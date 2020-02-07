MARKET REPORT
Construction Polymers Market – Sophisticated Demand by 2019 to 2028
Segmentation- Construction Polymers Market
The Construction Polymers Market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Construction Polymers Market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Construction Polymers Market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Construction Polymers across various industries. The Construction Polymers Market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
The Construction Polymers Market report offers a plethora of insights which include:
- Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally
- Historical and future progress of the Construction Polymers Market
- Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Construction Polymers Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas
- Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the Construction Polymers Market
- Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the Construction Polymers Market
prominent players in the construction polymers market include BASF SE (Germany), DuPont (United States), Solvay SA (Belgium), Arkema SA (France), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), PolyOne Corporation (United States), etc. Furthermore, these key players are striving towards the development of bio-based construction polymers that has been identified as a recent trend within the construction polymers market.
The continuous hike in the demand of reliable raw materials in the sector of construction is likely to unfold the growth strings of the construction polymers market across the globe. The building & construction segment almost account for ~ 20% of the global construction polymers market, followed by the automotive industry. The largest share is contributed by the Housing Real Estate Construction segment in the global construction polymers market. This segment represented ~ 30 Mn tonnes or ~ 40% of the market share in 2018. Further, this segment under construction polymers is expected to represent a CAGR of ~ 5.5% over the forecast period.
Rapid infrastructural and construction activities, fueled by the economic boom in emerging economies, is foretold to drive the construction polymers market growth. Fact.MR forecasts the global construction polymers market to represent a CAGR of ~ 6.5% in terms of value from 2019-2027.
Building & Construction Sector to Shape the Construction Polymers Market Growth
Ceaseless growth of the construction sector is will generate the need for new and sustainable construction materials, thus driving the market of construction polymers. Infrastructures require more advanced, superincumbent, and appropriate constructional materials. Due to this, construction polymers have become increasingly important as an engineering material. Polymers are one of the essential building blocks in the construction of engines, vehicles, household articles, and buildings. Factors such as widespread availability of raw materials, inherent properties, and flexible processing methods are reflecting favorably on the global demand for construction polymers. The construction industry is typically cautious about changing tried-and-tested methods and requires new materials to have a proven track record, these are some restraining factors in construction polymers market.
Construction polymers has widespread applications including road, roofing, foundations, and paneling. Some of the other applications of construction polymers are glazing sealants, bridge bearings, waterproof membranes, and flooring, among others. Benefits of construction polymers are often too great to ignore and they are making a big impact in number of areas.
Developed and emerging countries are investing lots of money on infrastructure, connecting cities, and introducing new regulatory firms for better development. Therefore, various opportunities is likely to generate in these countries, which is projected to help the construction polymers market to blossom in these regions.
Since the construction polymers are gaining the importance as a significant raw material in the construction of green buildings. Thus, the government has been taking initiatives towards green building projects, which will increase the growth of the construction polymers market across the globe.
Polyvinyl Chloride to Remain as Leading Trait in the Construction Polymers Market
The report analyzed the range of products used in construction polymers such as Polyvinylchloride, Polyurethane, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polystyrene, Polyisobutylene, PMMA, Ethyl Vinyl Acetate, Polycarbonate, Epoxy Resins, and others. In construction polymers market, polyvinyl chloride holds the largest share among other types of polymers used in the industry. In 2018, the global consumption of PVC was estimated to account for ~ 42 million tonnes, and the most significant user of PVC is the construction industry accounting for ~ 60% of the global production.
In the United States, ~ 80% of windows have been replaced by PVC (Polyvinyl chloride), followed by 8-10% being aluminum and steel. Furthermore, as per the report of, APFE (Association of European glass-fiber producers), building and construction applications represent ~ 30% of Europe’s overall FRP market. The stats show that the construction industry is tending towards new alternatives and construction polymers are the promising ones. New constructions along with the demand for bio-based construction material is likely to propel the construction polymers market growth in the forecast period.
Construction Polymers: Regional Market Outlook
On the basis of region, the global construction polymers market is divided into five major regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Approximately 50% of polymers consumed by the construction sector across the globe are produced in the Asia Pacific region, predominantly in China and India. South East Asia and North America are expected to dominate the export market of polyethylene. North America, Western Europe, Middle East, and South East Asia are projected to import polypropylene because of the growing demand for green buildings in these regions. Increased demand for polymers in the construction as well as packaging industries is expected to boost the export scenario in construction polymers market.
~ 60% of all Asian markets provide new completions of the housing projects. There were lots of small and large completions in Tokyo, Melbourne, Manila, and other cities of Asia. Rentals for spaces also increased ~ 3.6% y-o-y, which created an upshift in the construction industry. The government is taking initiatives for a new industrial strategy to provide greater support for local industries, big infrastructure projects, house-building, and much more. The minimum energy efficiency standards or “MEES” will make it unlawful to keep commercial buildings below an EPC rating of E from April 2018.
China has witnessed a meteoric growth in the construction sector over the last decade. It discovered the concept of urbanization in 2007, and since then, the country reported unprecedented growth. The country is now focusing on the smart growth by incorporating polymers technology in new construction projects. Existing Grade ‘A’ stock in China’s top 20 cities is ~ 32 million sq. m and the demand is expected to increase to ~ 80 million sq. m in 2025.
Construction Polymers Yet to Gain Complete Trust
Being a relatively new material in the construction sector, construction polymers are under heavy scrutiny. The performance and properties of construction materials have always been on top of the list when it comes to gauging reliability, and polymers falls under no different class. A thorough assessment is yet to be made in context of understanding the limitation of construction polymers. The introduction of polymeric materials also give rise to new concerns associated with ageing, weathering, and longevity. However, construction polymers still lack sufficient visibility in various parts of the world, which hampers its popularity to a certain degree. Some of the most significant challenges for the sector are “to become greener” and “more sustainable” without compromising on fundamentals.
Shifting Focus Towards Environmentally Sustainable Construction Materials
Governments across the globe are putting lots of pressure to shift focus towards environmentally sustainable construction materials. As a result, some companies have started to incline towards environmentally viable products such as polycarbonate building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) panels that are used for cladding, roofing, and glazing. These innovative panels allow architects and builders a greater freedom in design. Similar, eco-friendly fireproof and high-strength polymer composites are also gaining momentum in the construction polymers market.
Various studies suggest that greenhouse gas emissions from buildings might reach an alarming state in the near future, if proper measures are not taken. As per the report of U.S. Green Building Council, commercials and households building sectors account for ~ one-third of the total carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in the United States per year. Which is a big challenge to overcome in the market of construction polymers, as it will also create new opportunities for and push the market towards innovative products. Furthermore, the global movement towards controlling carbon emissions and taking hold of environmental conditions has led to implement new rules and regulations creating favorable conditions for the bio-based construction polymers market to grow. The construction industry is the major consumer of polymers, for use in pipe fittings, insulation, and others. In the construction polymers, bio-based polyurethane has major opportunity as it is offering various advantages such as reduced cost of structures, increased lifespans, anti-resistant, and light weight.
Green Building Trends: The Untapped market
Countries such as China and India are realizing the environmental implications of robust industrial development and urbanization. Therefore, the need to check emissions and cut down of energy consumption is now considered one of the top priorities across the globe. Number of initiatives have been taken by the government. For example in Germany, 70 year old area of residential households is to be retrofitted with new materials and technological advancements.
Similarly, in the United States, Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) v4 was approved by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) in July and was formally launched in November 2013. The International Green Construction Code (IGCC) has been adopted by several states and local jurisdictions across the U.S. Along with this, new version of the LEED rating system brought with it several new changes that sophisticated the world of green buildings. LEED v4 also encompasses cradle-to-cradle design more stringently. This means among other criteria, products and resources used are environmentally safe, designed for recycling or composting, and the manufacturing process must make use of renewable energy and carbon management. The growing awareness among people regarding green buildings and the government support will create many opportunities in the construction polymers market.
The Construction Polymers Market report answers important questions which include:
- Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Construction Polymers in xx industry?
- How will the Construction Polymers Market grow over the forecast period?
- Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Construction Polymers by 2029?
- What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Construction Polymers ?
- Which regions are the Construction Polymers Market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?
The Construction Polymers Market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:
- Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 to 2028
Why Choose Construction Polymers Market Report?
Construction Polymers Market Report follows a multi- disciplinary approach to extract information about various industries. Our analysts perform thorough primary and secondary research to gather data associated with the market. With modern industrial and digitalization tools, we provide avant-garde business ideas to our clients. We address clients living in across parts of the world with our 24/7 service availability.
Polyvinyl Butyral Film Market 2019 Revenue Gross, Demand, End-Users, Key Players, Top Competition, Growth & Forecast Insights till 2025
In this report, the global Polyvinyl Butyral Film market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.
The Polyvinyl Butyral Film market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Polyvinyl Butyral Film market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The major players profiled in this Polyvinyl Butyral Film market report include:
Eastman
DuPont
GVC
Sekisui
Trosifol
Kuraray
J&S Group
ChangChun
Zhejiang Decent
Lifeng Group
Xinfu Pharm
DuLite
Aojisi
Huakai PVB
Liyang PVB
Meibang
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Building Grade
Automotive Grade
Solar Grade
Segment by Application
Building Industry
Automotive Industry
Photovoltaic Glass Industry
Other
The study objectives of Polyvinyl Butyral Film Market Report are:
To analyze and research the Polyvinyl Butyral Film market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the Polyvinyl Butyral Film manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions Polyvinyl Butyral Film market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Polyvinyl Butyral Film market.
Maternity Personal Care Products Market Service-Types, Development, Market Share, User-Demand, Industry Size, Top-Companies, Future-Growth, Regional Analysis & Business-Opportunities 2018 to 2028
Study on the Maternity Personal Care Products Market
The market study on the Maternity Personal Care Products Market published by FMR highlights the essential parameters that are expected to shape the growth of the Maternity Personal Care Products Market in the upcoming years. The report maps the trajectory of the Maternity Personal Care Products Market by taking into account historical data for the forecast period 2018 to 2028.
The presented study evaluates the different factors that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Maternity Personal Care Products Market including the current trends and recent developments on the technological front. In addition, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Maternity Personal Care Products Market during the assessment period are assessed in detail.
Critical insights enclosed in the report:
- Country-wise assessment of the Maternity Personal Care Products Market
- Underlying opportunities for emerging players in the Maternity Personal Care Products Market
- Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments and sub-segments of the Maternity Personal Care Products Market
- SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a clear understanding of the various companies in the Maternity Personal Care Products Market
- Key strategies, product line, and market position of the established players in the Maternity Personal Care Products Market
The report aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Maternity Personal Care Products Market:
- Which product is expected to witness the highest adoption rate across various geographies?
- What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted by market players in the Maternity Personal Care Products Market?
- What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Maternity Personal Care Products Market?
- Who are the leading companies operating in the Maternity Personal Care Products Market?
- What are the marketing strategies adopted by key players to improve their sales and standing in the market?
Competitive landscape
Growing Demand to Bolster the Growth of the Bio Alcohol Market Over the Forecast Period 2016 – 2024
Overview
The market intelligence report from TMR is a valuable tool that enables vendors to identify growth avenues, and strategize for launch of products and services. These findings help businesses pave way in a crowded business landscape, and make way into the future with confidence.
To provide this, analysts carried out a succinct analysis of demand drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats that are likely to influence the Bio Alcohol market over the Bio Alcohol forecast period. These market indicators serve valuable for market stakeholders for business planning, scope of expansion, financial modeling, investment proposition, and to understand competitive dynamics in the Bio Alcohol market over the forecast period.
The market research report on Bio Alcohol also offers valuable insights into key business strategies employed by established players, along with impact of these strategies on future business landscape.
Market segments and sub-segments
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
The study is a source of reliable data on:
- Market segments and sub-segments
- Market trends and dynamics
- Supply and demand
- Market size
- Current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive landscape
- Technological breakthroughs
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The analysis of a market presented in our reports provides valuable insights for strategic planning for businesses to obtain competitive advantage. Included in our research reports are valuable projections to understand market share that key players might hold in the future.
The report includes SWOT analysis of key players, which shall be a crucial market intelligence for mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, or partnerships between market stakeholders. In addition, the report carries out robust groundwork for inclusion of market segmentation by type, application, and geography. This helps market stakeholders gauge the best bet to make investments in the Bio Alcohol market over the Bio Alcohol forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Questions Answered in the Bio Alcohol Report
- How much will be overall revenue generation in the Bio Alcohol market by the end of the forecast period?
- Which product segment is likely to gather maximum share by the end of the forecast period?
- Which region is likely to hold maximum revenue share by the end of the forecast period?
- What are winning strategies adopted by key stakeholders in the Bio Alcohol market to consolidate their position?
- What are key developments witnessed in the Bio Alcohol market?
“
