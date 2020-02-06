Condom Market Development Strategy Analysis 2019-2026

Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market was valued US$ 29.32Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 68.48Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 11.19% during a forecast.

Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market is segmented into by technology, by component, by Vehicle, and by region. Based on technology, Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market is classified into EGR, Turbocharger, ORC, and TEG. In component are parted into EGR Valve & Cooler, Compressor, Turbine, Evaporator, condenser & TEG Module. Vehicle are divided into Passenger cars, LCV & HCV. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Global Industry Analysis and forecast 2018-2026.

Driving factors of exhaust heat recovery system market are rise in production of vehicle at global level, increasing disposal income, demanding electric vehicle due to climatic changes in environment, rising pollution by vehicle, governing bodies of various countries, manufacturers, and consumers are focusing on research and development related to reducing pollution these factors can create more opportunity for exhaust heat recovery system market.

Lower level awareness among consumers and emerging competitors can hamper the growth of the exhaust heat recovery system market.

In terms of Vehicle, Passenger cars segment shares the largest market during the forecast period. Increase in production of passenger vehicles across the globe, a decline in bank interest rate, rapid urbanization, rising safety concern and a majority of diesel passenger cars are equipped with EHRS technologies such as EGR and turbocharger will lead for the opportunity in exhaust recovery system market.

In terms of component, EGR Cooler segment is projected to grow at fastest during the forecast period. The major problem faced by todayâ€™s world is environmental pollution for which vehicular traffic is a major contributor. EGR cooler reduces the combustion temperature, preventing valve clatter and detonation from vehicles and helps the environment to be clean. Most trending nowadays and government initiatives to save the environment will boost the market for EGR cooler in the exhaust heat recovery system market.

Among region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economics and a strong presence of manufacturers in Japan, China, and India will boost the market in this region. Rise in disposal income, government subsidies to low down air pollution in these regions and ever-increasing population of this region will create more opportunity in the exhaust heat recovery system market. Northern America region is projected to be the second largest exhaust heat recovery system market for automotive.

BorgWarner, Continental, Faurecia, Denso, MAHLE, Hitachi Ltd, Aptiv, Robert Bosch GmbH, Bosal, Cummins Inc., Tenneco, Autoliv, Ihi Corporation, ABB Ltd, Alstom, Foster Wheeler AG, Econotherm ltd., Thermax ltd., Ormat Technologies Inc, Siemens AG, General Electric, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

The scope of the Report Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market:

Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market: By Technology

EGR

Turbocharger

ORC

TEG

Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market: By Component

EGR Valve

EGR Cooler

Compressor

Turbine

Evaporator

Condenser

TEG Module

Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market: By Vehicle

Passenger cars

Electric vehicle

LCV

HCV

Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market: By region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

