Global Market
Connected Logistics Market Insights, Forecast to 2026
The market research report provides a detailed market segmentation analysis of the Connected logistics market by component (Software and Services), by mode (Roadway, Railway, Waterway, and Airway), by industry (Manufacturing, Automotive, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Consumer Goods and Retail, and Others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America). This market research report identifies many companies which includes SAP, Infosys, IBM, Cisco, HCL Technologies, etc. in the connected logistics market.
Overview of the Connected Logistics Market
Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the connected logistics market revenue is estimated to be $14,392.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $47,438.0 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period 2018–2024.
According to the connected logistics market analysis, owing to the increasing need to automate all the activities associated in warehouse and transportation of good, connected logistics helps customers to visualize progress of logistics and take actions accordingly.
Connected logistics finds significant interest from the organizations who deal heavily with logistics. The increased usage of sensors and automation by the customers is expected to steer the market growth, both in developed and developing countries. As per the report, the roadway logistics is of focus area for the logistics vendors followed by railways and waterways.
Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors
The connected logistics software vendors are extending its partner ecosystem with capabilities in integration, consulting, reseller, and geographical reach to enhance their software offerings. The connected logistics is expected to enhance the trade management of organizations and track each activity of the goods in transit.
The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendor profiles, which include overviews and offerings, and competitive landscape. The integration capability of the connected logistics software will leverage the capabilities in connecting freight, warehouse, quality, and compliance.
Some of the key vendors in the market are:
- SAP
- Infosys
- IBM
- Cisco
- HCL Technologies Ltd
Other companies covered in the report are Cloud Logistics, Freightgate, Orbcomm, Blu Jay Solutions, and Freightos.
The Connected logistics market is categorized based on four segments – component, mode, industry and region.
Segmentation based on component
- Software
- Services
In 2018, the software segment occupied the largest market share and is expected to have the highest share during the forecast period. The consulting segment in services is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period to impart knowhow of the benefits and integration capability of the connected logistics to enterprises.
Segmentation based on mode
- Roadways
- Railways
- Waterways
- Airways
In 2018, the roadways occupied the largest market share and is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Roadways are the most common mode of transportation as the delivery of products relies on roadways at some stage and vendors are improving the warehouse management and route optimization for smooth roadway connections.
Segmentation based on industry
- Manufacturing
- Automotive
- Food and Beverages
- Healthcare
- Consumer Goods and Retail
- Others
In 2018, the consumer goods and retail occupied the largest market share and is expected to continue the same trend during the forecast period and it is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to heavy use of transportation and logistics to replenish FMCG goods is of utmost importance for the industry.
Segmentation based on regions
In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the connected logistics market owing to strong economic conditions in the region and enhanced customer experience for the clients. The Asia Pacific region holds good potential for the vendors to improve logistics management and greater traceability to enhance the customer experience for growing customer base of organizations in the region. Organizations in the region are experiencing increase in customers and focused on organized logistics to reduce cost and time.
Benefits
The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the “Connected Logistics” market bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report also aims to provide an opportunity for companies to understand the latest trends, current market scenarios, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.
ENERGY
In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities 2027
The in-vitro diagnostics market was valued at US$ 68,608.16 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 107,658.83 million by 2027.
In-vitro diagnostics tests are performed on the samples such as blood, plasma, urine, and tissues for detection of diseases. In-vitro diagnostics includes certain technologies such as molecular diagnostics, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, and others. The market is driven by factors such as a significantly growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases. Additionally, increasing demand for modern diagnostic techniques and rising emphasis on rapid disease diagnosis are projected to drive the growth of the market but, inadequate healthcare infrastructure in emerging nations and poor reimbursement policies are likely to hamper the in-vitro diagnostics market growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for advanced healthcare laboratories in countries such as India, China, Brazil, and others with an aim to deal with exponentially increasing patient population is likely to boost the market by 2027.
Some of the prominent players operating in In-Vitro Diagnostics market are, F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd., Danaher, Abbott, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., BD, Biomérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, INC., and Qiagen. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in November 2015 Roche launched an in vitro diagnostic instrument namely VENTANA HE 600 system. The newly launched product is fully automated hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) tissue staining system which enhances patient and technician safety and produces exceptional staining quality.
The world is witnessing exponential growth in the prevalence of infectious diseases. These diseases are prominently caused due to pathogenic microorganisms, such as viruses, bacteria, parasites, and others. Certain factors such as poor sanitary conditions, lack of public hygiene, massive air pollution, and lack of safe drinking water are playing a significant role in the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. For instance, according to data published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019, an estimated 71.0 million people suffer from hepatitis C virus infection across the globe. Moreover, extreme globalization, intense mobility of the population, and persistent urbanization are expected to spread viral infections with greater ease. Along with infectious diseases, a higher prevalence of other conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and obesity is equally anticipated to boost the growth of the global in-vitro diagnostics market during the forecast period. For instance, according to data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2019, an estimated 30 million people in the U.S. have diabetes. Moreover, according to the estimates, diabetes is the 7th leading cause of mortality in the U.S. Certain factors such as overweight conditions, genetic conditions, aging, and sedentary lifestyle are further anticipated to boost the prevalence of diabetes in the region. Hence, the rising incidence of infectious and chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, and respiratory conditions are projected to drive the global market during the forecast period.
The report segments the global In-Vitro Diagnostics market as follows:
Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market – By Product & Services
- Reagents & Kits
- Instruments
- Software & Services
Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market – By Technology
- Immunoassay/Immunochemistry
- Clinical Chemistry
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Hematology
- Urinalysis
- Others
Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market – By Application
Aroma Diffusion Machines Market Data Survey Report 2020-2024 | Scentair, Asiamist, Air Aroma etc.
New Study Report of Aroma Diffusion Machines Market:
Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Market Report provides insights into the global Aroma Diffusion Machines market along with its variable patterns, infrastructural properties, industry environment, and all dominant aspects of the market in full measure. The report talks over market growth and influential elements in-depth including sweeping demands, increased commercialization, and latest technological advancements.
The report gives out insightful and comprehensive information in view of the different industry pioneers, including their revenue details, technological advancements, innovations, key developments, SWOT analysis, mergers & applications, future strategies, and market footprint. Based on segmentation, the market has been classified into product type, the technologies used, end-user, industry vertical, and geography.
The following Top manufacturers are assessed in this report: Scentair,Asiamist,Air Aroma,Guangzhou Aroma Technology,Ultransmit,Ambius,Voitair,Zaluti,Ouwave,AromaTec,Scent-E,Osuman,MUJI,Scenta,AT-AROMA Co., Ltd,AromaTech Inc,Hangzhou Felshare Biotechnology Co,Agan Aroma,Air Scent,Air Esscentials & More.
Type Segmentation
Cover Area, 200m3
Cover Area, 800m3
Cover Area, 1,000-2,000m3
Cover Area, 5,000-6,000m3
Cover Area, 10,000m3
Industry Segmentation
Home
Workplace
Hotel Lobby
Cars
Retail Shops/Supermarkets/Nursing Homes
Some of the major geographies included in this report are:
1.North America (U.S and Canada and rest of North America)
2.Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)
3.Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
4.LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)
The research document will answer the following questions such as:
- How is the Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Aroma Diffusion Machines market growing?
- What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?
- What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects of the market applications in the market?
- At what stage of development are the key market products?
- What are the shortcomings that the Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) have to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?
- What is the outlook for the Aroma Diffusion Machines market?
- What difference does performance characteristics of Aroma Diffusion Machines create from those of established entities?
Reasons for Buying this Report:
- This report provides pin-point analysis for the evolving competitive dynamics
- It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or hindering market growth.
- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the market growth rate.
- It provides a five- to seven-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is predicted to grow.
- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future Outlook.
To conclude, Aroma Diffusion Machines Industry report mentions the key geographies, market landscapes alongside the product price, revenue, volume, production, supply, demand, market growth rate, and forecast etc. This report also provides SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
Automotive Structural Sheet Market- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
PMI’s Latest Report, Automotive Structural Sheet Market report is analyzed and studied on the basis of a comprehensive backdrop analysis. Hence, the Global Automotive Structural Sheet Market report focuses on the information related to the several market segmentations, geographical segmentation, market dynamics, market growth factors, and a complete study of the competitive overview of this market. In addition, the Market research report covers a detailed study of company profiles, which are implementing several strategies to gain their status in the global market. However, the company profiling of the top vendors comprises their market size, product consumption, new product launches, and deep information about the strategies they implement.
Key Players Dominating This Market are:
- Associated Materials
- ABC Sheet Metal
- A&E Manufacturing Company
- ATAS Internationa
- BlueScope Steel
- Bud Industries
- General Sheet Metal Works
- NCI Building Systems
- Nucor Corporation
- United States Steel Corporation
The research scope provides comprehensive market size, and other in-depth market information details such as, market growth supporting factors, restraining factors, trends, opportunities, market risk factors, market competition, product and services advancements and launches, product/services related regulations overview, and recent developments for the mentioned forecast period. In addition, the report provides key examination of market players operating in the specific market and analysis and outcomes related with the target market for more than 20 countries.
The Automotive Structural Sheet Market is Segmented as:
Global automotive structural sheet market by type:
- Aluminum
- Steel
- Alloys
Global automotive structural sheet market by application:
- Passenger Vehicle
- Commercial Vehicle
Global automotive structural sheet market by region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Why to Choose This Report:
- Complete in-depth analysis on market dynamic powers, market status and competitive situation is offered in this report which helps one to gain facts of the industry in detailed way.
- The ten-year forecast report shows; how the market is expected to grow in the near imminent.
- All strong Automotive Structural Sheet Industry verticals are presented in this study like Product Type, Applications and Geographical Regions.
- Forecast Automotive Structural Sheet Industry trends will present the market drivers, constraints and growth opportunities.
- Wide-ranging market dynamics will facilitate key insights for informed decision making.
