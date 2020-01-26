Concrete Mixer Market- Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019 – 2027

Concrete Mixer Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Concrete Mixer Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Concrete Mixer Market over the assessment period 2019 – 2027. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Concrete Mixer Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Concrete Mixer Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Concrete Mixer Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2019 – 2027. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Concrete Mixer market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Concrete Mixer Market over the considered assessment period.

key players operating in the concrete mixers market, which include Akona Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Henan Sanq Group Machinery Co., Ltd., Shantui Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Metalgalante SPA, Altrad Investment Authority SAS, ATIKA GmbH, Jaypee India Limited, Universal Construction Machinery & Equipment, Yiwu Shanghong Hardware Factory, and Safari Construction Equipments Pvt. Ltd.

Additional Insights

Diesel Engine-driven Concrete Mixers Here to Stay, Despite Higher Traction of Electric & Hybrid Engines

Power sources for concrete mixers have shown remarkable advancements, with electric and hybrid technologies fast growing on the developmental strategies of manufacturers. However, diesel engines are expected to show unabated adoption, as the power supply remains a key concern among most of the economies worldwide, but developed markets. Revenues from diesel engine-driven concrete mixer sales closed in on US$ 3,000 Mn in 2018, and are estimated to record a Y-o-Y growth at approximately 4% in 2019.

Concrete Mixer Market: Research Scope

Research Methodology

Values and forecast of the concrete mixer market provided in the report are based on a tested & proven research methodology, which involves extensive primary & secondary researches. Data gathered on the concrete mixers market has further been validated by Fact.MR’s in-house industry experts, adding to the credibility of the study. This report serves as an authentic intelligence source for stakeholders in the concrete mixers market, who can make factual, triumphant growth strategies for their businesses.

