Conductive Compounds Market Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Strategies, Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study

Report Scope:

This report includes an analysis of the conductive compounds market based on material form, application, type, resin type and region. Revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2024 are provided for these segments. The conductive compounds market is segmented into four categories –

– By material form: conductive adhesives, conductive greases, conformal coatings and gap-filling compounds.

– By application: electrical and electronics and industrial.

– By type: thermally conductive compounds, electrically conductive compounds.

– By resin type: acrylics, polyurethanes, acrylics, epoxies and others.

– By region: Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Estimated values used are based on manufacturers total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars unadjusted for inflation.

The scope of this report also includes identification of the leading companies in the conductive compounds market and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth and allowing these companies to succeed. This report also explores industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions.

Report Includes:

– 39 data tables and 18 additional tables

– Brief description and industry analysis of the global conductive compounds markets

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Insight into the two types of conductive compounds electrically conductive compound and thermally conductive compound; their respective properties, advantages, and disadvantages

– Identification of current trends and patterns within the industry; underlying opportunities with respect to material form, additives, region and applications; and issues impacting the global conductive compounds market

– Development in specialty carbon additives like carbon black and carbon fiber and advancement in natural fiber reinforcements and how they lead to overall industry growth and change the regional market dynamics

– Review of regulatory and environmental developments shaping conductive compounds and plastics compounding

– Profile description of the market leading companies, including Alpha Assembly Solutions, Digi-Key Electronics, Epoxy Technology Inc, OMEGA Engineering and Thermon Inc.”

The Conductive Compounds market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

