In oil and gas sector, the demand for flow meters is rising owing to the higher demand for oil & gas production worldwide. Also, higher ability to offer more accurate flow measurement under various temperature range is promoting its rapid adoption in oil and gas sector. Increasing focus towards reducing the overall costs, carbon footprint with overall process optimization are some of the factors responsible for the demand of flow meters across food & beverage, chemicals and similar other industries.
Rising Demand for Intelligent Flow Meters
Intelligent flow meters offer better ability for monitoring and controlling the liquid/gas flowage. They achieve this through the usage of smart technologies such as Bluetooth, Ethernet I/P, Wireless LAN, I/O Link and M-Bus. Higher accuracy and reliable results are required in industrial applications to carry out the processes more efficiently. Owing to this, demand for the intelligent flow meters is expected to grow across the chemical and water treatment application areas. The rising demand for intelligent flow meter owing to its accurate and precise flow measurement is another factor driving the growth of the flow meter market.
Market Restraints:
High Maintenance Cost Owing to Harsh Work Environment
Flow meters perform crucial work under extreme conditions, resulting into higher wear and tear. Due to this, it requires high maintenance in order to boost its shelf life and efficiency. Some of the prominent factors leading to high maintenance includes, disturbed flow of the liquids or gases, high turndowns, wet gas, and abrasive fluids. Due to this, routine maintenance of the flow meters is required which sum ups the total maintenance cost. Hence, high maintenance requirements act as a restraining factor for the growth of the flowmeter market during the forecast period.
Flow Meters Market: Key Segments
-
- Key Segments by Type: Turbine Flow Meter, Metal Tube Rotameter, Mass Flow Meter, Differential Pressure Flow Meter, Venturi Meter, Orifice Meter, Ultrasonic Flow Meter, Vortex Flow Meter andOthers
- Key Segments by End-User: Oil and Gas, Power and Utility, Food and Beverage, Wastewater and Biogas, Chemicals, Pulp and Paper andOthers
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis.
Flow Meters Market: Report Scope
The report on the Flow Meter Market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
Flow Meters Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Flow Meters Market, by Type
-
- Turbine Flow Meter
- Metal Tube Rotameter
- Mass Flow Meter
- Differential Pressure Flow Meter
- Venturi Meter
- Orifice Meter
- Ultrasonic Flow Meter
- Vortex Flow Meter
- Others
Flow Meters Market, by End User
-
- Oil and Gas
- Power and Utility
- Food and Beverage
- Waste Water and Biogas
- Chemicals
- Pulp and Paper
- Others
Flow Meters Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
-
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
-
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
-
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
-
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
-
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
