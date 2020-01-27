MARKET REPORT
Construction Plastics Market 2020-2025 by BASF SE, Borealis AG, Solvay S.A., Formosa Plastics, Ineos Olefins & Polymers USA, Plazit Polygal Group
Global construction plastics market is valued at approximately USD 70.4 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 7 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. The advent of lightweight, low cost material consumption in construction industry along with growing popularity of green building are considered as a major growth trend for the global construction plastics market. Expanded polystyrene plastics and PVC adoption in construction industry is growing owing to initiation of green building concept. According the International Energy Agency report, buildings and construction sector account for about 39% of energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Thus, to minimize the environmental pollution from the construction sector green building use recycles plastic resources those are durable, recyclable, that exhibit high strength along with lower environmental impact that increases their utilization in green construction sector. Thus, rising popularity of green building concept is projected to drive the demand for plastics in construction.
Green building concept efforts to minimize the environmental impact from the construction sector supplementing the adoption of construction plastics. Furthermore, growing investments in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative growth prospects of the construction plastics market across the globe. However, stringent laws by regulatory authorities act as a key restraint for the market during the forecast period.
On the basis of segmentation, the construction plastics market is segmented into type, application and end-user. On the basis of type segment, the market is sub-segmented into polyethylene, expanded polystyrene (EPS), polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride and other type of plastic, of which polyvinyl chloride held the major share owing to its wide use in pipes application. In addition, the polyvinyl chloride has properties such as insulation, scratch resistance, flexibility and thermal conductive along with low cost as compared to other materials which leads towards high adoption in pipes thereby significantly supplementing the PVC segment dominance. The application segment is diversified into insulation materials, doors & pipes, windows and other application, of which doors & pipes is leading segment owing to their wide application in construction such as water service, fire-protection, geothermal piping system and more. On the basis of end-user segment the market is classified into residential and non-residential.
Key regions considered for the regional analysis of construction plastics market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. Asia-Pacific holds the leading position in construction plastics market due to rapid industrialization coupled with growing demand for plastics from different end use industries such as building and construction. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific is witnessed owing to the untapped opportunities in countries such as India and China.
The leading market players mainly include-
DowDuPont Inc
BASF SE
Borealis AG
Solvay S.A.
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)
Ineos Olefins & Polymers USA
Plazit Polygal Group
Others
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type
Polyethylene
expanded polystyrene (EPS)
Polypropylene
polyvinyl chloride
other type of plastic
By Application:
insulation materials
doors & pipes
windows
other application
By End-user:
residential
non-residential.
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
ROAPEC
LAMEA
Brazil
Mexico
ROW
Middle East & Africa
MARKET REPORT
Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market to Perceive Incremental Opportunity by 2020
A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.
The report analysis the leading players of the Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts from 2014-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market.
Overview:
The next section offers an overview of the Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market. This section includes definition of the product –Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts , along with insights on dynamics contributing towards growth of the market. The overview also throws light on year-on-year growth and market value defining the future progress and decline of the global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts . Statistics on the year-on-year growth provides readers with a broader view on expected progress patterns reshaping growth over the forecast period 2020.
In the succeeding section, the report offers insights on major trends, retrains and drivers from demand, supply and macro-economic perspectives. The report also focuses on impact analysis of key drivers and restraints that offers better decision-making insights to clients.
The report further provides the readers with information on the leading technology and advancements traced in the Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market. Up-to-date information and latest advancements regarding growth opportunities can benefit the leading manufacturers of Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts . With continuous evolution and advancements in technology, tracking the latest trends and developments is fundamental for Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights regarding the supply chain, list of distributors, raw material sourcing, cost structure, and pricing analysis are provided in this section.
Considering the Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market’s wide scope, PMR’s report provides in-depth insights & forecast based on segment-wise analysis. The Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market has been categorized on the basis of middleware type, sector, deployment type, and region. This sections delivers a comprehensive segmentation analysis, along with a detailed country-wise forecast offered on all parameters.
In the last section, the report provides information regarding the competitive landscape, along with a dashboard view of the market players and company analysis. This competitive intelligence is based on the providers’ categories across the value chain, and their presence in the Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market.
MARKET REPORT
Public Safety In-Building Wireless DAS System Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2017-2027
Business Intelligence Report on the Sarcoidosis Therapeutics Market
FMI, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Sarcoidosis Therapeutics Market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Sarcoidosis Therapeutics by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers.
As per the report, the Sarcoidosis Therapeutics Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2017-2027 and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report suggests that significant progress in technology, growing investments towards R&D projects, and increasing awareness related to curbing industrial waste are some of the primary factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Sarcoidosis Therapeutics Market during the assessment period 2017-2027.
The presented report offers a microscopic view of the market scenario in different regions. The political and economic environment are thoroughly assessed to provide clarity on the growth prospects of the Sarcoidosis Therapeutics market in each regional market.
Key Information that can be drawn from the Sarcoidosis Therapeutics Market Report:
- The pricing structure of products offered by various market players
- Growth prospects of the various segments and sub-segments in the Sarcoidosis Therapeutics Market
- Notable trends that are expected to impact the dynamics of the Sarcoidosis Therapeutics Market
- Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and strategic alliances
- Growth opportunities for market players in various regional markets
This chapter of the report tracks the business prospects of prominent market players operating in the Sarcoidosis Therapeutics Market. The revenue growth, market share, product portfolio, pricing, sales, and marketing strategies of each company is discussed in the report.
Important queries related to the Sarcoidosis Therapeutics Market addressed in the report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Sarcoidosis Therapeutics Market?
- Which product is likely to be the ‘cash cow’ for the players in the Sarcoidosis Therapeutics Market?
- How are the market players reducing their environmental footprint?
- Which region is expected to present a plethora of opportunities for market players in the Sarcoidosis Therapeutics Market?
- What are the different growth strategies adopted by market players?
Key Players
Some of the key players in sarcoidosis therapeutics market include Bellus Helath, FirstString Research Inc., Relief Therapeutics, Araim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, PharmaIN Corporation, Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc, EpiZyme, Inc. and Advenchen Laboratories, LLC.
This research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, product type, material type, and end-use.
The Report covers exhaust Analysis on:
-
Market Segments
-
Market Dynamics
-
Market Size
-
Supply & Demand
-
Current Trends /Issues/Challenges
-
Competition & Companies involved
-
Technology
Regional Analysis includes:
-
North America
-
Latin America
-
Western Europe
-
Eastern Europe
-
Asia Pacific excluding Japan
-
Japan
-
Middle East & Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
-
Detailed overview of parent market
-
Changing market dynamics in the industry
-
In-depth market segmentation
-
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
-
Recent industry trends and developments
-
Competitive landscape
-
Strategies of key players and products offered
-
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
-
A neutral perspective on market performance
-
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.
MARKET REPORT
Food Antioxidants Market Global Industry Key Plans, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2027
According to The Insight Partners, The report aims to provide an overview of the Food Antioxidants Market with detailed market segmentation by type, form, source, application, and geography. The global food antioxidants market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading food antioxidants market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the food antioxidants market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.
Top Key Players:- Archer Daniels Midland Company, Barentz, BASF SE, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Frutarom Group, Kalsec Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V.
The food antioxidants market is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to high production and consumption of processed food in developed and developing countries. Moreover, higher living standards coupled with increasing purchasing power has led to rising demand for food antioxidants, globally. Also, increasing awareness among consumers for healthier alternatives coupled with longer shelf-life of food are the prominent factors leading to the constant growth of the market. The rising middle-class population in developing countries and rising demand for natural food antioxidants acts as a key opportunity for market growth. However, the availability of substitute products at low cost may hamper the growth of the food antioxidants market over the forecast period.
Reason to Buy
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Food Antioxidants market
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.
Antioxidants are the components produced in the body and are also found in various types of food. They help to defend the cells in the human body from damage caused by harmful molecules known as free radicals by neutralizing them. Dietary food compounds, such as the phytochemicals in plants, are believed to have greater antioxidant effects than vitamins or minerals. Antioxidants include many food-based substances such as carotenoids like beta-carotene, lycopene and vitamin C. Antioxidant sources such as antioxidant foods, herbs, spices and teas, reduce the effects of free radicals, which plays a significant role in disease formation.
The report analyzes factors affecting the food antioxidants market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the food antioxidants market in these regions.
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Key Takeaways
- Research Methodology
- Food Antioxidants Market Landscape
- Food Antioxidants Market – Key Market Dynamics
- Food Antioxidants Market – Global Market Analysis
- Food Antioxidants Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type
- Food Antioxidants Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application
- Food Antioxidants Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound
- Food Antioxidants Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis
- Industry Landscape
- Food Antioxidants Market, Key Company Profiles
- Appendix
