Connected Aircraft Market with leading key player and Industry Analysis By Forencis Research

The Global Connected Aircraft Market is estimated to reach USD 9.5 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 16.2%. Connected aircraft can be defined as the aircraft which is connected with the rest of the world with help of internet irrespective of its location. Connected aircrafts give passengers promising inflight experience by enabling them to access to Wi-Fi services on flight, caters pilot with paperless operational activity and on-process information, and the cabin crew to enhance overall passenger on flight experience. Customized experience for passengers enhances brand loyalty and helps in achieving higher revenue. Also, with the help of connected aircrafts, crew becomes more efficient which further enhances customer satisfaction. Connected aircraft provides connectivity between cockpit and ground station giving on-process tracking data which helps in better operational functionality. Connected aircrafts are evolving and aviation giants are striving to accommodate with it as it helps in reduction in capital and enhanced overall revenues.

Request The Report Sample PDF of Global Connected Aircraft Market @

https://www.forencisresearch.com/connected-aircraft-market-sample-pdf/

Connected Aircraft Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Inflight Entertainment Services

Passengers in airlines expect high-speed Wi-Fi for video streaming, texting, replying to emails and to surf social media. Airlines are providing Wi-Fi offerings, news and sports updates periodically. Almost half of the total airline passengers are willing to pay for Wi-Fi based services and 72% prefer streaming videos over sleeping on long duration flights. Connected aircraft helps passenger to get capability of streaming high definition videos during flights on their own device, and helps in staying connected with the virtual world.

Thus, the growing demand for inflight entertainment services may contribute in the growth of the connected aircraft market, during the forecasted period.

Growing Demand of Optimized Airline Processes

As there is connectivity within the aircraft the airline gets passengers preferences and feedback which helps to provide a better experience to the customer in the future. Flight crew gets access to the passenger profile and they give updates about the connecting flight and meal suggestions. Maintenance issues are reported to the on ground operational team during flight which results in timely maintenance service prior to the next scheduled departure. Connectivity helps airlines in tracking fuel consumption and engine performance, which helps airlines to strategize safety operations and overall cost cutting. As per estimation connected aircraft can save approximately USD 1 billion annually to aviation industry.

Thus, the growth In the optimized airline processes can contribute towards the overall growth of the connected aircraft market, during the forecast period.

Market Challenges:

Cybersecurity Issues

As growing connected aircrafts delight passengers and helps airlines in efficient operations, online security issues are also increasing. Number of handheld devices which are connected with internet gives critical data to the stakeholders, and securing this data is important. Replacing radar based systems with global positioning system increases chances of cyber attacks. To overcome this challenge better monitoring systems are required which can relate all events with the data holistically and help in preventing potential attacks on the system. Also a risk management system is required to safeguard the airlines from the cyberattacks and provide smooth operational functioning.

Thus, cybersecurity issues can be challenging for the growth of the connected aircraft market, during the forecast period.

Connected Aircraft Market: Key Segments

Segmentation based on component covers: Hardware, and Software

and Segmentation based on connectivity type covers: In-flight, and Ground-to-Aircraft

and Segmentation based on offerings covers: Data Management, Flight Support Services, Cabin Connectivity Services, Ground Handling Services, Maintenance Services, Satellite Communication System and

and Segmentation based on frequency band covers: Ka-band, Ku-band, and L-band

and Segmentation based on end user covers: Civil, Commercial and Military

and Segmentation based on region covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa andSouth America, with individual country-level analysis.

Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global Connected Aircraft Market @

http://forencisresearch.com/connected-aircraft-market-request-methodology/

Global Connected Aircraft Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Connected aircraft Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

Connected aircraft Market, by Connectivity Type

In-flight

Ground-to-Aircraft

Connected aircraft Market, by Offering

Data Management

Flight Support Services

Cabin Connectivity Services

Ground Handling Services

Maintenance Services

Satellite Communication System

Others

For More Information Consult With an Analyst: https://www.forencisresearch.com/connected-aircraft-market-consult-with-an-analyst/

Connected aircraft Market, by Frequency Band

Ka-band

Ku-band

L-band

Connected aircraft Market, by End User

Civil

Commercial

Military

Connected aircraft Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Purchase Global Connected Aircraft Market’s Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @

https://www.forencisresearch.com/connected-aircraft-market-purchase-now/

About Forencis Research

Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.

Contact Us

FORENCIS RESEARCH

Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020

Email: [email protected]

For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com